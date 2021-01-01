« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 590711 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17160 on: Today at 02:33:06 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:28:19 am
Thanks for informing us

They're entitled to all our cash

Good to know

Cheers  :)

Well, some people in this thread have suggested that FSG are worse owners than the Glazers, who have so far taken over 1 billion out of Man Utd in the form of dividends, salaries and expences, while FSG haven't taken a single penny out of LFC. So yes, it is good to know ...
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,909
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17161 on: Today at 02:33:33 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
That makes my point exactly. We lucked out that Ox was actually fit to play in those games.We played a midfield player instead of an attacker.

As for the Arsenal League Cup game, you do realise that we actually dropped our back up forward Minamino and played Kaide Gordon instead because he offered the kind of pace we were missing.
Lucked out??? He's a squad player so that's what he's there for ffs!! Exactly the same as what Szoboszlai brings now. Fuck me you're a seriously weird c*nt.
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17162 on: Today at 02:35:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:33:06 am
while FSG haven't taken a single penny out of LFC

hahaha  ;D

Magnificent shilling
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17163 on: Today at 02:37:26 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:33:06 am
Interest free? I don't think that's right and it's a heavily a myth as FSG sneakily increased the interest for the Main Stand.

It was 1.24% and that has since gone up to 2.4% and probably will keep going up as they are snides

Source: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/loan-new-main-stand-not-12711821

You haven't actually read that article, haven't you?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,318
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17164 on: Today at 02:47:01 am »
Liverpool FC have repaid £10million of the £110million loan from owners Fenway Sports Group for the building of Anfield's new Main Stand.

The latest accounts for the year to May 31 2018 show that the first repayment on the inter-company loan from the clubs holding company UKSV Holdings Company Limited has been made. The balance now stands just below £100million.

FSG took out the loan in America to finance the stadium redevelopment. Two years ago accounts showed that the interest rate payable was 1.24% and that has since gone up to 2.4%.

Liverpool insist it was the cheapest and most efficient way to borrow the money required to build the new Main Stand, which increased capacity to around 54,000 when it opened in September 2016.

Andy Hughes, Liverpool's chief operating officer, told the ECHO: We've followed the plan we said we would follow and repaid some capital on the Main Stand loan.

We've said previously it's backed by a loan in the US and there is a notional interest charge.

How much is repaid each year will be agreed on an annual basis with FSG. We want to keep paying that level of capital down.

We're in a great place. You can see the club is following a very clear plan.

The success of the new Main Stand is highlighted by the fact that matchday revenues have climbed from £62million to £81million since it was completed.
----------------------------------------------------------



So if FSG have been getting £10million per year to pay off the loan for the main stand, then in 2027 0r 2028, the Main Stand will be paid off.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,843
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17165 on: Today at 02:52:12 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm
For me, Jota is an old-fashioned inside forward.

Doesn't have the pace to play as a traditional wide player or the physicality to play as a 9 but is brilliant at occupying the half spaces between the full-back and centre-back.

Similar to my namesake or even St. John. Isn't as busy as Keegan was nor as prolific as Sir Roger but is a match winner either from the off or off the bench. Can't see the club wanting or needing to sell him but that's another story...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Up
« previous next »
 