Been a while since I've seen something LFC related make less sense than the potential Lavia transfer.



We've got a top, top DM prospect in Bajcetic who at worst is 1 year away from taking over from Fabinho (I think we can all agree on this). Bringing another young DM couldn't make less sense to me especially knowing we've got someone like Fabinho who can bridge this gap in the meantime. Almost a perfect scenario.



If we were after an established DM in his peak who can deliver from day one , that's a different matter but when it comes to big DM talents we are already covered in that department.



This is the exact same point I made the other day. Lavia makes zero sense when we have Bajcetic here already.I don't share your confidence about Fabinho for this coming season, though. Sure, he'll doubtful look as rank as he did at times last season, because there'll likely be more athletic/mobile midfielders in front (and you'd expect the forwards to be more up to speed on pressing/tracking back now), but - sadly, because for a few years he was a colossus for us - he's lost the limited pace he had and opposition, particularly on counter attacks, went past/round him far too easily. Said a lot when 17 year old rookie Bajcetic came in for him and improved us.Klopp may believe he can rejuvenate him, or Fabinho is insistent he doesn't want to move, or the club don't believe they could get a satisfactory fee for him. But we've been strongly linked to Tchouameni (last summer, and more tentatively this) and Ugarte, not to mention Kone. So you'd think the club has at least an inkling we need an upgrade.Maybe we'll get one last hurrah from him and I've been cryarsing unnecessarily. I so hope that's the case. But I fear the very good business this summer (and our extensive forward line) will fail to fulfil it's potential due to a glaring weakness at 6.