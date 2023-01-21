I wouldn't be too surprised if we picked up a further two midfield signings.



Thiago - One year left on his contract. Can't be relied on. Very likely he leaves this summer.

Henderson - 33 years old, two years left on his contract

Fabinho - Three years left on his contract but his form fell off a cliff



Thiago - let him see out his last year unless we get a decent offer.Henderson - Milner role for his last 2 yearsFabinho - look to move on and get a replacement.If they all stay then so be it but we need to move away from these 3 being seen as starters. Thiago because he can't stay fit, so you get what you can out of him. Henderson should be a squad player/off the bench and Fabinho is unknown after last season.If we're pushing for another couple in midfield then surely Fabinho and/or Thiago will move on. Henderson won't with him being homegrown, club captain and with Milner leaving. I just think the blend was so poor last season and having to pick 2 of 3 of these was a big part of it. The mobility just isn't there. You can start one of them.