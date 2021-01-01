he is 19 though and if we pay the 50m, it is certainly because we think he could be here long term... way past Fabinho's departure
If Lavia could also do the hybrid right back role at a decent level it would suddenly look a much more suitable signing than we maybe realise.
Or we see Bajcetic in that role. Ive been against Lavia because hes not good enough to compete with Fabinho and I dont think hes that mulch better than Bajcetic to justify spending money on him, but thats extremely obvious so if the club bring him in, Im sure they have different plans for him or Bajcetic.
You mean Tchouameni? Any indication that he is on the market, or we are discussing him for the sake of it?
His first Liverpool assist
Been a few reports a couple of weeks ago he could for sale around 80 million.Telling that Ververde could be for sale as well last week, with Bellingham there now maybe they need to sell a MF to raise funds for potentially Mbappe.
We arent signing Valverde
