Manu Kone

Kephren Thuram

Federico Chiesa

Romeo Lavia

Goncalo Inacio

Levi Colwill

Ibrahima Konate

Borussia Monchengladbachs central midfielder Manu Kone continues to see himself linked with a move to Liverpool, and there is a new update available on the players situation.According to Wales Online, Liverpools interest could soon turn into a bid as the Reds are set to table a £26m bid for the Frenchman.Following the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool remain keen to add to their squad, and at that price, Kone could surely prove to be worth the investment.(wales online , quest -france, plettenburg)According to Ouest-France (h/t Paisley Gates), Premier League giants Liverpool are closing in on a deal for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in the ongoing summer transfer window.The French youth international has been one of Nices best players and is attracting attention from both Newcastle United and Liverpool. The 22-year-old came through the Monaco youth system before making his first-team bow in 2018-19.(quest-France, Paisley gates, Fabrizio Romano, Rudy Galetti)According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are one of a number of teams - domestic rivals Newcastle United among them - in the running to sign Chiesa from Juventus, who want at least 60m (£52m) for his signature.(La Gazzetta dello Sport)Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Romeo Lavia from Championship side Southampton, according to transfer guru Ben Jacobs. Lavia, 19, is a former Manchester City youth player who made his senior debut for Belgium in March.(Ben Jacobs, Fabrizio Romano)As per Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t Football.London), Chelsea and Liverpool are the main favourites to sign Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio in this summer transfer window.It is revealed that 14-time European champions Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation of the player. He is valued at around £43m by Sporting.A few weeks ago, Express Sport reported that Manchester United had been tracking the Portuguese international who has been at Sporting since 2012 (childhood days).(Fichajes, Football London, O Jogo)Levi Colwill has reportedly told Chelsea is he is currently unwilling to sign a new contract, with Liverpool keeping tabs on the England youth international.According to Fabrizio Romano, the centre-back wont sign a new deal with the Blues until the club finalises his role in the squad next season, with Colwill set on being a start for Mauricio Pochettinos side after a breakout Premier League year last campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion.As a result, theres a chance that Liverpool could sign the defender should Colwill decide to leave Chelsea this summer. However, with Brighton already having a £40m bid rejected for the youngster, the Reds could have to break the bank for the centre-back.(Fabrizio Romano, 90mins)According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Napoli are eyeing a summer move for the Liverpool ace, seeing him as a strong option to come in and replace Kim Min-jae, who is set to join Bayern Munich.He has "not played so much" for the Reds, which is seen as a reason Napoli potentially have a chance of signing him, although they realise a "remarkable" fee would be needed to have any chance of snapping him up.(Corriere Dello Sport, Sports witness)