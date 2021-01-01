Assuming it's true that City have a £40m buyback option as well as a 20% sellon clause for Lavia, then our preference might be for a loan + option to buy.
For example, we pay 10 mill to loan him for a season, with the option to buy him for another 40 next summer. That way Soton only need to give Man City 8 million, rather than the 10 million they'd have to hand over from a straight 50 million sale. And we'd have a year to judge whether he's worth the full price, or whether to cut our losses and look elsewhere.