We just signed a brilliant player and you people are still talking about accounts. Ya'all needs to get a life.



Also selling Jota is a terrible idea. He is versatile, can play anywhere along the front line and when in form one of the best natural finishers in the world. He is worth more to us than he is to any other team. No one will pay big money (60m+) for him and for us he has shown he can score a goal or an assist per 90 for a full season.



If Salah were to leave for AFCON he is probably our best option on the right and you know a front 3 of Diaz, Gakpo and Jota is pretty darn good considering we are without one of the top 5 players in the world.



I dare Al to find a better forward than Jota that is gonna be happy sitting on the bench and starting cup games as a backup for Salah.





Jota is clearly a top player but so are Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez. The issue is that we have 4 top players battling for two starting positions. All four are at the stage of their career in which they need to be starting week in week out.They aren't backup players or youngsters learning the game. All four are genuine starters for pretty much any team on the planet. Ideally you would want to keep all four, keep them happy and crucially keep them in form and confident.Last season was a good example. Jota was on a terrible run of not scoring but Klopp persevered and he came good and scored crucial goals for us during the run in. The flipside of that was giving Jota a run deprived Nunez of game time and his form and confidence deteriorated as a result.I think our original plan was to have two physical monsters in midfield and have the option of playing three of the four of them at a time in certain games.I think we were priced out of that idea and have now recruited more technical midfield players like Mac and Szobo. That now leaves us with the conundrum of four genuine starters for two places in the team.For me Diaz and Gakpo on the left and in the false 9 currently are our most likely starters which for me raises question marks over Jota and Nunez who are excellent players but not ideal for a Klopp front three.