« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 438 439 440 441 442 [443]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 610595 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17680 on: Today at 03:56:43 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:40:15 am
Just wondering after Szobos transfer, how much transfer budget is left?

£4.27 but I think we're hoping Borussia Monchengladbach will be reasonable now that Kone's injured, so it might be enough.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17681 on: Today at 03:57:35 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:00:55 am
If I was buying between to the two i would atm take Thuram as he is a good passer , holds the ball well and can play all mid roles, also it would not be a kinda block for Baj though I dont think Baj will end up being a DM ,  either is great ofc i just think Lavia is too raw, if we do get Lavia then I think it would be Jurgen Specifically saying him to be sort of back up for fab who if thats the case we will keep.

For CB would ppl be happy with say Max Kilman  from Wolves? 26 years old though I think
I highly Doubt Liverpool going to sign a 26 year Old Cb to replace Virgil.
They going be looking at age 20-22 year old Left footer who can learn from Virgil and take over at the latest of the start of 2025-2026 season(guessing would like either start of next season or some point 2024-2025 season or at least assuming a 1 year absence in the champions league, Virgil is once a week player.) is my best guess.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17682 on: Today at 04:02:34 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:14:28 am
I pretty much agree he may well turn into a great player ,  his stats aint great and needs to work on his crossing,  he can pick out a pass tbf but he is not the most accurate with them so tend to over hit stuff, is he for us ? for now i think its too soon, however, if anyone can sort him out its klopp.  As for Thuram he started as a six and his coaches think he should be a six, i think he has the highest ceiling and could be moulded into a modern  6 and a half maybe :P

Not convinced that's gonna be a major focus for a defensive midfielder  :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17683 on: Today at 04:30:17 am »
Lavia will become homegrown if we get him , maybe thats the thought behind it ?  guess its another reason his price is high ,  we apparently put a bid of 30M in and was refused, i guess if we go £35m and they dont accept then go for Thuram maybe? if Thuram's Value is still £35m I guess we shall see, then a defender i hope, Umtiti on a free but he is 29 i think so would only be a dofer (do for now) till next window? Kilman (Wolves) he is 26 though?  could we nick Jarrad Branthwaite from the blue shite?
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17684 on: Today at 04:42:37 am »
🚨🔥 #Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram.

⚠️ #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the 🇫🇷 player: evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers

Rudy Galetti
@RudyGaletti
🚨🗣️ Talks between #Liverpool and #OGCNice for Khephren #Thuram are progressing.

💰 The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around 40/45m.

✅ No issues on personal terms. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #LFC

« Last Edit: Today at 04:52:11 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17685 on: Today at 06:01:59 am »
Manu Kone

Borussia Monchengladbachs central midfielder Manu Kone continues to see himself linked with a move to Liverpool, and there is a new update available on the players situation.
According to Wales Online, Liverpools interest could soon turn into a bid as the Reds are set to table a £26m bid for the Frenchman.
Following the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool remain keen to add to their squad, and at that price, Kone could surely prove to be worth the investment.
(wales online , quest -france, plettenburg)

Kephren Thuram 

According to Ouest-France (h/t Paisley Gates), Premier League giants Liverpool are closing in on a deal for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The French youth international has been one of Nices best players and is attracting attention from both Newcastle United and Liverpool. The 22-year-old came through the Monaco youth system before making his first-team bow in 2018-19.
(quest-France, Paisley gates,  Fabrizio Romano, Rudy Galetti)

Federico Chiesa

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are one of a number of teams - domestic rivals Newcastle United among them - in the running to sign Chiesa from Juventus, who want at least 60m (£52m) for his signature.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Romeo Lavia

Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Romeo Lavia from Championship side Southampton, according to transfer guru Ben Jacobs. Lavia, 19, is a former Manchester City youth player who made his senior debut for Belgium in March.
(Ben Jacobs, Fabrizio Romano)

Goncalo Inacio

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t Football.London), Chelsea and Liverpool are the main favourites to sign Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio in this summer transfer window.
It is revealed that 14-time European champions Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation of the player. He is valued at around £43m by Sporting.
A few weeks ago, Express Sport reported that Manchester United had been tracking the Portuguese international who has been at Sporting since 2012 (childhood days).
(Fichajes, Football London, O Jogo)

Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill has reportedly told Chelsea is he is currently unwilling to sign a new contract, with Liverpool keeping tabs on the England youth international.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the centre-back wont sign a new deal with the Blues until the club finalises his role in the squad next season, with Colwill set on being a start for Mauricio Pochettinos side after a breakout Premier League year last campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion.
As a result, theres a chance that Liverpool could sign the defender should Colwill decide to leave Chelsea this summer. However, with Brighton already having a £40m bid rejected for the youngster, the Reds could have to break the bank for the centre-back.
(Fabrizio Romano, 90mins)

Ibrahima Konate

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Napoli are eyeing a summer move for the Liverpool ace, seeing him as a strong option to come in and replace Kim Min-jae, who is set to join Bayern Munich.
He has "not played so much" for the Reds, which is seen as a reason Napoli potentially have a chance of signing him, although they realise a "remarkable" fee would be needed to have any chance of snapping him up.
(Corriere Dello Sport, Sports witness)

I was bored and could not sleep hope this is ok to do :)


« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:29 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,300
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17686 on: Today at 06:17:18 am »
When Klopp talks about being "ready to risk a bit more" in the transfer market, might he be referring to situations like the Lavia one, when we pay a bit more for a more unknown -- unknown in the sense that his potential is less obvious to the general public, be it in top-level experience or stats -- player, the "Caicedo premium" so to speak. Instead of forking out $80 mil + bigger wages a year later for a more polished product, we polish him under our guidance for a not-small-sum but still significantly priced $50 mil + smaller wages.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17687 on: Today at 06:39:06 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Mac Allister and the Szob Story ARE very good pick ups. We acquire toughness and hustle, engines and brains, running passing shooting pressing and tackling. Fairly young and young. Stuck in hard on the craft of football. Klopp Curious. Good sorts.

hell thats what i asked for last winter that no one in the world knew if it existed or who these people were, that's better than what i was asking for which was just some decent value reasonably technical engines.  that's near perfect. Like i said then, we still have Klopp and the other guys. And a point to prove.

whatever we can do from here to address the long term strength of the team by all means lets get her done, but that's pretty close to enough mid's right there, frankly. or not i mean if we pick up good players who am i to say no to that. But right now i like the squad we can make.

If we are going to look at a glaring weakness imo, its wth do we do if trent gets hurt. Knock on wood. The Trent system looked like it could magic right up once perfected but we dont have two of them i find slightly disconcerting. Mind you no one else has even one so its not that bad really.  ;D
If Trent gets injured I think we'll be better prepared now with two chance creating midfielders. We can always go back to the 433 with Gomez as the more traditional RB. Then let Robbo be the more attacking wide player. We have options now which was something we didn't have last season.

Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17688 on: Today at 06:44:11 am »
Maybe Baj could deputise for Trent, he used to be a defender, he grew up as one, he could also maybe do the Trent role too as he has played in mid also, alot to ask of him, but if we get Lavia they are both 19 so if good enough then hes old enough. I think Trent was 19/20 when he won League and Champs League
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,601
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17689 on: Today at 07:06:20 am »
Any chance Szobo will play in midfield for the next couple of years but is also the long term Salah replacement, and will therefore back him up when rotated/injured whilst Salahs here too?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17690 on: Today at 07:06:56 am »
Well, it's July 3rd and things are looking good. We've done some great business already, and I bet the squad are buzzing about next season and Jurgen can't wait to get started.

For everyone that was wetting their knickers, or saying we only shop in poundland, or were finding fault with every link or rumour, here's a message from Big Shaq.

You can now cry into your keyboards over in the FSG thread instead (oh wait, you got it locked  ;D).

Positivity and optimism is always better. Happy Monday  :)


Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,281
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17691 on: Today at 07:07:58 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:42:37 am
🚨🔥 #Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram.

⚠️ #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the 🇫🇷 player: evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers

Rudy Galetti
@RudyGaletti
🚨🗣️ Talks between #Liverpool and #OGCNice for Khephren #Thuram are progressing.

💰 The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around 40/45m.

✅ No issues on personal terms. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #LFC


Thats old


His latest is

Quote
🚨⚔️ Khephren #Thuram, as told yesterday, #Newcastle are moving for the midfielder and are serious for him.

🔥 #Liverpool are pushing hard for the 🇫🇷 player, but are also concretely approaching Romeo #Lavia: #Southampton won't give discount and will rejected any bid below £50m.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17692 on: Today at 07:10:12 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:06:20 am
Any chance Szobo will play in midfield for the next couple of years but is also the long term Salah replacement, and will therefore back him up when rotated/injured whilst Salahs here too?

I dont think so, the new formation weve been using needs an attacking link up right midfielder who goes out wide whilst Salah comes inside etc. Szobo is ideal for this. I think we will see more of Doak this season and Ive got a feeling he is the heir apparant for Mo like for like.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,737
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17693 on: Today at 07:13:49 am »
We would seriously rate Lavia to drop 50m on a teen with only one season of Premiere League experience. But Southampton know someone will pay the fee. I wont mind a fee of say, 35m with 15m worth of reasonable add ons.

It shouldnt be ignored that Liverpool either have to sign homegrown players or offload players from the squad.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:24 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,601
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17694 on: Today at 07:17:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:10:12 am
I dont think so, the new formation weve been using needs an attacking link up right midfielder who goes out wide whilst Salah comes inside etc. Szobo is ideal for this. I think we will see more of Doak this season and Ive got a feeling he is the heir apparant for Mo like for like.

Yeah definitely makes sense.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17695 on: Today at 07:19:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:10:12 am
I dont think so, the new formation weve been using needs an attacking link up right midfielder who goes out wide whilst Salah comes inside etc. Szobo is ideal for this. I think we will see more of Doak this season and Ive got a feeling he is the heir apparant for Mo like for like.

People should clarify what they mean re Salah replacement. His role or his position. Dominic doesnt look like a main goalscorer type player which means hes never going to replace Salahs role in our team. Hes played right wing so he could play in Salahs nominal position but we invert our wide forwards which means it makes way more sense for a left footed player to be okay Salahs position. Im hoping Núñez is Salahs replacement in terms of goals. Its a lot of money to sink into one player otherwise, we really need him to come good given we basically have to be perfect in the transfer window to compete. Im also not convinced theres enough goals in the team if our first choice 11 is Salah, Gapko, Diaz. Pretty sure we need one of Jota/Núñez in there in place of Diaz/Gapko.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,281
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17696 on: Today at 07:19:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:13:49 am
We would seriously rate Lavia to drop 50m on a teen with only one season of Premiere League experience. But Southampton know someone will pay the fee. I wont mind a fee of say, 35m with 15m worth of reasonable add ons.

It shouldnt be ignored that Liverpool either have to sign homegrown players or offload players from the squad.
Lavia will become homegrown in time, so thats a potential future benefit of him
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,737
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17697 on: Today at 07:22:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:19:57 am
Lavia will become homegrown in time, so thats a potential future benefit of him

Thats what Lavia has over Thuram and why if the fee was reasonable wed get Colwill over Inacio.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,358
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17698 on: Today at 07:25:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
In England, yes. But our interest in Szoboszlai was first reported by Daniel Nielson, if I remember correctly ...
I believe it was our very own Lionel Messias in this thread.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17699 on: Today at 07:25:30 am »
Doing some back of the napkin math, Mac Allister and Szobozlai will only end up costing around 25-30% more than Mount when you factor in fees and wages. Increasingly obvious why we walked away from that deal.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17700 on: Today at 07:26:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:19:05 am
People should clarify what they mean re Salah replacement. His role or his position. Dominic doesnt look like a main goalscorer type player which means hes never going to replace Salahs role in our team. Hes played right wing so he could play in Salahs nominal position but we invert our wide forwards which means it makes way more sense for a left footed player to be okay Salahs position. Im hoping Núñez is Salahs replacement in terms of goals. Its a lot of money to sink into one player otherwise, we really need him to come good given we basically have to be perfect in the transfer window to compete. Im also not convinced theres enough goals in the team if our first choice 11 is Salah, Gapko, Diaz. Pretty sure we need one of Jota/Núñez in there in place of Diaz/Gapko.
Salah main Role should be replaced by Nunez which will allow Salah to move to Wider Playmaker, secondary scoring option.
Gakpo,Elliott, Szoboszlai, Bradley, Diaz could on the right side also. Doak could do it in the future, Maybe Gordon.
Nunez should thrive with the amount of the creativity  in the MF and wings, with Limited build up play too.
Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Szoboszlai should be able to provide more goals centrally too.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17701 on: Today at 07:34:08 am »
Rate limit exceeded  >:(
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17702 on: Today at 07:39:13 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:25:30 am
Doing some back of the napkin math, Mac Allister and Szobozlai will only end up costing around 25-30% more than Mount when you factor in fees and wages. Increasingly obvious why we walked away from that deal.
He's also not worth that 60mil and close to 300k in wages. MacAllister alone is a better player who was a far better value, the biggest selling point for Mount is his nationality.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17703 on: Today at 07:48:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:19:05 am
People should clarify what they mean re Salah replacement. His role or his position. Dominic doesnt look like a main goalscorer type player which means hes never going to replace Salahs role in our team. Hes played right wing so he could play in Salahs nominal position but we invert our wide forwards which means it makes way more sense for a left footed player to be okay Salahs position. Im hoping Núñez is Salahs replacement in terms of goals. Its a lot of money to sink into one player otherwise, we really need him to come good given we basically have to be perfect in the transfer window to compete. Im also not convinced theres enough goals in the team if our first choice 11 is Salah, Gapko, Diaz. Pretty sure we need one of Jota/Núñez in there in place of Diaz/Gapko.

Gakpo had a disgusting amount of goals and assists for us and his previous club last season, Diaz is easily a 10+ goal a season man as well.

I can see Nunez coming in from the left as a copy of what Salah does on the right though.

All good things to debate as it means depth and options, something we lacked o so much last season.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17704 on: Today at 07:50:41 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-hroUal6xM

A good example of how good he can be.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17705 on: Today at 08:01:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:12 am
Gakpo had a disgusting amount of goals and assists for us and his previous club last season, Diaz is easily a 10+ goal a season man as well.

I can see Nunez coming in from the left as a copy of what Salah does on the right though.

All good things to debate as it means depth and options, something we lacked o so much last season.
We're quite stacked in the forward line, but it has its issues. Are we going to play with Gakpo as a false 9 or Nunez as an true 9, Diaz is best coming in off the left flank and Salah is obviously the right forward but that leaves Jota, Nunez and Gakpo fighting for one spot even though can all play off that left side they are better through the middle. Ideally one of them would be Salah's under study but that role doesn't suit them. I think we have to sell one next Summer and bring in a left footed forward to bring some balance to the squad.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,975
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17706 on: Today at 08:03:50 am »
Sounds like were bidding for Lavia this week.

Getting a whole new midfield before pre season wouldnt be bad!
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,737
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17707 on: Today at 08:07:45 am »
I think Colwill can be dismissed on the price and Chelseas unwillingness to sell. Thanks to the Saudis they will be flush with cash.

Kone can be dismissed depending on the severity of his injury.

Veiga can be dismissed because we now have our attacking midfielders
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17708 on: Today at 08:10:34 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:57:54 pm

Paul Joyce Sunday July 02 2023, 2.30pm, The Times

They were RB Leipzig players also, just like Jean-Kévin Augustin [£15.5m], Ibrahima Konaté [£36m], Hwang Hee-chan [£14m] and Tyler Adams [£20m] who have also all pitched up in the Premier League in recent seasons hoping to fly.

Konaté has the potential to be a superstar, but Keïtas recent departure from Anfield on a free transfer spoke volumes for his impact. Ditto many of those others, leaving Szoboszlai having to buck the trend if he is to ultimately deliver value on the decision to trigger his £60 million release clause.


Can I just say that this is a really shitty point from Joyce. Other than Konate, who is great, and Keita, all the others were average to poor for Leipzig, which is why they ended up at lower end PL clubs. Obviously if you buy the players from them who aren't great then they aren't going to do so well. It is has no bearing on how Szoboslai is going to do.

Mentioning Timo Werner would have served the article a little bit better, too!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 438 439 440 441 442 [443]   Go Up
« previous next »
 