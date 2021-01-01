« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17400 on: Today at 04:07:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:01:41 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-complete-signing-dominik-szoboszlai


Liverpool FC
@LFC
·
1m
We have completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, subject to a work permit ✍️🔴
;D
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17401 on: Today at 04:08:35 pm
Szoboszlai takes the Number 8 shirt.
Tombellylfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17402 on: Today at 04:10:55 pm
That respite will be short lived. I'd imagine 24 hours at most before some are moaning again
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17403 on: Today at 04:11:16 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:01:41 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-complete-signing-dominik-szoboszlai


Liverpool FC
@LFC
·
1m
We have completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, subject to a work permit ✍️🔴

He needs a work permit? Have the rules changed?
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17404 on: Today at 04:17:04 pm
What a start Mac Allister and Szoboszlai is. The three who have left on frees this summer struggled to contribute much last season, now we've added two who look like they'll be able to chip in with goals and creativity from the off. Hoping still for a third midfielder, I'd like Thuram, he looks like he can provide the physical presence in the middle we've been sorely lacking, and it looks like there's a lot to work with in the future with him under Klopp. Not sold on Lavia but we'll see.
IgorBobbins

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17405 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 04:10:55 pm
That respite will be short lived. I'd imagine 24 hours at most before some are moaning again
Jesus.  This relentless pre-emptive moaning about moaning is fucking tedious. 
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17406 on: Today at 04:17:44 pm
Number 8 from Germany from RB L.....


HELP
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17407 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm
It's official
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17408 on: Today at 04:19:47 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 04:06:11 pm
We're only at the start of July, I'm elated with the signing of Mac A and Szoboszlai, and with the long known clear out.  Firmino and Milner are the only ones I'll miss.

An added bonus is that RAWK will see a brief respite from the angst of "Everyone else is getting new players through the door". 


Yep 2 main components of the team rebuild in before pre-season, no fucking around.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17409 on: Today at 04:20:31 pm
I just watched his first interview on LFCTV.

Says ever since he turned professional he has won a trophy every season and wants it to continue. :)
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17410 on: Today at 04:21:16 pm
Two midfielders already in the bag!

Do we want some more?
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17411 on: Today at 04:22:52 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:11:16 pm
He needs a work permit? Have the rules changed?

Everyone that comes to the UK, to work, needs a work permit/visa.

Pre-Brexit, EU member nationals didn't.
Last Edit: Today at 04:30:57 pm by A Red Abroad
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17412 on: Today at 04:23:56 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 04:21:16 pm
Two midfielders already in the bag!

Do we want some more?

I wouldn't say no to more, Richard.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17413 on: Today at 04:26:04 pm
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 04:10:55 pm
That respite will be short lived. I'd imagine 24 hours at most before some are moaning again
I admire your optimism.

Everyone should pause and recognize what great work the club has done on these 2 signings alone.  Kudos to all involved.
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17414 on: Today at 04:27:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:26:04 pm
I admire your optimism.

Everyone should pause and recognize what great work the club has done on these 2 signings alone.  Kudos to all involved.

Cheers mate. Kudos indeed.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17415 on: Today at 04:27:28 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 04:21:16 pm
Two midfielders already in the bag!

Do we want some more?

A 6, even if its is a project player for now (Lavia).
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17416 on: Today at 04:27:50 pm
Tap-in is saying we're in talks with Southampton and Lavia regarding a deal, hopefully we can get that done quickly if he's right.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17417 on: Today at 04:31:14 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:23:56 pm
I wouldn't say no to more, Richard.


 :lickin
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17418 on: Today at 04:31:38 pm
Left footed centre back is more important for me than another midfielder. If we are going to tuck the left back in when in possession then Tsimikas just isn't right for that job. Robertson can do it and given the miles on the clock it might actually benefit him to not rampage down the wing but we need another.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17419 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm
Lot's of talk on twitter than Lavia is the next one.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17420 on: Today at 04:33:16 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 04:31:38 pm
Left footed centre back is more important for me than another midfielder. If we are going to tuck the left back in when in possession then Tsimikas just isn't right for that job. Robertson can do it and given the miles on the clock it might actually benefit him to not rampage down the wing but we need another.

This would be my preference too.
SerbianScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17421 on: Today at 04:36:36 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:33:01 pm
Lot's of talk on twitter than Lavia is the next one.
Then we can field a team of midfielders.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17422 on: Today at 04:38:03 pm
Fuck it, get Lavia. See what happens with Colwill - although that seems extremely unlikely.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17423 on: Today at 04:40:19 pm
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 04:10:55 pm
That respite will be short lived. I'd imagine 24 hours at most before some are moaning again

Where the fuck is Thuram?!
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17424 on: Today at 04:41:07 pm
Szoboszlai is yesterday's news. More, more, immediately
Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17425 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 04:10:55 pm
That respite will be short lived. I'd imagine 24 hours at most before some are moaning again

Well you're certainly bucking the trend, moaning about potential moaning in the future.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17426 on: Today at 04:43:36 pm
Tap in saying were still in talks over Lavia + the Southampton journo from The Athletic reckons he joins us. Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Lavia would be one hell of a rebuild. 
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17427 on: Today at 04:43:54 pm
If the window shut now, I'd be happy with these two
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17428 on: Today at 04:46:23 pm
Imagine if we got Thuram AND Lavia. That would be a midfield overhaul and some of the current midfielders would almost certainly be moved on.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17429 on: Today at 04:46:35 pm
The off-putting thing about Lavia to me isn't even the fact that he's young or will take time to get up to the level we're after, that's fair enough - it's more about the money for me. And yes, I'm well aware I'm not the one paying it!

Of course the selling club has the right to ask for what they want, but to sign him for 10/15 million when he was an 18 year old and had never played any first team football, and then looking for 50 odd million when you've finished bottom of the league and gone down, it's all a bit fucking mad to me. Market is horrible.

Still holding out hope to see if we can get Thuram done me, but whatever, another midfielder is more than welcome, especially if they have significant promise.
Mighty_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17430 on: Today at 04:47:25 pm
Been 45mins since we signed anyone, not looking good at all. Think we need to discuss getting FSG out  :-\
