He's never been really quick, but he has brilliant positional sense, a smart footballer. Our midfield was disjointed last season and he was getting pulled all over the place and the lack of pace becomes an issue. I'm delighted so far with our signings. 2 who will go straight in you would think



I dont think Klopp going play 2 new signing vs Chelsea away. 1 one them sure.Would think Mac Allister has a good chance to start probably next to Thiago or Jones.They both be at worst a impact sub right away.