I guess the question to ask is how different his stats would look if he'd been tasked with playing the 6 for Nice, and Nice had been playing the system that we will. I think it's fair to say that his other standout attributes, aside from his dribbling, are his athleticism and game intelligence. With those latter two qualities, I'd trust Klopp to mold him into the perfect player for our system wherever he puts him. I'm just terrible with stats, so I don't know if what they are showing us from his recent past should make us think he's limited in what he can do in the future.



Absolutely, but one of the main issues with his stats is that he doesnt seem to win headers, which seems like an important attribute as a 6 in our system. Progressive passing also not great, but you could argue this is impacted by his position.