So regarding Jota.



What is the general consensus?



Do we continue with Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, and Nunez who play from the left, and Mo who plays from the right considering Klopp plays inverted attackers?



Or do we rebalance our attack considering Mo's age.



If we rebalance th eattack who do we sacrifice?



You're creating a problem that really doesn't exist, probably as a future stick to beat FSG with I'm sure given that we aren't going to sign a forward this summer (or sell any).Nunez, Gakpo and Jota are players that primarily play through the middle for us, or would at least prefer to. We then have Diaz out and out on the left and Salah out and out on the right. So it's only really imbalanced if you forget that we play with a forward through the centre.Yes they can all play off the left, but Jota especially could also play on the right if needed and has done previously. Diaz too has played there for us. Elliott and Szobo are also obvious options if needed.There's also zero point in signing a good quality right sided player when Salah is going to start 95% of matches when fit. So you would instead buy a younger player, but then that could easily be Doak.