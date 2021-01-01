Doing our business they way we are will probably be better for fsg in the long run , yeah its a big expence all at once, but the other side of that is we will have a team going for the next 5 to 7 years without many new recruits, the "older" players are being replaced, and the Mo, VVD Allison will be the only few that needs replacing within 2 years for Mo and VVD, Allison may actually cover the whole 5 years where he would be 36 so still a good chance he still quality, so after this layout for they next few years its only 1 or 2 new players each season , with the way the market is going this will be the cheapest we get them.