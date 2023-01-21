« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 608901 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17640 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm
It was David Ornstein

In England, yes. But our interest in Szoboszlai was first reported by Daniel Nielson, if I remember correctly ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17641 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm
He's never been really quick, but he has brilliant positional sense, a smart footballer. Our midfield was disjointed last season and he was getting pulled all over the place and the lack of pace becomes an issue. I'm delighted so far with our signings. 2 who will go straight in you would think
I dont think Klopp going play 2 new signing vs Chelsea away. 1 one them sure.
Would think Mac Allister has a good chance to start probably next to Thiago or Jones.
They both be at worst a impact sub right away.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17642 on: Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:26:50 pm
Szoboszlai: I will be number 8 as Ive a tattoo from Steven Gerrard. That was a reason why. He was one of the biggest when I was a child. 🔴 #LFC
His tattoo proved he was a red, Szoboszlai, Szoboszlai,
Steven George Gerrard it said, Szoboszlai, Szoboszlai.
We bought the boy from Hungary,
He runs, he scores, sounds good to me,
He's big Dom Szoboszlai, Liverpool's number nine eight.


Needs a bit more work...
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17643 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I dont think Klopp going play 2 new signing vs Chelsea away. 1 one them sure.
Would think Mac Allister has a good chance to start probably next to Thiago or Jones.
They both be at worst a impact sub right away.

I dunno. Wijnaldum and Mane both started against Arsenal away.

Depends how pre season goes.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17644 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm
Assuming it's true that City have a £40m buyback option as well as a 20% sellon clause for Lavia, then our preference might be for a loan + option to buy.

For example, we pay 10 mill to loan him for a season, with the option to buy him for another 40 next summer. That way Soton only need to give Man City 8 million, rather than the 10 million they'd have to hand over from a straight 50 million sale. And we'd have a year to judge whether he's worth the full price, or whether to cut our losses and look elsewhere.
I don't see Southampton going for that because if he has a shocking season / gets a bad injury for us then they're definitely not getting a payday next summer. Obligation to buy would be the only way they'd consider a loan.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17645 on: Yesterday at 11:01:20 pm »
I approve of the Lavia signing, still hoping we can bid for Lamptey too
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,383
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17646 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
In England, yes. But our interest in Szoboszlai was first reported by Daniel Nielson, if I remember correctly ...

Who is he working with?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17647 on: Yesterday at 11:06:01 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Who is he working with?

I think that he is a freelancer ...

EDIT: I was wrong, he works for several media outlets ...

https://twitter.com/fjonberg
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,973
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17648 on: Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm »
Really hope we hear some interest in Inacio. Strikes me as a very lively footballer.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17649 on: Yesterday at 11:08:03 pm »
So currently I'm getting the sense that we think it will be Lavia or Thuram, or both or neither. Would that be a reasonable summation?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,383
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17650 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:06:01 pm
I think that he is a freelancer ...

EDIT: I was wrong, he works for several media outlets ...

https://twitter.com/fjonberg

Sound.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,801
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17651 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm »
Mac Allister and the Szob Story ARE very good pick ups. We acquire toughness and hustle, engines and brains, running passing shooting pressing and tackling. Fairly young and young. Stuck in hard on the craft of football. Klopp Curious. Good sorts.

hell thats what i asked for last winter that no one in the world knew if it existed or who these people were, that's better than what i was asking for which was just some decent value reasonably technical engines.  that's near perfect. Like i said then, we still have Klopp and the other guys. And a point to prove.

whatever we can do from here to address the long term strength of the team by all means lets get her done, but that's pretty close to enough mid's right there, frankly. or not i mean if we pick up good players who am i to say no to that. But right now i like the squad we can make.

If we are going to look at a glaring weakness imo, its wth do we do if trent gets hurt. Knock on wood. The Trent system looked like it could magic right up once perfected but we dont have two of them i find slightly disconcerting. Mind you no one else has even one so its not that bad really.  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17652 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm
I dunno. Wijnaldum and Mane both started against Arsenal away.

Depends how pre season goes.
Also much more of a need to play them both in that time frame.
The closest the summer Naby and Fabinho came in. One started and other sat more. Not 100% the same but Klopp didnt play Elliott with Jones after the Bouremouth game. I expect both to be at worst off the bench and possibly 1 to start. Szoboszlai coming from a different league probably good to slowly bring him in to get up the paces with the league.
If im wrong then that really good sign likely.
It more about both getting up all with all the pressing cues and learning how play with new teammates that takes more then a month normally.Both coming from Pressing systems should help that
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17653 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I dont think Klopp going play 2 new signing vs Chelsea away. 1 one them sure.
Would think Mac Allister has a good chance to start probably next to Thiago or Jones.
They both be at worst a impact sub right away.
can't see Thiago starting the first game, he is recovering from that op right now, so the medics will likely bring him back in slowly. 

and Jones may have just  finished his season this time next week.
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • Bird is the Word
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17654 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm

It more about both getting up all with all the pressing cues and learning how play with new teammates that takes more then a month normally.Both coming from Pressing systems should help that

Then it's a great thing he joined today and not on Sept. 1st...
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,897
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17655 on: Yesterday at 11:39:36 pm »
They came from Leipzig and Brighton, two teams who play in a pressing style.
Logged

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17656 on: Yesterday at 11:43:30 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:49:59 pm
Is that Barry fella on twitter reliable? Seem to remember someone on here saying he has links to the club.
I thought he might be actual itk at start but he has been shown up to be bluffer last two years
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,408
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17657 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
In England, yes. But our interest in Szoboszlai was first reported by Daniel Nielson, if I remember correctly ...

But he was also the guy that said Thuram had informed Nice of his intention to leave in hopes of securing a move to Liverpool.

Which could still be true. But it doesnt actually look like its going to happen. Just saying a lot of reporters throw around a lot of links.

Ornstein for me is the gold standard right now. And hes above all Liverpool based journos.
Logged
YWNA

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17658 on: Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm
Probably yeah. I also think now we've add in McAllister and Szoboszlai we'll see a much better Fabinho next season. Because of how his season went it's easy to forget that Fabinho is an unbelievable player. New signings can sometimes totally transform current players.

What is the point of getting Szoboszlai then. If the plan is for Fabinho to keep starting then we should have gone for someone defensively better not Szoboszlai because since we started playing the right side midfielder further up Fabinho is not the same anymore.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17659 on: Yesterday at 11:51:56 pm »
It is time for another squad list:

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Pitaluga
Davies (on loan)

Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Van den Berg
Williams (on loan)

TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Bradley
Ramsay (on loan)

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Fabinho
Thiago
Jones
Henderson
Bajcetic
Morton

Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo
Jota
Elliott
Doak
Carvalho (on loan)

If we look at the list above, we can say that we are pretty much done with our primary business this summer. Of course, there will be more movement, but we are not under pressure to act quickly. I can see us waiting a bit to see how the pre-season is going, before we make our move for some projects for the central defender and the defensive midfield spot ...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:34 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17660 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm
What is the point of getting Szoboszlai then. If the plan is for Fabinho to keep starting then we should have gone for someone defensively better not Szoboszlai because since we started playing the right side midfielder further up Fabinho is not the same anymore.

we have space for both.  lots of games next season.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17661 on: Today at 12:02:10 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm
Then it's a great thing he joined today and not on Sept. 1st...
Pre season starts July 8th. Game 1 is 8/13. Still a month timing wise.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17662 on: Today at 12:03:49 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm
What is the point of getting Szoboszlai then. If the plan is for Fabinho to keep starting then we should have gone for someone defensively better not Szoboszlai because since we started playing the right side midfielder further up Fabinho is not the same anymore.

There have been too many factors affecting our play to really say anything definitive about Fabinho, and the setup we used to close the season was only played for a short period so we're still adapting. Adding someone who is agile and can run to that RCM role should help with our pressing, which decreases the risk of the opposition hitting long passes out to our right back spot. Similarly, having the ability to actually rotate the midfield for once should help keep players fresh and energetic, last season our team was largely picked by who was available, regardless of how they fit together.

I'd imagine there are other factors affecting the order we've targeted players in too. Szoboszlai presumably couldn't wait due to his release clause, while a new 6 was maybe less of a priority due to Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago/Bajcetic all being able to play there and not likely to be starting the season elsewhere. The fact that we're targeting project players in that position suggests we're happy enough with Fab for now.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17663 on: Today at 12:07:18 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
can't see Thiago starting the first game, he is recovering from that op right now, so the medics will likely bring him back in slowly. 

and Jones may have just  finished his season this time next week.
Just depends on when he fit for Preseason(i thought that was plan for him to be it for then). I think Mac Allister has a better chance to start game 1.
Do we know when Jones/Elliott get back for preseason?
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17664 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
I think Jones has a decent chance of starting the season. He'll return a little late but he has a good understanding of the system already and finished the season at an exceptionally high level. If Mac Allister is intended to be an option at RCM then I can see him starting while Szoboszlai is given time to adapt to the league, otherwise we might just go with Szoboszlai from the get go.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,476
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17665 on: Today at 12:23:19 am »
Not heard of or seen anything of Labia. Id bet most of this forum hasnt as well.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17666 on: Today at 12:32:35 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:23:19 am
Not heard of or seen anything of Labia. Id bet most of this forum hasnt as well.

He doesn't exactly come from some obscure division, he played against us twice last season, one of those games was just over a month ago.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17667 on: Today at 12:33:37 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:23:19 am
Not heard of or seen anything of Labia. Id bet most of this forum hasnt as well.

Try Tinder, mate. But you're right about this forum. I bet they haven't heard of Urethra Franklin either the fucking heathens
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17668 on: Today at 12:55:47 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
Who was first to report our interest in Dominik Szoboszlai?

There was a Danish(?) journalist who reported our interest in him in May, then this week Ornstein was pretty much with the same timing as the Germany-based journalists.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17669 on: Today at 12:59:00 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:23:19 am
Not heard of or seen anything of Labia. Id bet most of this forum hasnt as well.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:33:37 am
Try Tinder, mate. But you're right about this forum. I bet they haven't heard of Urethra Franklin either the fucking heathens

erm ... speak for yourselves!
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,911
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17670 on: Today at 01:06:01 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:23:19 am
Not heard of or seen anything of Labia. Id bet most of this forum hasnt as well.
Alright ya fooking virgin MBL, don't lump us all in with your gang ffs
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:47 am by Shady Craig »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,801
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17671 on: Today at 01:06:10 am »
Haha open up my news feed, top 6 we have 3 "Moving fast on/closing in's" (but for 3 different players at 3 different prices), an "working in the background" an "in progress" and an "i wouldn't rule it out".

Safe to say nobody knows shit. total pro's.  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,973
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17672 on: Today at 01:07:13 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:23:19 am
Not heard of or seen anything of Labia. Id bet most of this forum hasnt as well.

I saw him play probably between 12 and 15 times, and I'm sure there are quite a few who watched him much more than that. He's not some mystery box. He's also not good enough for us, but that's neither here nor there.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,476
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17673 on: Today at 01:13:00 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:59:00 am
erm ... speak for yourselves!
Im speaking for the many because I have the strength within.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17674 on: Today at 01:14:28 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:07:13 am
I saw him play probably between 12 and 15 times, and I'm sure there are quite a few who watched him much more than that. He's not some mystery box. He's also not good enough for us, but that's neither here nor there.

I pretty much agree he may well turn into a great player ,  his stats aint great and needs to work on his crossing,  he can pick out a pass tbf but he is not the most accurate with them so tend to over hit stuff, is he for us ? for now i think its too soon, however, if anyone can sort him out its klopp.  As for Thuram he started as a six and his coaches think he should be a six, i think he has the highest ceiling and could be moulded into a modern  6 and a half maybe :P
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:36 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,251
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17675 on: Today at 01:55:34 am »
After signing Mac Allister and now Szobo I'm pretty agnostic on Lavia. £50m is obviously excessive but I think regardless both the DM and CB signings were going to be projects since Fab has so much money left coming to him and Matip or Gomez are probably not being sold.

I wouldn't say he's better or worse than Bajcetic, they're just different. Lavia is clearly a better passer at this point than Baj but Baj may be more offensively inclined. Hard to say obviously with such a disparity in team quality.
Logged

Offline Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17676 on: Today at 02:05:02 am »
Would be more than happy with Thuram, but have a feeling it'll be Lavia and I'm happy with that. A player who held his own in the PL at 18/19 and is homegrown will tip it. I reckon Inacio will come in as he seems ridiculously well suited to that LCB position and has a £38m release and then we'll be done for the summer unless we lose Matip, Tsimi and Nat Philips, in which case we might get a RCB/RB, too. Quadruple next year and we're laughing. Jobs a good'un

Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17677 on: Today at 03:00:55 am »
If I was buying between to the two i would atm take Thuram as he is a good passer , holds the ball well and can play all mid roles, also it would not be a kinda block for Baj though I dont think Baj will end up being a DM ,  either is great ofc i just think Lavia is too raw, if we do get Lavia then I think it would be Jurgen Specifically saying him to be sort of back up for fab who if thats the case we will keep.

For CB would ppl be happy with say Max Kilman  from Wolves? 26 years old though I think
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:07 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,797
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17678 on: Today at 03:21:28 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm
His tattoo proved he was a red, Szoboszlai, Szoboszlai,
Steven George Gerrard it said, Szoboszlai, Szoboszlai.
We bought the boy from Hungary,
He runs, he scores, sounds good to me,
He's big Dom Szoboszlai, Liverpool's number nine eight.


Needs a bit more work...

Good effort but that song by Prof is szo much more boss la.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Up
« previous next »
 