PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17360 on: Today at 03:05:48 pm
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17361 on: Today at 03:05:58 pm
Klopp loves height in that no.6 role. Why I do feel he may want Thuram to play there.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17362 on: Today at 03:06:47 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:00:01 pm
I guess the question to ask is how different his stats would look if he'd been tasked with playing the 6 for Nice, and Nice had been playing the system that we will. I think it's fair to say that his other standout attributes, aside from his dribbling, are his athleticism and game intelligence. With those latter two qualities, I'd trust Klopp to mold him into the perfect player for our system wherever he puts him. I'm just terrible with stats, so I don't know if what they are showing us from his recent past should make us think he's limited in what he can do in the future.
Absolutely, but one of the main issues with his stats is that he doesnt seem to win headers, which seems like an important attribute as a 6 in our system. Progressive passing also not great, but you could argue this is impacted by his position.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17363 on: Today at 03:08:21 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:05:15 pm
I hear you. Are you implying that we shouldn't buy a 6 then or would you still want one?
What I mean is if we do sign one, we should be going for a ready-made one not one that we'd need to give time. Might as well just give Baj that time.
StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17364 on: Today at 03:10:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:00:07 pm
But we already have Baj who, given time and coaching, can become a boss DM.

I like Bajcetic, but I'm not sure I agree that trying Thuram there or buying somebody like Lavia would necessarily impede his progress.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17365 on: Today at 03:11:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:08:21 pm
What I mean is if we do sign one, we should be going for a ready-made one not one that we'd need to give time. Might as well just give Baj that time.

Maybe we have something else in mind for Baj.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17366 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:00:01 pm
I guess the question to ask is how different his stats would look if he'd been tasked with playing the 6 for Nice, and Nice had been playing the system that we will. I think it's fair to say that his other standout attributes, aside from his dribbling, are his athleticism and game intelligence. With those latter two qualities, I'd trust Klopp to mold him into the perfect player for our system wherever he puts him. I'm just terrible with stats, so I don't know if what they are showing us from his recent past should make us think he's limited in what he can do in the future.


That wouldn't be a fair comparison as we have better attackers than Nice, therefore they need more creativity from midfield.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17367 on: Today at 03:13:42 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:10:30 pm
I like Bajcetic, but I'm not sure I agree that trying Thuram there or buying somebody like Lavia would necessarily impede his progress.
Signing someone will reduce his minutes. I'd prefer it if we signed someone more experienced and blood Baj in the Europa League and cup competitions not someone that also needs to be blooded.
