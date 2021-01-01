Liverpool FC have repaid £10million of the £110million loan from owners Fenway Sports Group for the building of Anfield's new Main Stand.



The latest accounts for the year to May 31 2018 show that the first repayment on the inter-company loan from the clubs holding company UKSV Holdings Company Limited has been made. The balance now stands just below £100million.



FSG took out the loan in America to finance the stadium redevelopment. Two years ago accounts showed that the interest rate payable was 1.24% and that has since gone up to 2.4%.



Liverpool insist it was the cheapest and most efficient way to borrow the money required to build the new Main Stand, which increased capacity to around 54,000 when it opened in September 2016.



Andy Hughes, Liverpool's chief operating officer, told the ECHO: We've followed the plan we said we would follow and repaid some capital on the Main Stand loan.



We've said previously it's backed by a loan in the US and there is a notional interest charge.



How much is repaid each year will be agreed on an annual basis with FSG. We want to keep paying that level of capital down.



We're in a great place. You can see the club is following a very clear plan.



The success of the new Main Stand is highlighted by the fact that matchday revenues have climbed from £62million to £81million since it was completed.

So if FSG have been getting £10million per year to pay off the loan for the main stand, then in 2027 0r 2028, the Main Stand will be paid off.