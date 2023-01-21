« previous next »
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16920 on: Today at 08:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 08:25:54 pm
Don't see us signing another midfielder either.

Think we'll get another centre back and we'll be done...unless we see someone with a silly bid for a player we didn't expect to leave.

We will get four players I am pretty sure of that, especially if we lose Jota ,  3 mids one def , though two def would be better
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16921 on: Today at 08:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:16:49 pm
Thuram looks to me like a solid all-round midfielder. Can do a bit of everything, but not specialising in any one thing (yet).

For me, Thuram looks like a perfect player to play in a double pivot with a traditional 6.

That would allow him to use his best asset which for me is his ability to break the lines from deep.

With Trent as an IFB then we will play with a single holding player and that pretty much rules out Thuram unless we convert him back to being a 6. 
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16922 on: Today at 08:29:37 pm »
Well, I was always suggesting that we probably don't need more than 2 new midfielders, but considering that we could play up to 27 games in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup, if we go all the way, I don't think it will be a problem if we sign another midfielder, even if no one leaves ...
Online Gus 1855

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16923 on: Today at 08:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:28:00 pm
We will get four players I am pretty sure of that, especially if we lose Jota ,  3 mids one def , though two def would be better

Who else other than a CB.

Where's Jota going? Would be mad to sell him.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16924 on: Today at 08:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:28:00 pm
We will get four players I am pretty sure of that, especially if we lose Jota ,  3 mids one def , though two def would be better

Sell Jota? Behave yourself.  :D
Online LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16925 on: Today at 08:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:28:00 pm
We will get four players I am pretty sure of that, especially if we lose Jota ,  3 mids one def , though two def would be better

Is Jota departing, genuinely, I missed that news!
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16926 on: Today at 08:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:28:00 pm
We will get four players I am pretty sure of that, especially if we lose Jota ,  3 mids one def , though two def would be better

Were not losing Jota, unless you know something that nobody else does.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16927 on: Today at 08:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:28:31 pm
For me, Thuram looks like a perfect player to play in a double pivot with a traditional 6.

That would allow him to use his best asset which for me is his ability to break the lines from deep.

With Trent as an IFB then we will play with a single holding player and that pretty much rules out Thuram unless we convert him back to being a 6. 
Isnt the double pivot Trent and the other player at the bottom of a box midfield?

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16928 on: Today at 08:33:02 pm »
I think we will get another midfielder. Its the centreback Im not sure of, simply because of the lack of options. Personally i think that Ignacio of Sporting Lisbon could be the one.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16929 on: Today at 08:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:32:04 pm
Were not losing Jota, unless you know something that nobody else does.
LOL
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16930 on: Today at 08:38:18 pm »
We need three we cant go into next season relying on Hendo, Thiago or Fab we need the option and Baj is not mature enough yet to do it , we need to help VVD and Konate we can not be a porous as we was last season , otherwise there is no point in bring two pretty attack minded players in Mac and Szob  (especially). I think if an offer comes in for Fab or Thiago in the 30 mill  or so mark we take it. I also think to pay for the next two we may haave to sell and as we are over stoked in LW/LF its going to be one of them, no way its Diaz, It wont be Nunez as Klopp believe this is his season , obv not Gakpo so only Jota left, I would keep them all but if you are going to get rid of one its Jota or Nunez imo and no way will Klopp give up on Nunez yet...
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16931 on: Today at 08:40:29 pm »
We wont get Thuram.
He is a good prospect but his best attribute is ball carrying and beating players.
We dont need that player now. We have plenty of options
CB is important now. Matip and Gomez cant be relied on.
Konate will need rotation as well but we are after a left footed CB.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16932 on: Today at 08:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:38:18 pm
We need three we cant go into next season relying on Hendo, Thiago or Fab we need the option and Baj is not mature enough yet to do it , we need to help VVD and Konate we can not be a porous as we was last season , otherwise there is no point in bring two pretty attack minded players in Mac and Szob  (especially). I think if an offer comes in for Fab or Thiago in the 30 mill  or so mark we take it. I also think to pay for the next two we may haave to sell and as we are over stoked in LW/LF its going to be one of them, no way its Diaz, It wont be Nunez as Klopp believe this is his season , obv not Gakpo so only Jota left, I would keep them all but if you are going to get rid of one its Jota or Nunez imo and no way will Klopp give up on Nunez yet...

You been licking toads dude? Dodgy mushrooms?  ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16933 on: Today at 08:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:28:00 pm
We will get four players I am pretty sure of that, especially if we lose Jota ,  3 mids one def , though two def would be better

It is not our Jota, mate. It is the one from Celtic ...
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16934 on: Today at 08:44:05 pm »
Perhaps a DM who can play CB could be an option
Cant think of any young who would suit us
Online HullReD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16935 on: Today at 08:44:33 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:58:24 pm
Medical today apparently pal.

Brilliant :)
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16936 on: Today at 08:44:38 pm »
Gomez is left footed but i dont think klopp trusts him anymore, in a three though with Konate and VVD it may work and bring in a young defender like Gueli /Colwill maybe even Braithwaite (even though he is blueshite), to replace Gomez if/when he breaks down
Online Reeves

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16937 on: Today at 08:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:28:00 pm
We will get four players I am pretty sure of that, especially if we lose Jota ,  3 mids one def , though two def would be better

Lose Jota - have i missed something?
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16938 on: Today at 08:49:08 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:33:06 pm
He the only Captain ever at Liverpool to win CL, FA cup, League Cup, Super Cup, PL and that doesn't even include the Club World Cup so yes.


Would be great to see him lift the UEFA cup next year to complete the set. How many people won that lot, let alone lifted the trophies as captain?

Is it still called the UEFA cup?
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16939 on: Today at 08:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:03:15 pm
Hopefully not yours mate.
He's got to get a girlfriend first before that can happen.
Online LiamG

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16940 on: Today at 08:49:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:40:29 pm
We wont get Thuram.
He is a good prospect but his best attribute is ball carrying and beating players.
We dont need that player now. We have plenty of options
CB is important now. Matip and Gomez cant be relied on.
Konate will need rotation as well but we are after a left footed CB.

i think we will, him and a LCB and we are done
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16941 on: Today at 08:51:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:42:15 pm
It is not our Jota, mate. It is the one from Celtic ...

 ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16942 on: Today at 08:52:03 pm »
"Chelsea knock back Liverpool enquiry for Levi Colwill as Blues insist he is not for sale"

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/chelsea-liverpool-enquiry-levi-colwill-blues-not-for-sale/blte59a6ee44a95ab2a
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16943 on: Today at 08:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:44:38 pm
Gomez is left footed but i dont think klopp trusts him anymore, in a three though with Konate and VVD it may work and bring in a young defender like Gueli /Colwill maybe even Braithwaite (even though he is blueshite), to replace Gomez if/when he breaks down

Mate, I think it is time for you to take a rest ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16944 on: Today at 08:54:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:51:27 pm
;D

Well, he has obviously read somewhere that Jota is moving to the Saudi league, and connected the dots ;D
Online Kalito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16945 on: Today at 08:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:44:38 pm
Gomez is left footed but i dont think klopp trusts him anymore, in a three though with Konate and VVD it may work and bring in a young defender like Gueli /Colwill maybe even Braithwaite (even though he is blueshite), to replace Gomez if/when he breaks down
;D my goodness...
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16946 on: Today at 08:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:44:38 pm
Gomez is left footed but i dont think klopp trusts him anymore, in a three though with Konate and VVD it may work and bring in a young defender like Gueli /Colwill maybe even Braithwaite (even though he is blueshite), to replace Gomez if/when he breaks down

Gomez's preferred foot is his right foot mate. :)
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16947 on: Today at 08:56:53 pm »
yeah i need that sleep lol why did i think he wwas left footed  fk me
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16948 on: Today at 08:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 08:56:53 pm
yeah i need that sleep lol why did i think he wwas left footed  fk me

And... we aren't selling Jota either.  ;D

Get some kip mate. ;)
