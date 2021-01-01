« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 602411 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17480 on: Today at 05:50:36 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 05:44:50 pm
he is 19 though and if we pay the 50m, it is certainly because we think he could be here long term... way past Fabinho's departure

If we're paying £50m, I think we'd have to be certain he's going to end up one of the best in the world at his position, because that's a significant amount of money. He'd be one of the most expensive players ever at that position as a teenager.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17481 on: Today at 05:50:46 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 05:37:14 pm
If Lavia could also do the hybrid right back role at a decent level it would suddenly look a much more suitable signing than we maybe realise.
Or we see Bajcetic in that role. Ive been against Lavia because hes not good enough to compete with Fabinho and I dont think hes that mulch better than Bajcetic to justify spending money on him, but thats extremely obvious so if the club bring him in, Im sure they have different plans for him or Bajcetic.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17482 on: Today at 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:50:46 pm
Or we see Bajcetic in that role. Ive been against Lavia because hes not good enough to compete with Fabinho and I dont think hes that mulch better than Bajcetic to justify spending money on him, but thats extremely obvious so if the club bring him in, Im sure they have different plans for him or Bajcetic.

It's entirely possible we see Baj as the Trent understudy rather than the Fab understudy.
Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17483 on: Today at 05:54:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:48:24 pm
You mean Tchouameni? Any indication that he is on the market, or we are discussing him for the sake of it?
Been a few reports a couple of weeks ago he could for sale around 80 million.

Telling that Ververde could be for sale as well last week, with Bellingham there now maybe they need to sell a MF to raise funds for potentially Mbappe.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17484 on: Today at 05:55:02 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:47:34 pm
His first Liverpool assist ;)

Got also put on his arse and left behind by Mitoma which resulted in a goal in their game before us which i watched.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnfuXxYPlUk
But these things happen with inexperienced players,he is going to be HG which looks to be important for us,£50m though seems way too much.




« Last Edit: Today at 05:59:11 pm by Tobelius »
Online jedimaster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17485 on: Today at 05:59:00 pm »
Lavia is all potential, very little proven so far. Kone is much further along in his development and half the price. Shame about his injury, but there may be a chance he can prove his fitness over the next few weeks.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17486 on: Today at 05:59:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:54:55 pm
Been a few reports a couple of weeks ago he could for sale around 80 million.

Telling that Ververde could be for sale as well last week, with Bellingham there now maybe they need to sell a MF to raise funds for potentially Mbappe.

I've read about Valverde, but nothing about Tchouameni ...
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17487 on: Today at 06:02:22 pm »
We arent  signing Valverde
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17488 on: Today at 06:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:50:46 pm
Or we see Bajcetic in that role. Ive been against Lavia because hes not good enough to compete with Fabinho and I dont think hes that mulch better than Bajcetic to justify spending money on him, but thats extremely obvious so if the club bring him in, Im sure they have different plans for him or Bajcetic.

Yeah, agree with this. Him counting as HG next year could be a factor in us getting him, but I would like us to get Kone, who would be cheaper and has shown more potential so far.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17489 on: Today at 06:10:42 pm »
I think Bradley is the Trent understudy - he seems to have all the tools for it. Hopefully he has a smashing preseason and kicks on. I'm really excited to see where he's at.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #17490 on: Today at 06:14:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:02:22 pm
We arent  signing Valverde

I doubt that we are interested in Valverde or Tchouameni at this point. They would cost a lot, and either of them will be on high wages ...
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17491 on: Today at 06:19:19 pm »
What's this about not wanting Thuram now?
