LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17520 on: Today at 06:58:36 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:53:11 pm
He's a project player who will cost a bomb. We already have Baj for that role. I work with a lad who's brother-in-law is a Southampton fan and says he is decent but not worth anywhere near £50m. I just think the money could be used in a better way. Kone or even Musah who looks like he might go to Fulham for £20m would be a better use of resources for me.

But then you read what other Southampton fans think of him on their forum and their opinions are opposite to your friends!
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17521 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:58:36 pm
But then you read what other Southampton fans think of him on their forum and their opinions are opposite to your friends!
I love Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott but take your Liverpool bias away and do you think either of them are worth £50m?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17522 on: Today at 07:01:20 pm
So...
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17523 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm
He wont go for 50m imo
medley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17524 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm
They want £50million for a 19 year old with one full season of top flight football. They can go suck a bunch of lemons those little rascals
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17525 on: Today at 07:02:04 pm
Need an Orny banger mannnn, been way too long.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17526 on: Today at 07:02:18 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:28:11 pm
His pass numbers are so low and his progressive passes even worse. Encouraging take ons and defensive numbers. Thing is though, we need to see possession adjusted for this really. Are his pass numbers so bad because his team couldnt keep/ pass the ball? Are his defensive numbers good because defend is all Southampton did?

Thuram's defensive stats aren't great either to suggest he can play DM in a Klopp team to a high level. Of course he can improve and probably would but at least with Lavia you know he's an actual DM. I'm calm with either but Lavia makes more sense out of the two imo.

Tchouameni on the other hand has elite passing and defensive stats and he would be my number 1 choice.

https://fbref.com/en/players/4f255115/Aurelien-Tchouameni
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17527 on: Today at 07:03:41 pm
If klopp wants lavia that's good enough for me
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17528 on: Today at 07:04:33 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:00:53 pm
I love Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott but take your Liverpool bias away and do you think either of them are worth £50m?

When Anthony Gordon is worth £45m then Yes.

The market for Homegrown players is just nuts. Look at Mount going for £60m with one year left on his deal.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17529 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:00:53 pm
I love Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott but take your Liverpool bias away and do you think either of them are worth £50m?

No they aren't. I don't think Lavia is worth £50m either. Not even close to £50m. But if you ask me who makes more sense for the number 6 role out of Lavia and Thuram. I'm picking Lavia over him all day. If the question is who would I prefer as a number 8 out of Thuram and Lavia. I am picking Thuram over him all day.
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17530 on: Today at 07:04:48 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:53:11 pm
He's a project player who will cost a bomb. We already have Baj for that role. I work with a lad who's brother-in-law is a Southampton fan and says he is decent but not worth anywhere near £50m. I just think the money could be used in a better way. Kone or even Musah who looks like he might go to Fulham for £20m would be a better use of resources for me.

Kinda agree with this to be fair but ultimately if Klopp wants him then who are we to argue?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17531 on: Today at 07:05:17 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:02:18 pm
Thuram's defensive stats aren't great either to suggest he can play DM in a Klopp team to a high level. Of course he can improve and probably would but at least with Lavia you know he's an actual DM. I'm calm with either but Lavia makes more sense out of the two imo.

Tchouameni on the other hand has elite passing and defensive stats and he would be my number 1 choice.

https://fbref.com/en/players/4f255115/Aurelien-Tchouameni

He also has an elite price tag.
SerbianScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17532 on: Today at 07:13:07 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:04:48 pm
if Klopp wants him then who are we to argue?
Its yet to be seen.

Looking at Klopp's transfers so far there's never been 3 first XI signings for one area in one window. 2 first XI maybe on one occasion (Fabinho,Naby).

I think there's a reason for it.

Also, Lavia is not better than Bajcetic. If Stefan was in the market our fans would have been much more excited about him.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17533 on: Today at 07:15:27 pm
Can add the Szobo signing to the ones that pretty much came out of nowhere. Good to know we can keep our targets unwraps until were very far a long still.
DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17534 on: Today at 07:18:19 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:03:41 pm
If klopp wants lavia that's good enough for me

Is the only answer.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17535 on: Today at 07:20:08 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:31:11 pm
Yeah hell be a bit better than his numbers look and he must scout really well to have so many big clubs interested  but for a club with our budget its a big risk because the error bars on a signing like this are huge

It's a lot of money but he really has huge potential. For me, he has the potential to be absolutely elite. He has got absolutely everything in his game. 
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17536 on: Today at 07:20:29 pm
The Szoboszlai signing makes me sceptical over the Lavia links. Ultimately, we have gone now for two generally proven talents this summer. Always felt the constant links to players who were younger or had very little top tier experience were not very us or very Klopp.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17537 on: Today at 07:21:52 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:08:06 pm
I wouldn't be too surprised if we picked up a further two midfield signings.

Thiago - One year left on his contract. Can't be relied on. Very likely he leaves this summer.
Henderson - 33 years old, two years left on his contract
Fabinho - Three years left on his contract but his form fell off a cliff

Thiago - let him see out his last year unless we get a decent offer.
Henderson - Milner role for his last 2 years
Fabinho - look to move on and get a replacement.

If they all stay then so be it but we need to move away from these 3 being seen as starters. Thiago because he can't stay fit, so you get what you can out of him. Henderson should be a squad player/off the bench and Fabinho is unknown after last season.

If we're pushing for another couple in midfield then surely Fabinho and/or Thiago will move on. Henderson won't with him being homegrown, club captain and with Milner leaving. I just think the blend was so poor last season and having to pick 2 of 3 of these was a big part of it. The mobility just isn't there. You can start one of them.
HARD AS HELL

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17538 on: Today at 07:25:17 pm
It's probably already been posted here but this is an excellent analysis of Lavia's strengths and weaknesses for those who haven't watched much of him. Really useful channel for learning about the latest buzz players.

https://youtu.be/jQI4pvqVOx4
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17539 on: Today at 07:27:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:20:29 pm
The Szoboszlai signing makes me sceptical over the Lavia links. Ultimately, we have gone now for two generally proven talents this summer. Always felt the constant links to players who were younger or had very little top tier experience were not very us or very Klopp.

Unless we need a homegrown signing to make the numbers work and proven talents who class as homegrown cost silly money.

Makes the Adrian signing more questionable again though.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17540 on: Today at 07:29:38 pm
Think Lavia happens, the vibes just seem right on this one too much noise from all the relevant corners.

Still think well have some surprise departures too.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17541 on: Today at 07:31:01 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:20:08 pm
It's a lot of money but he really has huge potential. For me, he has the potential to be absolutely elite. He has got absolutely everything in his game.

Confident Klopp can draw the potential out of players as well. Where we go wrong is targeting players who are missing something fundamental to their game (be it strength, technical/tactical ability or durability) that we can't make it work in our system. Gakpo saw a back-to-basics approach and our targets this summer are similar in that we're scouting properly on the profiles.

If they've got the fundamentals then it generally works out.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17542 on: Today at 07:31:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:20:29 pm
The Szoboszlai signing makes me sceptical over the Lavia links. Ultimately, we have gone now for two generally proven talents this summer. Always felt the constant links to players who were younger or had very little top tier experience were not very us or very Klopp.

Lavia has a full year in the Premiership, that's a huge amount of experience at 19.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17543 on: Today at 07:39:02 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:00:53 pm
I love Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott but take your Liverpool bias away and do you think either of them are worth £50m?
Would you pay £40-50m for the best player at the euro under 21s?

You might..

And hes been one of the best three there so far
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17544 on: Today at 07:39:26 pm
I am also baffled by the Lavia links a bit. The price being asked for is steep for someone who needs a couple more seasons to really get to the required level. We could do with another defensive minded midfielder but you'd supposed one who's either cheaper and a project or someone to start pushing Fab immediately if its for those Lavia Numbers. I like the shouts for Musah, he is very similar to Lavia's profile and would cost 15-16 million pounds and can take those couple seasons to get to the level.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17545 on: Today at 07:39:37 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 07:25:17 pm
It's probably already been posted here but this is an excellent analysis of Lavia's strengths and weaknesses for those who haven't watched much of him. Really useful channel for learning about the latest buzz players.

https://youtu.be/jQI4pvqVOx4

Very impressive considering how young he is.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17546 on: Today at 07:41:12 pm
If Klopp wants Lavia and we can afford him, I'm not arsed.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17547 on: Today at 07:42:54 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:41:12 pm
If Klopp wants Lavia and we can afford him, I'm not arsed.

This is the correct answer.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17548 on: Today at 07:44:41 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 07:25:17 pm
It's probably already been posted here but this is an excellent analysis of Lavia's strengths and weaknesses for those who haven't watched much of him. Really useful channel for learning about the latest buzz players.

https://youtu.be/jQI4pvqVOx4

Yes, I watched this a few weeks ago. Think I may have posted it in here myself. Pythagoras's YouTube channel is quality. And as you say he highlights Lavia's strengths and weaknesses really well.

HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17549 on: Today at 07:45:03 pm
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17550 on: Today at 07:48:50 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:45:03 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1675567516783984643/photo/1

Say no more

Actually you can say a lot more. As anyone without an account can;t read links now.  ;D
