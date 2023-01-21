We need three we cant go into next season relying on Hendo, Thiago or Fab we need the option and Baj is not mature enough yet to do it , we need to help VVD and Konate we can not be a porous as we was last season , otherwise there is no point in bring two pretty attack minded players in Mac and Szob (especially). I think if an offer comes in for Fab or Thiago in the 30 mill or so mark we take it. I also think to pay for the next two we may haave to sell and as we are over stoked in LW/LF its going to be one of them, no way its Diaz, It wont be Nunez as Klopp believe this is his season , obv not Gakpo so only Jota left, I would keep them all but if you are going to get rid of one its Jota or Nunez imo and no way will Klopp give up on Nunez yet...