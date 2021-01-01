« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17600 on: Today at 09:40:01 pm
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17601 on: Today at 09:45:01 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:26:09 pm
The context is KDB gives the ball away a lot in the attempt of creating a ton of chances.
Yeah, I was joking. That is clearly useless data.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17602 on: Today at 09:48:24 pm
Surely wont be Lavia and Thuram. With no outgoings wed have too many and we need to give opportunities to the likes of Elliott and Bajcetic.

France U21 are about to go out, so everything should be clear within the next week.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17603 on: Today at 09:49:59 pm
Is that Barry fella on twitter reliable? Seem to remember someone on here saying he has links to the club.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17604 on: Today at 09:51:08 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:49:59 pm
Is that Barry fella on twitter reliable? Seem to remember someone on here saying he has links to the club.
Depends what hes said mate, if we like it well believe it, if not he can do one the lying twat.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17605 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:22:46 pm
Somebody has to give us the exclusives with Samie being shit at the moment.

Samie is still sleeping one off - he married his cousin yesterday.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17606 on: Today at 09:57:10 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:45:01 pm
Yeah, I was joking. That is clearly useless data.

I was trying to guess without looking wtf it was trying to measure  because it just looks like a graph of how deep or high up the pitch players play
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17607 on: Today at 09:57:46 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:51:08 pm
Depends what hes said mate, if we like it well believe it, if not he can do one the lying twat.

I'm not going to post it in case it annoys the mods but search for BackseatsmanLFC
PhiLFC#1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17608 on: Today at 09:58:21 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:48:24 pm
Surely wont be Lavia and Thuram. With no outgoings wed have too many and we need to give opportunities to the likes of Elliott and Bajcetic.

France U21 are about to go out, so everything should be clear within the next week.

Here we go, full 180 time, we've signed too many midfielders!!!  :lmao


I can feel it in my bones that Lavia will be one of them ones that proves everyone wrong, and I reckon it'll be more like £30mil + add ons that will be reported as £50mil
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17609 on: Today at 09:59:45 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:27:43 pm
Elliott and Henderson do the same thing too after winning the ball back

How many chances do they create out of interest? I think Elliots number son this are decent but Hendersons are very poor if I recall correctly. Might be wrong though.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17610 on: Today at 10:00:13 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 09:58:21 pm
Here we go, full 180 time, we've signed too many midfielders!!!  :lmao


I can feel it in my bones that Lavia will be one of them ones that proves everyone wrong, and I reckon it'll be more like £30mil + add ons that will be reported as £50mil
Not complaining, like. It would be a nice problem to have but I dont think the club will do it ;D
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17611 on: Today at 10:05:01 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:48:24 pm
Surely wont be Lavia and Thuram. With no outgoings wed have too many and we need to give opportunities to the likes of Elliott and Bajcetic.

France U21 are about to go out, so everything should be clear within the next week.
It cant be.

Not unless an overseas player leaves

Labia seeks the one right now will be homegrown before too long too. He will go for £40m next season as coty have a buyout clause next year, so anything over that is a bonus for themand theyve been relegated
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17612 on: Today at 10:05:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:59:45 pm
How many chances do they create out of interest? I think Elliots number son this are decent but Hendersons are very poor if I recall correctly. Might be wrong though.
Elliott's number for being 19 are insanely good. .20 Xag per 90 this season. Elliott and Szoboszlai are the playmakers over the next couple of years is going be awesome.
https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott
henderson avged his highest xAG at .14 per 90 last season(at least for the data that is had and under Klopp)
His Assist numbers where fine with being the legs for Gerrard in the MF too
https://fbref.com/en/players/935e6b8f/Jordan-Henderson
https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott
-HH-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17613 on: Today at 10:05:21 pm
I get the scepticism over Lavia given the fee but I don't think it follows that Southampton's season was a failure therefore Lavia's value can't have significantly increased after a full season playing first team PL football.

You just have to look at the interested parties: us, Arsenal, Chelsea. If you think about it - he has done enough for those 3 to all be interested then he's probably done more for his value than the failures of his club would suggest.

Not saying he'd be my choice necessarily, but it's not so outlandish to think he might go for something in the ballpark of £40-50m in this market after a season that has garnered interest from those clubs, no?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17614 on: Today at 10:05:22 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Samie is still sleeping one off - he married his cousin yesterday.

This cousin, isn't my type mate. He's one bald fucker.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17615 on: Today at 10:05:49 pm
Im actually coming round to Lavia. Hes got way more experience than Bacjetic and Bacjetic is gonna need to play limited minutes next season anyway given his stress injury. Hes press resistant and decent defensively. I like him. That YT how good is guy is positive about him. If we do buy him hell have stats we dont have access too which are very encouraging. Our midfield business this summer has restored my faith in our recruitment process so if we do want him, we probably have good reason.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17616 on: Today at 10:06:34 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:57:46 pm
I'm not going to post it in case it annoys the mods but search for BackseatsmanLFC
I've posted Grizz and Indy tweets in the last 24 hours mate. You'll be fine  ;D
Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17617 on: Today at 10:08:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:01 pm
It cant be.

Not unless an overseas player leaves

Labia seeks the one right now will be homegrown before too long too. He will go for £40m next season as coty have a buyout clause next year, so anything over that is a bonus for themand theyve been relegated

Is this a deliberate typo?
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17618 on: Today at 10:15:26 pm
I know it's an extremely small sample size, but Thuram hasn't impressed me at the U21 Euros. He looked well below the level required for us. Kone was a massive miss for France tonight. Curtis and Harvey have also looked far better in the same tournament.

With Szoboszlai added, I wouldn't be surprised if we backed away from the Thuram deal.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17619 on: Today at 10:15:38 pm
Lets be honest he's been Labia from the start.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17620 on: Today at 10:16:26 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 10:08:50 pm
Is this a deliberate typo?

My auto correct was Latvia. Think it might say something about Tepid's search history.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17621 on: Today at 10:16:34 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Samie is still sleeping one off - he married his cousin yesterday.

:D
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17622 on: Today at 10:17:59 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:06:34 pm
I've posted Grizz and Indy tweets in the last 24 hours mate. You'll be fine  ;D

Ok  ;D

Quote
barry@BackseatsmanLFC·43m
Expecting some significant movement for Romeo Lavia next week.

Unclear how the Szoboszlai deal impacts the groundwork done on Thuram, would anticipate some clarity on that after the Euros.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17623 on: Today at 10:19:50 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Samie is still sleeping one off - he married his cousin yesterday.

Please tell me hes a vicar
Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17624 on: Today at 10:20:41 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:16:26 pm
My auto correct was Latvia. Think it might say something about Tepid's search history.

 ;D

Well he does have quite a reputation for that sort of thing. Teacher as well apparently, no wonder our students are rampant sex maniacs.
Red Beret

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17625 on: Today at 10:21:53 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:31:53 pm
Bit cunty isn't it? What has Richard Keys got to to say on the matter....?

Keys is currently throwing a temper tantrum because Szoboszlai has more hair on one of his knees than Keys has on both hands.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17626 on: Today at 10:22:51 pm
Would be impressive if we got another in before pre-season starts (6 days - thats gone quickly).
jlb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17627 on: Today at 10:24:42 pm
Assuming it's true that City have a £40m buyback option as well as a 20% sellon clause for Lavia, then our preference might be for a loan + option to buy.

For example, we pay 10 mill to loan him for a season, with the option to buy him for another 40 next summer. That way Soton only need to give Man City 8 million, rather than the 10 million they'd have to hand over from a straight 50 million sale. And we'd have a year to judge whether he's worth the full price, or whether to cut our losses and look elsewhere.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17628 on: Today at 10:27:25 pm
If we are going for Thuram I guess we will find out in the next few days as France are out, I personally still want him I think he will become a world class player, Romeo Lavia is good too . if we get both then 1 or 2 mid are going I  think I would guess Fab and Thaigo
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17629 on: Today at 10:29:11 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:13:10 pm
Liverpool are in the race for Romeo Lavia since Monday and no changes despite Szoboszlai & Mac Allister incoming. 🚨🔴 #LFC

Liverpool remain keen on signing Lavia, on list with Thuram.

Arsenal, still very interested  but it depends on Thomas exit.

Southampton want £50m fee.

Fabrizio

To be fair, at this point it is becoming obvious that we see Thuram and Lavia as projects and succession plan for Fabinho. It will be the one or the other ...
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17630 on: Today at 10:34:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:29:11 pm
To be fair, at this point it is becoming obvious that we see Thuram and Lavia as projects and succession plan for Fabinho. It will be the one or the other ...

Probably yeah. I also think now we've add in McAllister and Szoboszlai we'll see a much better Fabinho next season. Because of how his season went it's easy to forget that Fabinho is an unbelievable player. New signings can sometimes totally transform current players.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17631 on: Today at 10:35:46 pm
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17632 on: Today at 10:38:18 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Samie is still sleeping one off - he married his cousin yesterday.

Samie is Jerry Lee Lewis? :o
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17633 on: Today at 10:38:37 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:34:06 pm
Probably yeah. I also think now we've add in McAllister and Szoboszlai we'll see a much better Fabinho next season. Because of how his season went it's easy to forget that Fabinho is an unbelievable player. New signings can sometimes totally transform current players.

Yeah, Fabinho will look much better next season in our box midfield next to Trent, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. He is still a great reader of the game and interceptor ...
Waterpistol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17634 on: Today at 10:40:01 pm
Great signing. I'm still pretty shocked we've gotten him and Mac10 in. This summer is starting to feel differently!

Guessing game I could now see: Lavia, Thuram, Pavard and a LCB in, Matip, Tsimikas and Thiago out. Would be over the moon with just one of Lavia/Thuram, and a LCB.

Feels like they mean business this summer.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17635 on: Today at 10:42:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:38:37 pm
Yeah, Fabinho will look much better next season in our box midfield next to Trent, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. He is still a great reader of the game and interceptor ...

He's never been really quick, but he has brilliant positional sense, a smart footballer. Our midfield was disjointed last season and he was getting pulled all over the place and the lack of pace becomes an issue. I'm delighted so far with our signings. 2 who will go straight in you would think
DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17636 on: Today at 10:42:44 pm
Who was first to report our interest in Dominik Szoboszlai?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17637 on: Today at 10:43:36 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:42:44 pm
Who was first to report our interest in Dominik Szoboszlai?

I think it was a German journo ...
stoopid yank

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17638 on: Today at 10:44:57 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:15:26 pm


With Szoboszlai added, I wouldn't be surprised if we backed away from the Thuram deal.

This is the answer. Various reports last week that Liverpool had already backed out from Thuram (his club didn't want to sell, etc) and then boom,  Szoboszlai.

It will be someone else
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17639 on: Today at 10:45:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:43:36 pm
I think it was a German journo ...

It was David Ornstein
