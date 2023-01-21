« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17200 on: Today at 09:25:25 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:23:37 am
That's way too much, surely. Unless it was heavily dependant on add-ons.

Well, he counts as a home grown. That doesn't makes him a better player, but certainly makes him more expensive ...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17201 on: Today at 09:28:04 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:20:26 am
Think most of us wouldve thought the same about Bobby tbf.

Not if you saw him on the first day of pre season most years ;D
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17202 on: Today at 09:29:54 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:42:57 am
We just signed a brilliant player and you people are still talking about accounts. Ya'all needs to get a life.

Also selling Jota is a terrible idea. He is versatile, can play anywhere along the front line and when in form one of the best natural finishers in the world. He is worth more to us than he is to any other team. No one will pay big money (60m+) for him and for us he has shown he can score a goal or an assist per 90 for a full season.

If Salah were to leave for AFCON he is probably our best option on the right and you know a front 3 of Diaz, Gakpo and Jota is pretty darn good considering we are without one of the top 5 players in the world.

I dare Al to find a better forward than Jota that is gonna be happy sitting on the bench and starting cup games as a backup for Salah.


Jota is clearly a top player but so are Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez. The issue is that we have 4 top players battling for two starting positions. All four are at the stage of their career in which they need to be starting week in week out.

They aren't backup players or youngsters learning the game. All four are genuine starters for pretty much any team on the planet. Ideally you would want to keep all four, keep them happy and crucially keep them in form and confident.

Last season was a good example. Jota was on a terrible run of not scoring but Klopp persevered and he came good and scored crucial goals for us during the run in. The flipside of that was giving Jota a run deprived Nunez of game time and his form and confidence deteriorated as a result.

I think our original plan was to have two physical monsters in midfield and have the option of playing three of the four of them at a time in certain games.

I think we were priced out of that idea and have now recruited more technical midfield players like Mac and Szobo. That now leaves us with the conundrum of four genuine starters for two places in the team.

For me Diaz and Gakpo on the left and in the false 9 currently are our most likely starters which for me raises question marks over Jota and Nunez who are excellent players but not ideal for a Klopp front three.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17203 on: Today at 09:30:24 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:25:12 am
£45mil seems high not sure thats value for money, something like £30mil and Morton on loan maybe?

City have a buy-back for £40m next summer and a 20% sell-on clause which sets his floor at £40m, but hell go for more than that.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17204 on: Today at 09:30:40 am
Southampton will use that city buy back and will want more than that. But there's no guarantee city will use that buy back next year.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17205 on: Today at 09:34:43 am
From a negotiation point of view, Southampton dont have much leverage, do they? I could see us waiting until the end of the window and hoping Lavia tries to force the move. £45m-50m for a fairly unproven player on a team that just got relegated is steep.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17206 on: Today at 09:35:13 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:30:40 am
Southampton will use that city buy back and will want more than that. But there's no guarantee city will use that buy back next year.

Yeah I dont see City buying him back next summer, hell move in this summer. I think they will want at least £45m as they would only keep £36m of it due to sell-on clause.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17207 on: Today at 09:38:43 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:29:54 am


So you're complaining that we have four quality options for two positions? Isn't that sort of the ideal? God damn their versatility as well!

It's quite the turn to go from complaining about the lack of signings and the lack of depth though I'll give you that.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17208 on: Today at 09:38:52 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:34:43 am
From a negotiation point of view, Southampton dont have much leverage, do they? I could see us waiting until the end of the window and hoping Lavia tries to force the move. £45m-50m for a fairly unproven player on a team that just got relegated is steep.

Until Chelsea get involved ...
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17209 on: Today at 09:39:12 am
If we are in for another midfielder (and I think we are) I think it comes down to Thuram, Lavia, or Kone. Kone may now be off the table due to his injury. If we go for Thuram we'll have to offload a player (I think). I'm okay with either player. I think they are both talented.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17210 on: Today at 09:41:43 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:34:43 am
From a negotiation point of view, Southampton dont have much leverage, do they? I could see us waiting until the end of the window and hoping Lavia tries to force the move. £45m-50m for a fairly unproven player on a team that just got relegated is steep.

Or we just decide to forget about signing Lavia. We may decide to complete a deal for Thuram instead seeing as though we appear to have put in a lot of groundwork in that one. Tap in merchant insists we are still very much in for Thuram.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17211 on: Today at 09:42:14 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:34:43 am
From a negotiation point of view, Southampton dont have much leverage, do they? I could see us waiting until the end of the window and hoping Lavia tries to force the move. £45m-50m for a fairly unproven player on a team that just got relegated is steep.

Multiple top 6 clubs after a player that will become HG-eligible, might be a different story if it were just us after him but Southampton will get the price they want.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17212 on: Today at 09:44:01 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:38:43 am
So you're complaining that we have four quality options for two positions? Isn't that sort of the ideal? God damn their versatility as well!

It's quite the turn to go from complaining about the lack of signings and the lack of depth though I'll give you that.

I agree our front line is perfect, refreshed before players left, players bedded in and lots of variety.

Im excited to see Nunez next season, think hes going to thrive with the change to system and new midfielders behind him.

This notion we only buy left forwards because they are cheap is just utter rubbish, its more Salah is a fucking machine and will start pretty much every game when fit (which is 99% of games), and ignores the fact Diaz and Jota and play wide right if needed. Options, depth, god forbid we have such luxuries haha.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17213 on: Today at 09:47:14 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:38:43 am
So you're complaining that we have four quality options for two positions? Isn't that sort of the ideal? God damn their versatility as well!

It's quite the turn to go from complaining about the lack of signings and the lack of depth though I'll give you that.

Who is complaining. I am delighted we have those options. I just think it will be difficult to keep them all happy, confident and in good form.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17214 on: Today at 09:51:02 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:34:43 am
From a negotiation point of view, Southampton dont have much leverage, do they? I could see us waiting until the end of the window and hoping Lavia tries to force the move. £45m-50m for a fairly unproven player on a team that just got relegated is steep.

Exactly my thoughts. Theyre not getting £45m for a 19 year old from a relegated team. Wherever he goes I can  also see it happening near the end of the window when Southampton realize nobody is paying that. Well, actually Chelsea might be stupid enough to pay it but I doubt he goes there. After having left City already hes going to want to play regularly and be a starter IMO.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17215 on: Today at 09:52:09 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:41:43 am
Or we just decide to forget about signing Lavia. We may decide complete the deal for Thuram instead seeing as though we appear to have put in a lot of groundwork in that one. Tap in merchant insists we are still very much in for Thuram.
Id rather us go for Thuram, even if hes not necessarily a need at the moment. Thiago and Henderson will be gone soon anyways, so we need another 8.

Regarding the other clubs in for him, guess it could lead to a bidding war, but Arsenal just signed Rice and Chelsea want Caicedo.
SerbianScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17216 on: Today at 09:56:21 am
Been a while since I've seen something LFC related make less sense than the potential Lavia transfer.

We've got a top, top DM prospect in Bajcetic who at worst is 1 year away from taking over from Fabinho (I think we can all agree on this). Bringing another young DM couldn't make less sense to me especially knowing we've got someone like Fabinho who can bridge this gap in the meantime. Almost a perfect scenario.

If we were after an established DM in his peak who can deliver from day one , that's a different matter but when it comes to big DM talents we are already covered in that department.

na fir dearg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17217 on: Today at 09:56:39 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:47:14 am
Who is complaining. I am delighted we have those options. I just think it will be difficult to keep them all happy, confident and in good form.

It's a good problem to have
Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17218 on: Today at 09:57:54 am
I really don't see us shelling out £50 million for Lavia. If Southampton don't want to budge, then I suspect we'll look for alternatives.

This is assuming we want the home-grown option and we don't just go straight for Thuram.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17219 on: Today at 09:59:02 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:47:14 am
Who is complaining. I am delighted we have those options. I just think it will be difficult to keep them all happy, confident and in good form.

5 subs, plenty of games, Afcon in the middle of the season, the whole team will be focused on champions league as a minimum and hopefully a title challenge if we secure a few more signings of the right quality

I do agree the point on the balance not being quite right and something could happen if a team comes in with the right offer but its a bridge we will have to cross when we come to it, for now we have decent competition for places which is what we need
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17220 on: Today at 10:00:59 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:21:17 am
Jacob Tanswell, Athletic's Southampton journo:

"Southampton want a high figure for him. Someone has got to pay around £45m-£50m for Lavia. Who can do that is dependent on all the other targets they get. Liverpool or Chelsea. Probably Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp and with the background [work] theyve done on him, that probably looks the likely destination.

Very speculative but still...

I find it interesting that one of the complaints other clubs have had this summer according to reports is the seemingly high fees Southampton are asking for their players exclusive of add-ons. I wonder if this is a deal we'd be willing to drag out a bit to see if Southampton change their stance. Even in this market, the asking price is very high for merely potential.
Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17221 on: Today at 10:02:23 am
Think we should definitely be in for a 6 myself, I think it's a vital role and I'm not convinced Fab will ever regain the type of form we need. I'd  prefer a more experienced player than Lavia, however we've had no strong links to anyone else who plays that role so it's not looking likely.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17222 on: Today at 10:05:12 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:39:12 am
If we are in for another midfielder (and I think we are) I think it comes down to Thuram, Lavia, or Kone. Kone may now be off the table due to his injury. If we go for Thuram we'll have to offload a player (I think). I'm okay with either player. I think they are both talented.

Reckon one non-HG player will leave. Thiago, Matip, Tsimikas. One of those 3 leave imo. If we sign a left cb who can play left back (like Inacio, Colwill, Bastoni) then Tsimikas isn't needed.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17223 on: Today at 10:06:33 am
Chelsea are surely regarding Lavia as a back-up if they don't land Caicedo?
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17224 on: Today at 10:07:22 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:35:21 am
So what do people think is likely?

I reckon 2 more in - left CB and a midfielder. Lavia makes more sense now than Thuram but seems to be a lot noise on that one.

Colwill the dream signing for that LCB role.

pretty much a dream window. hopefully becomes a reality

on a more serious note. jorg and fsg are monitoring this thread. szobo will only announced when we reach 500 pages of bickering cause thats how much he actually cost us ;D
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17225 on: Today at 10:11:35 am
If we signed one of Lavia/Thuram

And Inacio/Colwill

Honestly, all things considered, I don't think we have done much better.
vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17226 on: Today at 10:14:06 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:00:59 am
I find it interesting that one of the complaints other clubs have had this summer according to reports is the seemingly high fees Southampton are asking for their players exclusive of add-ons. I wonder if this is a deal we'd be willing to drag out a bit to see if Southampton change their stance. Even in this market, the asking price is very high for merely potential.

Would we sell Bajcetic for similar? We've got potential coming out of our arse at the academy at DCM. Morton, Corness to name but two. The pathway is clear and fair but yeah, let's bring in another 19 year old for £40-50 mil! It's a nonsense
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17227 on: Today at 10:14:46 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:34:43 am
From a negotiation point of view, Southampton dont have much leverage, do they? I could see us waiting until the end of the window and hoping Lavia tries to force the move. £45m-50m for a fairly unproven player on a team that just got relegated is steep.

Yeah, I think their leverage is pretty limited here. He's likely on lower wages so I guess they could use him in the Championship, but I doubt the player wants that. I get the sense Southampton have been hoping for a bidding war that hasn't really materialized and seems unlikely to happen now.
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17228 on: Today at 10:16:10 am
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 02:33:33 am
Lucked out??? He's a squad player so that's what he's there for ffs!! Exactly the same as what Szoboszlai brings now. Fuck me you're a seriously weird c*nt.

Careful.  You'll soon be accused of name dropping on a genuinely good poster who has no agenda and only speaks football.
vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17229 on: Today at 10:17:02 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:56:21 am
Been a while since I've seen something LFC related make less sense than the potential Lavia transfer.

We've got a top, top DM prospect in Bajcetic who at worst is 1 year away from taking over from Fabinho (I think we can all agree on this). Bringing another young DM couldn't make less sense to me especially knowing we've got someone like Fabinho who can bridge this gap in the meantime. Almost a perfect scenario.

If we were after an established DM in his peak who can deliver from day one , that's a different matter but when it comes to big DM talents we are already covered in that department.

Just read this after posting something similar. Bringing in Lavia makes zero sense in so many ways.
Sheik_Yerbouti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17230 on: Today at 10:17:47 am
Lavia looks a great prospect i think. Bajcetic being here shouldnt make a difference i dont think. Especially if we continue to set up and play like we did at the latter stages of last season.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17231 on: Today at 10:18:19 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:14:06 am
Would we sell Bajcetic for similar? We've got potential coming out of our arse at the academy at DCM. Morton, Corness to name but two. The pathway is clear and fair but yeah, let's bring in another 19 year old for £40-50 mil! It's a nonsense

Lavia is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the league. Comparing him to Morton and Corness (who?) is doing him a disservice. Almost certainly Lavia ends up at a top side this summer, be it us or someone else. That tells you all you need to know.
markedasred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17232 on: Today at 10:19:15 am
I don't think we will win the sellers cup in the transfer market this year, that will be Chelsea. But it is worth noting that with the released players plus Melo and Carvalho out, that's worth £39M in saved wages. The two in so far will be less than half that. So our net spend so far is 70 something million really. We have had several seasons where we have been at £60M net spend, so not as much as people are saying over the usual yet.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17233 on: Today at 10:22:30 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:06:33 am
Chelsea are surely regarding Lavia as a back-up if they don't land Caicedo?

Just like Arsenal are if they sell that midfielder that they bought from Atletico to Saudi Arabia
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #17234 on: Today at 10:26:31 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:14:06 am
Would we sell Bajcetic for similar? We've got potential coming out of our arse at the academy at DCM. Morton, Corness to name but two. The pathway is clear and fair but yeah, let's bring in another 19 year old for £40-50 mil! It's a nonsense

Definitely. If we're spending that sort of money, I'd prefer a DM who can challenge Fabinho for his starting role straightaway rather than a rather raw project.
Draex


« Reply #17235 on: Today at 10:31:12 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:17:02 am
Just read this after posting something similar. Bringing in Lavia makes zero sense in so many ways.

Unless the plan is for young Stefan to rotate with Trent? They have quite similar skill sets, despite Trent being leap years ahead passing range wise.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17236 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
With regard to the 6, we may want to change how a 6 is utilised going forward. Maybe the 6 moves around the pitch hunting for danger at the source rather than being sat on the toes of the centre backs. This is Klopp 2.0 and nothing should be assumed.
Online keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17237 on: Today at 10:32:02 am »
Hadn't heard much about Szoboszlai until recently, but having done some extensive scouting on YouTube, Wikipedia, and various media articles, I think we might have a player that Jurgen will turn into an elite machine (as he's done so often). Exciting times ahead.

It's a sign of he times though when my first Google search was Dominik Szoboszlai injury history...
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17238 on: Today at 10:37:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:18:19 am
Lavia is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the league. Comparing him to Morton and Corness (who?) is doing him a disservice. Almost certainly Lavia ends up at a top side this summer, be it us or someone else. That tells you all you need to know.

You conveniently leave out Bajcetic who was my original comparison with Lavia. Is not Bajcetic also one of the most highly rated youngsters in the league? My point is buying him for a ridiculous amount with the English tax sends the wrong message to the academy. You don't know who Corness is? I'm confident he'll be on the pre season tour.



Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17239 on: Today at 10:37:48 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:23:34 pm
At least you've got a fucking boat.

 :lmao
