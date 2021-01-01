« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 595995 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17240 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Lavia will more than likely end up as Rice's replacement at West Ham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17241 on: Today at 10:41:59 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
Also is he good enough to take the direct free kicks from just outside the box off Trent? Trent is good at these of course but this fella seems to know how to hit a dead ball. He also has good corners and free kicks that are put in the box but I think Trent will be still doing the business there.

Trent has more bend, while Szobo has more directness in his free-kicks. We could use both depending on the angle and distance.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17242 on: Today at 10:43:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:39:12 am
If we are in for another midfielder (and I think we are) I think it comes down to Thuram, Lavia, or Kone. Kone may now be off the table due to his injury. If we go for Thuram we'll have to offload a player (I think). I'm okay with either player. I think they are both talented.

Maybe it does come down to them but until this week we had no idea Szoboszlai was a top target so its possible were interested in players who havent been reported in the media.
« Reply #17243 on: Today at 10:51:07 am »
Jurgens view on the potential of Bajcetic and Morton possibly determines whether we get another defensive minded midfielder. I do think we could do with a left sided centre back who could play at left back too and I think that should be our most important focus now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17244 on: Today at 10:52:52 am »
What the hell has happened to Twitter? Absolute clusterfuck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17245 on: Today at 10:53:31 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:52:52 am
What the hell has happened to Twitter? Absolute clusterfuck.
Elon Musk bought it.....the end.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17246 on: Today at 10:53:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:31:12 am
Unless the plan is for young Stefan to rotate with Trent? They have quite similar skill sets, despite Trent being leap years ahead passing range wise.
Yes, I've also wondered if Bajcetic could be the Trent back-up option. Hendo seems like the other possibility in the current squad.

I'm also surprised with the links to Lavia, though, given he's about the same age as Bajcetic. I think he's a good player, but I was hoping for someone a bit readier. I can't help wondering if we'll have another Szoboszlai situation, where after lots of public links there's suddenly a link to the actual player we want and he's signed within a few days again.

We'll see, I guess. And if it is Lavia, I'd expect lots of add-ons in the price - say, 30m guaranteed, with 5-10 more coming after, say 50 or 100 appearances, then perhaps another amount for trophies won.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17247 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 10:02:23 am
Think we should definitely be in for a 6 myself, I think it's a vital role and I'm not convinced Fab will ever regain the type of form we need. I'd  prefer a more experienced player than Lavia, however we've had no strong links to anyone else who plays that role so it's not looking likely.

we do need a 6 but we have got plenty of players who can cover that position:

MacAllister
Fabinho
Henderson
Bajectic

if we get an injury to VVD or Konate we are really reliant on very prone and out of form players (Matip/Gomez) so the next signing should be a centre back, by all means come back in for another midfielder once this is done but our season will be more impacted by the quality of the centre back than our third midfielder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17248 on: Today at 10:57:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:47:14 am
Who is complaining. I am delighted we have those options. I just think it will be difficult to keep them all happy, confident and in good form.

na man. fit firing rested and healthy. 63 games to win the quad, as we know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 10:58:40 am »
Can we all spare a thought for those in the world  who are suffering from deprivation and hardship at this time.

Deprived of the very basics of humanity, their lifeline to the world cut off, not even allowed to communicate.

If you would like to help Samie and others like him in his time of strife, please give just £8 a month to Mr E Musk.

Samie, we are here for you.  #thoughtsandprayers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 11:05:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:58:40 am
Can we all spare a thought for those in the world  who are suffering from deprivation and hardship at this time.

Deprived of the very basics of humanity, their lifeline to the world cut off, not even allowed to communicate.

If you would like to help Samie and others like him in his time of strife, please give just £8 a month to Mr E Musk.

Samie, we are here for you.  #thoughtsandprayers.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 11:06:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:58:40 am
Can we all spare a thought for those in the world  who are suffering from deprivation and hardship at this time.

Deprived of the very basics of humanity, their lifeline to the world cut off, not even allowed to communicate.

If you would like to help Samie and others like him in his time of strife, please give just £8 a month to Mr E Musk.

Samie, we are here for you.  #thoughtsandprayers.

 ;D

I genuinely don't think it's about getting more people on Twitter Blue. It's him trying to move them off Google's servers before their contract renewal and not succeeding.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 11:06:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:44:01 am
I agree our front line is perfect, refreshed before players left, players bedded in and lots of variety.

Im excited to see Nunez next season, think hes going to thrive with the change to system and new midfielders behind him.

This notion we only buy left forwards because they are cheap is just utter rubbish, its more Salah is a fucking machine and will start pretty much every game when fit (which is 99% of games), and ignores the fact Diaz and Jota and play wide right if needed. Options, depth, god forbid we have such luxuries haha.
Yep - we're fine for forwards, and I agree with Nunez. He's clearly a quality player,  but struggled in a side that was pretty dysfunctional for the first half of the season, and was adapting to a new system in the second half.

With Mac and Szoboszlai feeding passes and crosses through (plus Trent's creativity), he could tear up the league next season.

As you say, it's time to celebrate our options rather than look for problems that aren't there. Very excited for August now, and I think we'll also see improvement from players who weren't always at their best last season, like Fab, Virgil, Matip and Robbo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 11:07:12 am »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 11:06:11 am
;D

I genuinely don't think it's about getting more people on Twitter Blue. It's him trying to move them off Google's servers before their contract renewal and not succeeding.
Its thoughtless of you to belittle Samies suffering in this way..


;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17254 on: Today at 11:07:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:18:51 pm
Who plays right back when we rest Trent? 


Clearly not going to sign a new one. So who plays there?  (I wonder if Bajcetic could do a job there?)

And on that note, we need to get a Trent to sign a new contract this summer .

Gomez?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17255 on: Today at 11:10:26 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:07:12 am
Its thoughtless of you to belittle Samies suffering in this way..


;D

Sorry Tepid. Sorry Samie.

As a gesture from me I would like to donate a penny from every single £1 million I earn towards this very worthwhile cause. After just over 20 years in the working world I reckon the first penny isn't too far away.

I hope this helps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17256 on: Today at 11:15:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:18:51 pm
Who plays right back when we rest Trent? 

This is a bigger concern than bringing in another defensive midfielder. If we're training this shape, we need somebody to be able to come in and do some sort of Trent impression every now and then. Timber seemed like the only player we were linked with who made any kind of sense in that department.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17257 on: Today at 11:17:15 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:14:06 am
Would we sell Bajcetic for similar? We've got potential coming out of our arse at the academy at DCM. Morton, Corness to name but two. The pathway is clear and fair but yeah, let's bring in another 19 year old for £40-50 mil! It's a nonsense
If its nonsense you want, youve definitely come to the right place.

Not sure whether Bajcetic is seen as a DM long term, but I wouldnt want anything to get in the way of his development regardless.

I can see reasons for us to sign a CB given the fitness issues of those we have but Id have thought it unlikely we bring in another midfielder of any type. Were well stocked in all positions there unless were selling someone who would play a serious amount of minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17258 on: Today at 11:19:29 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:52:52 am
What the hell has happened to Twitter? Absolute clusterfuck.

It's doing ny head in. Constantly getting "Something went wrong. Try reloading" when I try to view tweets  ::)

Elon Musk is a heediyat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17259 on: Today at 11:21:19 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:56:21 am
Been a while since I've seen something LFC related make less sense than the potential Lavia transfer.

We've got a top, top DM prospect in Bajcetic who at worst is 1 year away from taking over from Fabinho (I think we can all agree on this). Bringing another young DM couldn't make less sense to me especially knowing we've got someone like Fabinho who can bridge this gap in the meantime. Almost a perfect scenario.

If we were after an established DM in his peak who can deliver from day one , that's a different matter but when it comes to big DM talents we are already covered in that department.

This is the exact same point I made the other day. Lavia makes zero sense when we have Bajcetic here already.

I don't share your confidence about Fabinho for this coming season, though. Sure, he'll doubtful look as rank as he did at times last season, because there'll likely be more athletic/mobile midfielders in front (and you'd expect the forwards to be more up to speed on pressing/tracking back now), but - sadly, because for a few years he was a colossus for us - he's lost the limited pace he had and opposition, particularly on counter attacks, went past/round him far too easily. Said a lot when 17 year old rookie Bajcetic came in for him and improved us.

Klopp may believe he can rejuvenate him, or Fabinho is insistent he doesn't want to move, or the club don't believe they could get a satisfactory fee for him. But we've been strongly linked to Tchouameni (last summer, and more tentatively this) and Ugarte, not to mention Kone. So you'd think the club has at least an inkling we need an upgrade.

Maybe we'll get one last hurrah from him and I've been cryarsing unnecessarily. I so hope that's the case. But I fear the very good business this summer (and our extensive forward line) will fail to fulfil it's potential due to a glaring weakness at 6.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17260 on: Today at 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:19:29 am
It's doing ny head in. Constantly getting "Something went wrong. Try reloading" when I try to view tweets  ::)

Elon Musk is a heediyat

Will be back as normal when major advertisers threaten to pull the plug
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17261 on: Today at 11:26:16 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:19:29 am
It's doing ny head in. Constantly getting "Something went wrong. Try reloading" when I try to view tweets  ::)

Elon Musk is a heediyat

Same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17262 on: Today at 11:45:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:41:25 am
Lavia will more than likely end up as Rice's replacement at West Ham.

Would be a really good move for all involved that. Good young Declan Rice replacement who obviously isn't as good now but will probably improve as a player at West Ham, who can then sell him on at a profit down the line. He'll get more time actually playing games than he would at one of the bigger clubs and will be ready to move on to one of them or even abroad in a few years, and Southampton themselves obviously get a good profit and likely a sell on clause. Perfect transfer for him, I think he'll end up regretting it if he moves to one of the top sides straight away but players will usually back themselves to succeed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17263 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:19:29 am
It's doing ny head in. Constantly getting "Something went wrong. Try reloading" when I try to view tweets  ::)

Elon Musk is a heediyat
Its just a question of time before he does the same tobthe Tesla cars. Force people to pay for some app, then crash everything. One software update is all it takes to put all the Teslas to a standstill
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17264 on: Today at 11:49:02 am »
So we can probably forget about any announcement from the Liverpool end today with Twitter still being on its arse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17265 on: Today at 11:51:06 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:49:02 am
So we can probably forget about any announcement from the Liverpool end today with Twitter still being on its arse.

Not necessarily. There are other platforms. Tik-Tok and Instagram for example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17266 on: Today at 11:53:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:18:51 pm
Who plays right back when we rest Trent? 


Clearly not going to sign a new one. So who plays there?  (I wonder if Bajcetic could do a job there?)

And on that note, we need to get a Trent to sign a new contract this summer .

I think the way forward would be to look at City. They had a really talented full back who added an extra attacking dimension similar to Trent to their game in Cancelo.

It is nice to have that extra dimension but the core aspects of the role are to drop in and provide a double pivot when playing out from the back and the ability to hit low vertical passes into the 8's. Stones doesn't have anywhere near the ability as a playmaker as Trent or Cancelo but is still able to play as an IFB. 

I think the role would really suit Gomez who is very comfortable receiving the ball and then playing vertical passes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17267 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Quote from: Sheik_Yerbouti on Today at 10:17:47 am
Lavia looks a great prospect i think. Bajcetic being here shouldnt make a difference i dont think. Especially if we continue to set up and play like we did at the latter stages of last season.

Bajcetic suffered a stress injury of a kind similar to the one Curtis Jones had last season and we know how little football Curtis was able to play.

Hopefully Bajcetic will be OK but it would be daft to rely on him as being regularly available in 23/24.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17268 on: Today at 11:55:29 am »
City don't play Stones as an inverted fullback anymore, he just drops back into centre back now and the others push out into the fullback positions.  Much easier to transition to when they need to defend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17269 on: Today at 12:00:28 pm »
Quote
Dominik Szoboszlai will be announced and unveiled as new Liverpool player today; this is the current plan. ✅🔴 #LFC

Contract until June 2028, no option included; 70m fee to RB Leipzig.


A bit unsual from us. Romano is the source.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17270 on: Today at 12:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:51:06 am
Not necessarily. There are other platforms. Tik-Tok and Instagram for example.
They'll want maximum engagement as it'll drive up revenue (shirt sales etc.) so having a major platform completely paralysed will impact that, especially when they've got a brand new away shirt they'll be wanting to flog.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17271 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm »
Musk really has proved himself to be the Chief Twat at Twatter. I bet all the employees he fired when he took over are loving it  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17272 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:51:06 am
Not necessarily. There are other platforms. Tik-Tok and Instagram for example.
Can't we just send the announcement by fax?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17273 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:00:55 pm
They'll want maximum engagement as it'll drive up revenue (shirt sales etc.) so having a major platform completely paralysed will impact that, especially when they've got a brand new away shirt they'll be wanting to flog.

I highly doubt theyre going to delay the announcement just to make sure they can announce it on Twitter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17274 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:05:22 pm
Can't we just send the announcement by fax?

I believe telex is the preferred method
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17275 on: Today at 12:07:28 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:00:55 pm
They'll want maximum engagement as it'll drive up revenue (shirt sales etc.) so having a major platform completely paralysed will impact that, especially when they've got a brand new away shirt they'll be wanting to flog.

As Claire already mentioned to you in the Twitter thread, Instagram and TikTok both have over 1B users (Twitter around 450m), and the club has 42m followers on Instagram. We don't know how long this Elon Musk shitshow will continue for either. Could be sometime next week before it gets sorted. The club won't wait that long.

Anyway, I'm not arsed either way. He's our player now. That's the important thing here.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17276 on: Today at 12:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm
Entirely serious. Our attack is massively unbalanced. Who plays wide right if Mo is injured or when he is at the AFCON?

Jota
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17277 on: Today at 12:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:07:28 pm
As Claire already mentioned to you in the Twitter thread, Instagram and TikTok both have over 1B users (Twitter around 450m), and the club has 42m followers on Instagram. We don't know how long this Elon Musk shitshow will continue for either. Could be sometime next week before it gets sorted. The club won't wait that long.

Anyway, I'm not arsed either way. He's our player now. That's the important thing here.

Just do it first thing tomorrow morning. Everyone will still have their view counts  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17278 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm
Entirely serious. Our attack is massively unbalanced. Who plays wide right if Mo is injured or when he is at the AFCON?

I reckon Big Dom could fill in there.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
