Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17080 on: Today at 11:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:18:44 pm
Jota - i've a question - what player past or present would you compare him to i.e. which player is he like that you would describe him as?

Dempsey
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17081 on: Today at 11:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:07:21 pm
And didn't lose a game, we drew one in the League Cup and won both league fixtures. So we did cope fine.

Coping fine isn't Ox filling in for one game and us ending up with a close win.

By that logic, we coped fine when Hendo and Fab filled in when VVD and Gomez got injured.

Except that soon turned into us having a horrific run.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17082 on: Today at 11:15:54 pm »
Al's really chumming the waters tonight. Must be bored. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17083 on: Today at 11:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:15:54 pm
Al's really chumming the waters tonight. Must be bored. ;D

 ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17084 on: Today at 11:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:14:15 pm
Coping fine isn't Ox filling in for one game and us ending up with a close win.

By that logic, we coped fine when Hendo and Fab filled in when VVD and Gomez got injured.

Except that soon turned into us having a horrific run.

It was two league games actually, beat Brentford 3-0 and Palace 3-1, Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in both games.

And we beat Arsenal at the Emirates on the way to winning the League Cup.

So we did more than cope in fairness, we barely missed a step even though Salah and Mane were at the AFCON.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17085 on: Today at 11:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:15:54 pm
Al's really chumming the waters tonight. Must be bored. ;D

At least you've got a fucking boat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17086 on: Today at 11:24:43 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 11:23:34 pm
At least you've got a fucking boat.

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17087 on: Today at 11:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:18:44 pm
Jota - i've a question - what player past or present would you compare him to i.e. which player is he like that you would describe him as?

God.

His goal in the derby. His leaving Arsenal players on their holes with nothing more than a shimmy of his hips. The needleyness. Pure Fowler.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17088 on: Today at 11:28:40 pm »
All clips of this Sobo fella are attacking and he looks great but Id love to know if he gets stuck in? Basically how does he compare to number 8s defensively. I realise hes more attacking but to me the only way this works is if he contributes in both areas.

Sounds better than the Veiga fella from what Ive read since that lad doesnt seem to pass and is basically a forward in real terms.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17089 on: Today at 11:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:18:44 pm
Jota - i've a question - what player past or present would you compare him to i.e. which player is he like that you would describe him as?
Kuyt, probably better out wide but has the confidence to think he should be the starting centre forward.

For me Jota is out best finisher too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17090 on: Today at 11:30:32 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 11:23:34 pm
At least you've got a fucking boat.
HAHA actually farted. I do that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17091 on: Today at 11:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:19:12 pm
It was two league games actually, beat Brentford 3-0 and Palace 3-1, Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in both games.

And we beat Arsenal at the Emirates on the way to winning the League Cup.

So we did more than cope in fairness, we barely missed a step even though Salah and Mane were at the AFCON.


That makes my point exactly. We lucked out that Ox was actually fit to play in those games.We played a midfield player instead of an attacker.

As for the Arsenal League Cup game, you do realise that we actually dropped our back up forward Minamino and played Kaide Gordon instead because he offered the kind of pace we were missing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17092 on: Today at 11:30:38 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 10:35:04 pm
Never heard of Soboss.

Can't be arsed reading through all this, but are there any germans  or German footy followers on here in the know apart from Klopp or wannabee Klopps?

Can't be arsed responding. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17093 on: Today at 11:32:36 pm »
Also is he good enough to take the direct free kicks from just outside the box off Trent? Trent is good at these of course but this fella seems to know how to hit a dead ball. He also has good corners and free kicks that are put in the box but I think Trent will be still doing the business there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17094 on: Today at 11:35:30 pm »
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen
·
31m
Dominik Szoboszlai has completed his move to #LFC on a five-year deal after passing his medical this evening. Leipzig receive 70m after #LFC triggered his clause.

A quality signing for Liverpool.🇭🇺
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17095 on: Today at 11:40:56 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:32:36 pm
Also is he good enough to take the direct free kicks from just outside the box off Trent? Trent is good at these of course but this fella seems to know how to hit a dead ball. He also has good corners and free kicks that are put in the box but I think Trent will be still doing the business there.

It's strange he has a hammer of a right foot but tends to drift his wide free kicks in.

Szobo for direct free kicks Trent for wide ones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17096 on: Today at 11:41:46 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:32:36 pm
Also is he good enough to take the direct free kicks from just outside the box off Trent? Trent is good at these of course but this fella seems to know how to hit a dead ball. He also has good corners and free kicks that are put in the box but I think Trent will be still doing the business there.

Mac Allister is actually now the best corner taker on our team, so I suspect that we will be seeing a lot of Trent and Szoboszlai at the tip of the box when we are taking a corner. As for the free kicks, we will see ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17097 on: Today at 11:43:55 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:32:36 pm
Also is he good enough to take the direct free kicks from just outside the box off Trent? Trent is good at these of course but this fella seems to know how to hit a dead ball. He also has good corners and free kicks that are put in the box but I think Trent will be still doing the business there.
Bosslad should take the ones that are a bit further out that need the laces put through it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17098 on: Today at 11:44:20 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 11:23:34 pm
At least you've got a fucking boat.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17099 on: Today at 11:53:23 pm »
Liverpool set to complete deal for Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. Medical done + 22yo joining on 5yr contract. LFC to pay RB Leipzig 70m - Hungary internationals release clause. All being well, confirmation expected in next 24hrs.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1675250445810388993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17100 on: Today at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:41:46 pm
Mac Allister is actually now the best corner taker on our team, so I suspect that we will be seeing a lot of Trent and Szoboszlai at the tip of the box when we are taking a corner. As for the free kicks, we will see ...
Hadn't considered Mac in this. I dont think wed go for two outside the box though with both Sobo and Trent being tall you would hope one could be a threat in the box and maybe Mac on the edge of the box. Either way there is a lot of options.

My main question really is who takes the frees in shooting positions.
