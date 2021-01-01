Lavia will become homegrown if we get him , maybe thats the thought behind it ? guess its another reason his price is high , we apparently put a bid of 30M in and was refused, i guess if we go £35m and they dont accept then go for Thuram maybe? if Thuram's Value is still £35m I guess we shall see, then a defender i hope, Umtiti on a free but he is 29 i think so would only be a dofer (do for now) till next window? Kilman (Wolves) he is 26 though? could we nick Jarrad Branthwaite from the blue shite?

