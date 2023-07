The Szoboszlai signing makes me sceptical over the Lavia links. Ultimately, we have gone now for two generally proven talents this summer. Always felt the constant links to players who were younger or had very little top tier experience were not very us or very Klopp.





Our first two signings being more established probably makes him more likely, those two get slotted into the rotation with the likes of Fab, Hendo etc and then you can also bring in a younger option who can grow into his role while Fab is still here.This talk of 50m just seems mad though, even the 40m of next summer's clause seems to be pushing it, let alone Soton wanting more to let him go earlier and with less experience than next year.