The off-putting thing about Lavia to me isn't even the fact that he's young or will take time to get up to the level we're after, that's fair enough - it's more about the money for me. And yes, I'm well aware I'm not the one paying it!



Of course the selling club has the right to ask for what they want, but to sign him for 10/15 million when he was an 18 year old and had never played any first team football, and then looking for 50 odd million when you've finished bottom of the league and gone down, it's all a bit fucking mad to me. Market is horrible.



Still holding out hope to see if we can get Thuram done me, but whatever, another midfielder is more than welcome, especially if they have significant promise.