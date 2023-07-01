Coping fine isn't Ox filling in for one game and us ending up with a close win.
By that logic, we coped fine when Hendo and Fab filled in when VVD and Gomez got injured.
Except that soon turned into us having a horrific run.
It was two league games actually, beat Brentford 3-0 and Palace 3-1, Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in both games.
And we beat Arsenal at the Emirates on the way to winning the League Cup.
So we did more than cope in fairness, we barely missed a step even though Salah and Mane were at the AFCON.