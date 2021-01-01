I get the scepticism over Lavia given the fee but I don't think it follows that Southampton's season was a failure therefore Lavia's value can't have significantly increased after a full season playing first team PL football.



You just have to look at the interested parties: us, Arsenal, Chelsea. If you think about it - he has done enough for those 3 to all be interested then he's probably done more for his value than the failures of his club would suggest.



Not saying he'd be my choice necessarily, but it's not so outlandish to think he might go for something in the ballpark of £40-50m in this market after a season that has garnered interest from those clubs, no?