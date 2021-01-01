« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 589848 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17120 on: Today at 12:39:31 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:37:32 am
I am very sorry. I am just very confused. Everything points to Liverpool being self sustainable but with every signing, we keep bringing FSG in when the club does well to sign someone or again bring FSG in when the club does badly to not sign one. I honestly just am looking for some proof/info on the fact FSG puts in money for transfer budgets, we know they put in money for everything else and how LFC repays that. They have appointed the stars to run the club, at my current understanding, it's the stars who agreed, understood and bought Mac and Dom with a long term model on LFC finances, FSG did not put in a penny for the window and this is my question.

wish I could help you, personally my eyes glaze over when that topic comes up.
Logged

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17121 on: Today at 12:40:15 am »
Szoboszlai can take a corner pretty well, too. :D
Not to mention freekicks and penalties. Competition drives this team forward.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17122 on: Today at 12:43:27 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 12:40:15 am
Szoboszlai can take a corner pretty well, too. :D
Not to mention freekicks and penalties. Competition drives this team forward.
maybe Dom will take over #2 on pens now Millie is gone.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17123 on: Today at 12:44:07 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:43:27 am
maybe Dom will take over #2 on pens now Millie is gone.
Fabinho probably still the best penalty taker too
Logged

Offline -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,300
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17124 on: Today at 12:44:18 am »
Our social media team must be fuming with Musk.

Wonder if someone has the imagination to work it into the announcement video...
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17125 on: Today at 12:45:01 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:37:32 am
I am very sorry. I am just very confused. Everything points to Liverpool being self sustainable but with every signing, we keep bringing FSG in when the club does well to sign someone or again bring FSG in when the club does badly to not sign one. I honestly just am looking for some proof/info on the fact FSG puts in money for transfer budgets, we know they put in money for everything else and how LFC repays that. They have appointed the stars to run the club, at my current understanding, it's the stars who agreed, understood and bought Mac and Dom with a long term model on LFC finances, FSG did not put in a penny for the window and this is my question.

I dont think anyone knows how we are financing these buys atm, whether its an fsg gift, whether its an fsg loan, or whether we are spending to our "overdraft" limit I guess we will get a piece in one of the papers soon, either way it needed to happen so just enjoy the new players :)
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17126 on: Today at 12:46:41 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:39:31 am
wish I could help you, personally my eyes glaze over when that topic comes up.

You are right. I do the same. But when Valverde is linked for 90m and half of twitter with big accounts who want us pay while we sign Dom for 60m and 99% of twitter is thanking FSG. I on my current understanding is that its both false. LFC is making those decisions and that is my question, if FSG actually put their own money to fund windows and my understanding is that they dont.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 12:49:18 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:45:01 am
I dont think anyone knows how we are financing these buys atm, whether its an fsg gift, whether its an fsg loan, or whether we are spending to our "overdraft" limit I guess we will get a piece in one of the papers soon, either way it needed to happen so just enjoy the new players :)
my take is:
no matter how it's done, me knowing makes absolutely zero difference.

if I like the answer, they won't care. 

if I don't like it, they won't change it.

so as you say, just go along for the ride. 
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,642
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 12:49:51 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:43:27 am
maybe Dom will take over #2 on pens now Millie is gone.
He could easily be #1 penalty taker. Mo's record is not that great of late...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 12:49:51 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:46:41 am
You are right. I do the same. But when Valverde is linked for 90m and half of twitter with big accounts who want us pay while we sign Dom for 60m and 99% of twitter is thanking FSG. I on my current understanding is that its both false. LFC is making those decisions and that is my question, if FSG actually put their own money to fund windows and my understanding is that they dont.

They own the club, it is their money techincally.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 12:50:40 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:46:41 am
You are right. I do the same. But when Valverde is linked for 90m and half of twitter with big accounts who want us pay while we sign Dom for 60m and 99% of twitter is thanking FSG. I on my current understanding is that its both false. LFC is making those decisions and that is my question, if FSG actually put their own money to fund windows and my understanding is that they dont.
like I said in the above post - why care?  I don't give a tiny fart what ppl on Twitter say.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17131 on: Today at 12:51:09 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:46:41 am
You are right. I do the same. But when Valverde is linked for 90m and half of twitter with big accounts who want us pay while we sign Dom for 60m and 99% of twitter is thanking FSG. I on my current understanding is that its both false. LFC is making those decisions and that is my question, if FSG actually put their own money to fund windows and my understanding is that they dont.

There was a link to a tweet from a 'football financial' guy who basically said it was a loan from a broker and that these loans were quite common.

Problem is, the post was pages and pages back.

<<<<<<<<<<

I'll see if I can find it for you.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17132 on: Today at 12:51:10 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:49:51 am
He could easily be #1 penalty taker. Mo's record is not that great of late...
out of Mo's cold dead hands, mate.  :)
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17133 on: Today at 12:53:15 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:46:41 am
You are right. I do the same. But when Valverde is linked for 90m and half of twitter with big accounts who want us pay while we sign Dom for 60m and 99% of twitter is thanking FSG. I on my current understanding is that its both false. LFC is making those decisions and that is my question, if FSG actually put their own money to fund windows and my understanding is that they dont.

That was easier than I thought it would be. :)

Here ya go...

https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1674501275273031701?s=46

Mo Chatra

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17134 on: Today at 12:53:32 am »
Since that thread is closed, I will just to put it here in paper, I understand what FSG is doing and how they are running the club, they do it very well and hence I ask those questions. I am just very annoyed and ask these open questions to FSG in and FSG out accounts on social media and people on this forum who have no idea how we are funding transfers before criticizing or praising our owners.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,822
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17135 on: Today at 12:55:52 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:53:32 am
Since that thread is closed, I will just to put it here in paper, I understand what FSG is doing and how they are running the club, they do it very well and hence I ask those questions. I am just very annoyed and ask these open questions to FSG in and FSG out accounts on social media and people on this forum who have no idea how we are funding transfers before criticizing or praising our owners.

We are funding our transfers out of our revenues, unlike Arsenal, who are funding them out of loans. That is all you need to know ...
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17136 on: Today at 12:58:44 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:53:15 am
That was easier than I thought it would be. :)

Here ya go...

https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1674501275273031701?s=46

Mo Chatra

:)

Thank you! So if this route we followed, which we probably did is true considering our deadlines. FSG did not help us other than sanctioning the move once we presented to them a plan. It seems, if i understand correctly, LFC used their own finances to pay the release clause and then looked for a 3rd party loan to amortize the payment.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17137 on: Today at 01:01:01 am »
Doing our business they way we are will probably be better for fsg in the long run , yeah its a big expence all at once, but the other side of that is we will have a team going for the next 5 to 7 years without many new recruits, the "older" players are being replaced, and the Mo, VVD Allison  will be the only few that needs replacing within 2 years for Mo and VVD, Allison may actually cover the whole 5 years where he would be 36 so still a good chance he still quality, so after this layout for they next few years its only 1 or 2 new players each season , with the way the market is going this will be the cheapest we get them.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17138 on: Today at 01:02:06 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:58:44 am
Thank you! So if this route we followed, which we probably did is true considering our deadlines. FSG did not help us other than sanctioning the move once we presented to them a plan. It seems, if i understand correctly, LFC used their own finances to pay the release clause and then looked for a 3rd party loan to amortize the payment.

You're welcome. :)

That's what that Mo guy is saying (writing) - I've absolutely no idea if he's correct or not. Although, it would appear to make sense.

I'm guessing it will show up in the accounts eventually.

But again, I've no idea if he's correct.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17139 on: Today at 01:02:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:55:52 am
We are funding our transfers out of our revenues, unlike Arsenal, who are funding them out of loans. That is all you need to know ...

Which means the finances and decisions stay within LFC and it is us 'structure built by FSG in a way' that decides for or against transfers. FSG deserve neither credit for signing Dom or discredit for not signing Jude and that is the answer I am looking for. We spend what we earn and what is sustainable, so every poster in this forum and online need to stop asking FSG for money or credit them when we sign anyone. That is an answer to my question, thank you.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:56 am by shank94 »
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17140 on: Today at 01:05:31 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:02:11 am
Which means the finances and decisions stay within LFC and it is us 'structure built by FSG in a way' that decides for or against transfers. FSG deserve neither credit for signing Dom or discredit for not signing Jude and that is the answer I am looking for. We spend what we earn and what is sustainable, so every poster in this forum and online need to stop asking FSG for money or credit them when we sign anyone. That is an answer to my question, thank you.

Some people have trouble separating LFC from FSG.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17141 on: Today at 01:06:14 am »
another way of seeing it is FSG are our own personal bank who we loan off , or we pay with revenue and/or expected revenue with amortisize spending ie a player gets a 5 year contract, the price paid is "spread" over the 5 years, so a 100m player is actually only £20m a year plus wages. which i think is why was it Chelsea giving 10 year contracts to fuck with FFP
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17142 on: Today at 01:08:31 am »
Thanks to all for patiently accepting my early morning rant.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17143 on: Today at 01:11:27 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:08:31 am
Thanks to all for patiently accepting my early morning rant.

Early morning?

So, you're in the east somewhere?

I'm guessing Indian subcontinent?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:01 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,822
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17144 on: Today at 01:13:58 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:02:11 am
Which means the finances and decisions stay within LFC and it is us 'structure built by FSG in a way' that decides for or against transfers. FSG deserve neither credit for signing Dom or discredit for not signing Jude and that is the answer I am looking for. We spend what we earn and what is sustainable, so every poster in this forum and online need to stop asking FSG for money or credit them when we sign anyone. That is an answer to my question, thank you.

You are forgetting the simple fact that FSG own Liverpool Football Club, so the club's revenues are actually their money. Just because they've decided not to take any dividends out of the club, like the Glazers do at Man Utd, it doesn't means they are not entitled to it ...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:18:57 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17145 on: Today at 01:19:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:13:58 am
You are forgetting the simple fact that FSG own Liverpool Football Club, so the clubs revenues are actually their money. Just because they've decided not to take any dividends out of the club, like the Glazers do at Man Utd, it doesn't means they are not entitled to it ...

Abit more nuanced than that though, they have shareholders too, so if they take money out they have to justify that to shareholders, like redbird etc

as you can see i am abit more awake now and using big words like nuanced  :P
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17146 on: Today at 01:19:11 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:11:27 am
Early morning?

So, you're in the east somewhere?

I'm guessing Indian subcontinent?

Not quite, I am based in France but yes my work could push me soon to extreme LFC timezones lol
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17147 on: Today at 01:20:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:13:58 am
You are forgetting the simple fact that FSG own Liverpool Football Club, so the club's revenues are actually their money. Just because they've decided not to take any dividends out of the club, like the Glazers do at Man Utd, it doesn't means they are not entitled to it ...

Exactly, which also means on the loans they have given us, every penny they put in, they want back. Which is why I question if they actually contribute to transfers or let LFC handle that on their own, which was my question.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,822
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17148 on: Today at 01:23:08 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:19:03 am
Abit more nuanced than that though, they have shareholders too, so if they take money out they have to justify that to shareholders, like redbird etc

RedBird are not shareholders in LFC, only in FSG. So, if FSG were taking dividends out of LFC, RedBird would have received their share. But they are not ...
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17149 on: Today at 01:24:41 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:20:52 am
Exactly, which also means on the loans they have given us, every penny they put in, they want back. Which is why I question if they actually contribute to transfers or let LFC handle that on their own, which was my question.

Yep pretty much m8  unless they say its a gift, for want of a better word,  though technically a gift/ new players is inflating the value on thier valuation of the club, without decent players they value of the club will eventually degrade
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Up
« previous next »
 