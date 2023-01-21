« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 587493 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17040 on: Today at 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:03:54 pm
Entirely serious. Our attack is massively unbalanced. Who plays wide right if Mo is injured or when he is at the AFCON?
Assuming Trent playing, Going to need somebody to provide the Width there, Could Gakpo, Diaz or look have Elliott, szoboszlai both play the right side together. Maybe Doak or Gordon are ready for more time.
I expect Nunez and Jota mostly the be the strikers. Gakpo can provide either or play in the half spaces.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17041 on: Today at 10:17:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:08:29 pm
I think if we sign Mbappe, then we might consider selling Jota.,

 :wellin
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,177
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17042 on: Today at 10:17:44 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 10:09:50 pm
Szobo, Elliott, Diaz.


Diaz is probably the most inverted player you could think of. His entire game is based about cutting in on his right foot. As for Szobo and Elliott why would we pay massive wages and fees for Jota, Gakpo and Nunez plus Diaz and then play a midfield player as the right-sided attacker?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,758
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17043 on: Today at 10:19:03 pm »
If we need to fill in for Salah for a period of time my assumption is Jota goes straight in with no hesitation from the coaching staff.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,963
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17044 on: Today at 10:19:33 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:00:16 pm
Don't know much about Chambers but Bradley was very highly regarded at Bolton and looks promising for sure. League One to the PL is obv a huge step up, but actually some of those sides at the top of L1 were considerably better than plenty of CH teams last time out.

I don't remember when it was - I want to say maybe last summer - but Klopp made a comment about him (Chambers) that made me put a sort of mental asterisk next to his name in my brain as someone to watch. He bigs up all the utes, but this one left an impression.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,223
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17045 on: Today at 10:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:11:53 pm
Ask Lubeh when he wakes up.
We are lunatics from the hospital up the highway, psycho-ceramics, the cracked pots of mankind.
Juicy Fruit anyone?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17046 on: Today at 10:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:17:44 pm
Diaz is probably the most inverted player you could think of. His entire game is based about cutting in on his right foot. As for Szobo and Elliott why would we pay massive wages and fees for Jota, Gakpo and Nunez plus Diaz and then play a midfield player as the right-sided attacker?
Because we pay them all massive wages and they play where we tell 'em.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17047 on: Today at 10:22:37 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:19:44 pm
We are lunatics from the hospital up the highway, psycho-ceramics, the cracked pots of mankind.
Juicy Fruit anyone?

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17048 on: Today at 10:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:17:44 pm
Diaz is probably the most inverted player you could think of. His entire game is based about cutting in on his right foot. As for Szobo and Elliott why would we pay massive wages and fees for Jota, Gakpo and Nunez plus Diaz and then play a midfield player as the right-sided attacker?
Because want more playmaking then goal scoring in those games. Szobo good at crossing too with his right foot would provide good interchanging too. Gakpo and Diaz can both cross too. It just depends on what being looked for that. Diaz has played on the right. Im Sure Gakpo with his crossing ability could also. I know they want to cut in on their right at times but goal to be more width then.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17049 on: Today at 10:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:53:32 pm
So regarding Jota.

What is the general consensus?

Do we continue with Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, and Nunez who play from the left, and Mo who plays from the right considering Klopp plays inverted attackers?

Or do we rebalance our attack considering Mo's age.

If we rebalance th eattack who do we sacrifice?

You're creating a problem that really doesn't exist, probably as a future stick to beat FSG with I'm sure given that we aren't going to sign a forward this summer (or sell any).

Nunez, Gakpo and Jota are players that primarily play through the middle for us, or would at least prefer to. We then have Diaz out and out on the left and Salah out and out on the right. So it's only really imbalanced if you forget that we play with a forward through the centre.

Yes they can all play off the left, but Jota especially could also play on the right if needed and has done previously. Diaz too has played there for us. Elliott and Szobo are also obvious options if needed.

There's also zero point in signing a good quality right sided player when Salah is going to start 95% of matches when fit. So you would instead buy a younger player, but then that could easily be Doak.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17050 on: Today at 10:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:17:44 pm
Diaz is probably the most inverted player you could think of. His entire game is based about cutting in on his right foot. As for Szobo and Elliott why would we pay massive wages and fees for Jota, Gakpo and Nunez plus Diaz and then play a midfield player as the right-sided attacker?

Told ya!

About the bigger net, I mean. ;)

I'm out.  :wave
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17051 on: Today at 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 10:19:33 pm
I don't remember when it was - I want to say maybe last summer - but Klopp made a comment about him (Chambers) that made me put a sort of mental asterisk next to his name in my brain as someone to watch. He bigs up all the utes, but this one left an impression.
Chambers, Bajcetic and Clark where the 3 stand out youth player in the preseason irc. Clark made his PL debut and some cup games. Bajcetic broke in and started like 7 games in a row. Chambers kinda was so blocked he sent on loan after Jan
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17052 on: Today at 10:24:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:22:47 pm
You're creating a problem that really doesn't exist...

He's fishing/trawling... and getting a few bites. ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17053 on: Today at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:27:55 pm
Be a tough job to Wrangler him away from The Plastics.

I see what you did there
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,177
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17054 on: Today at 10:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:19:03 pm
If we need to fill in for Salah for a period of time my assumption is Jota goes straight in with no hesitation from the coaching staff.

The issue is that with Mo we have basically exchanged less defensive responsibility for extreme speed, goalscoring, and an out ball.

Jota doesn't provide that.


 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 