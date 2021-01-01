« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17680 on: Today at 03:56:43 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:40:15 am
Just wondering after Szobos transfer, how much transfer budget is left?

£4.27 but I think we're hoping Borussia Monchengladbach will be reasonable now that Kone's injured, so it might be enough.
- Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17681 on: Today at 03:57:35 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:00:55 am
If I was buying between to the two i would atm take Thuram as he is a good passer , holds the ball well and can play all mid roles, also it would not be a kinda block for Baj though I dont think Baj will end up being a DM ,  either is great ofc i just think Lavia is too raw, if we do get Lavia then I think it would be Jurgen Specifically saying him to be sort of back up for fab who if thats the case we will keep.

For CB would ppl be happy with say Max Kilman  from Wolves? 26 years old though I think
I highly Doubt Liverpool going to sign a 26 year Old Cb to replace Virgil.
They going be looking at age 20-22 year old Left footer who can learn from Virgil and take over at the latest of the start of 2025-2026 season(guessing would like either start of next season or some point 2024-2025 season or at least assuming a 1 year absence in the champions league, Virgil is once a week player.) is my best guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17682 on: Today at 04:02:34 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:14:28 am
I pretty much agree he may well turn into a great player ,  his stats aint great and needs to work on his crossing,  he can pick out a pass tbf but he is not the most accurate with them so tend to over hit stuff, is he for us ? for now i think its too soon, however, if anyone can sort him out its klopp.  As for Thuram he started as a six and his coaches think he should be a six, i think he has the highest ceiling and could be moulded into a modern  6 and a half maybe :P

Not convinced that's gonna be a major focus for a defensive midfielder  :D
- Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17683 on: Today at 04:30:17 am
Lavia will become homegrown if we get him , maybe thats the thought behind it ?  guess its another reason his price is high ,  we apparently put a bid of 30M in and was refused, i guess if we go £35m and they dont accept then go for Thuram maybe? if Thuram's Value is still £35m I guess we shall see, then a defender i hope, Umtiti on a free but he is 29 i think so would only be a dofer (do for now) till next window? Kilman (Wolves) he is 26 though?  could we nick Jarrad Branthwaite from the blue shite?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17684 on: Today at 04:42:37 am
🚨🔥 #Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram.

⚠️ #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the 🇫🇷 player: evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers

Rudy Galetti
@RudyGaletti
🚨🗣️ Talks between #Liverpool and #OGCNice for Khephren #Thuram are progressing.

💰 The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around 40/45m.

✅ No issues on personal terms. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #LFC

