LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17680 on: Today at 03:56:43 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:40:15 am
Just wondering after Szobos transfer, how much transfer budget is left?

£4.27 but I think we're hoping Borussia Monchengladbach will be reasonable now that Kone's injured, so it might be enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17681 on: Today at 03:57:35 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:00:55 am
If I was buying between to the two i would atm take Thuram as he is a good passer , holds the ball well and can play all mid roles, also it would not be a kinda block for Baj though I dont think Baj will end up being a DM ,  either is great ofc i just think Lavia is too raw, if we do get Lavia then I think it would be Jurgen Specifically saying him to be sort of back up for fab who if thats the case we will keep.

For CB would ppl be happy with say Max Kilman  from Wolves? 26 years old though I think
I highly Doubt Liverpool going to sign a 26 year Old Cb to replace Virgil.
They going be looking at age 20-22 year old Left footer who can learn from Virgil and take over at the latest of the start of 2025-2026 season(guessing would like either start of next season or some point 2024-2025 season or at least assuming a 1 year absence in the champions league, Virgil is once a week player.) is my best guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17682 on: Today at 04:02:34 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:14:28 am
I pretty much agree he may well turn into a great player ,  his stats aint great and needs to work on his crossing,  he can pick out a pass tbf but he is not the most accurate with them so tend to over hit stuff, is he for us ? for now i think its too soon, however, if anyone can sort him out its klopp.  As for Thuram he started as a six and his coaches think he should be a six, i think he has the highest ceiling and could be moulded into a modern  6 and a half maybe :P

Not convinced that's gonna be a major focus for a defensive midfielder  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17683 on: Today at 04:30:17 am »
Lavia will become homegrown if we get him , maybe thats the thought behind it ?  guess its another reason his price is high ,  we apparently put a bid of 30M in and was refused, i guess if we go £35m and they dont accept then go for Thuram maybe? if Thuram's Value is still £35m I guess we shall see, then a defender i hope, Umtiti on a free but he is 29 i think so would only be a dofer (do for now) till next window? Kilman (Wolves) he is 26 though?  could we nick Jarrad Branthwaite from the blue shite?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17684 on: Today at 04:42:37 am »
🚨🔥 #Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram.

⚠️ #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the 🇫🇷 player: evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers

Rudy Galetti
@RudyGaletti
🚨🗣️ Talks between #Liverpool and #OGCNice for Khephren #Thuram are progressing.

💰 The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around 40/45m.

✅ No issues on personal terms. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17685 on: Today at 06:01:59 am »
Manu Kone

Borussia Monchengladbachs central midfielder Manu Kone continues to see himself linked with a move to Liverpool, and there is a new update available on the players situation.
According to Wales Online, Liverpools interest could soon turn into a bid as the Reds are set to table a £26m bid for the Frenchman.
Following the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool remain keen to add to their squad, and at that price, Kone could surely prove to be worth the investment.
(wales online , quest -france, plettenburg)

Kephren Thuram 

According to Ouest-France (h/t Paisley Gates), Premier League giants Liverpool are closing in on a deal for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The French youth international has been one of Nices best players and is attracting attention from both Newcastle United and Liverpool. The 22-year-old came through the Monaco youth system before making his first-team bow in 2018-19.
(quest-France, Paisley gates,  Fabrizio Romano, Rudy Galetti)

Federico Chiesa

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are one of a number of teams - domestic rivals Newcastle United among them - in the running to sign Chiesa from Juventus, who want at least 60m (£52m) for his signature.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Romeo Lavia

Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Romeo Lavia from Championship side Southampton, according to transfer guru Ben Jacobs. Lavia, 19, is a former Manchester City youth player who made his senior debut for Belgium in March.
(Ben Jacobs, Fabrizio Romano)

Goncalo Inacio

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t Football.London), Chelsea and Liverpool are the main favourites to sign Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio in this summer transfer window.
It is revealed that 14-time European champions Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation of the player. He is valued at around £43m by Sporting.
A few weeks ago, Express Sport reported that Manchester United had been tracking the Portuguese international who has been at Sporting since 2012 (childhood days).
(Fichajes, Football London, O Jogo)

Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill has reportedly told Chelsea is he is currently unwilling to sign a new contract, with Liverpool keeping tabs on the England youth international.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the centre-back wont sign a new deal with the Blues until the club finalises his role in the squad next season, with Colwill set on being a start for Mauricio Pochettinos side after a breakout Premier League year last campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion.
As a result, theres a chance that Liverpool could sign the defender should Colwill decide to leave Chelsea this summer. However, with Brighton already having a £40m bid rejected for the youngster, the Reds could have to break the bank for the centre-back.
(Fabrizio Romano, 90mins)

Ibrahima Konate

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Napoli are eyeing a summer move for the Liverpool ace, seeing him as a strong option to come in and replace Kim Min-jae, who is set to join Bayern Munich.
He has "not played so much" for the Reds, which is seen as a reason Napoli potentially have a chance of signing him, although they realise a "remarkable" fee would be needed to have any chance of snapping him up.
(Corriere Dello Sport, Sports witness)

I was bored and could not sleep hope this is ok to do :)


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17686 on: Today at 06:17:18 am »
When Klopp talks about being "ready to risk a bit more" in the transfer market, might he be referring to situations like the Lavia one, when we pay a bit more for a more unknown -- unknown in the sense that his potential is less obvious to the general public, be it in top-level experience or stats -- player, the "Caicedo premium" so to speak. Instead of forking out $80 mil + bigger wages a year later for a more polished product, we polish him under our guidance for a not-small-sum but still significantly priced $50 mil + smaller wages.
