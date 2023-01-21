« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 583794 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,880
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16840 on: Today at 06:36:44 pm »
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16841 on: Today at 06:39:58 pm »
I need Thuram or Kone in our Midfield for the hair. Fifa has thought me, that players with dreads, ponytails or anything excessive just dominate the midfield, so i need Thuram or Kone please (also love how Thuram plays, reminds me of Yaya)
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,925
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16842 on: Today at 06:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:49:34 pm
New name for you ;)

Liverpool have made an enquiry for Feyenoords title winning centre back David Hancko [@GrizzKhan] #LFC


GrizzKhan ;D
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16843 on: Today at 06:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:47:59 pm
The issue for me is that if we push it back any further then we will be looking a 6 at the same time as looking at a new centre back pairing.

Matip and VVD will be 33 next summer and simply can't see us persisting with one of them and Fabinho.

I think if we bring in a dynamic experienced 6 then we may well extend Virgil's career. Virgil and Fabinho as a 6 are a horrible combination at the moment.

We need someone who can screen the defence the way Fernandinho did for Kompany or the way Mascherano did for Carragher.
One Virgil-Matip is now main CB pairing now, It Virgil-Konate which us great defensively.
Bajcetic is the Fabinho replacement. Henderson can also still cover at 6 a little. there 8 MFers for 3 spots and 1 has an expiring contract, and Henderson contract could end next season too(it appearance based)
Fabinho turns 30 during the season this year and contract goes till 2026, buy a 6 this summer idk how much time they get etc. Im really not sure how 2 types both are getting enough playing time to develop. If the club and Klopp want to do it fine, im sure they have a plan but I dont think he going try and block minutes for Bajcetic, Clyne/Trent the closest situation Klopp had like this before and no RB signed to block trent. At some point there going to be another 6 for Fabinho idk if this season.
Getting in a left sided CB who can basically play the games in the cups and Europa and get some PL games for Virgil would be ideal, Matip gone in the squad next year.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,317
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16844 on: Today at 06:46:39 pm »
Jurgen normally waits for players to learn the system.

So I doubt we will see Mac and Slobo both start the first few weeks.

But you never know.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16845 on: Today at 06:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:50:58 pm
Does anyone have trouble with the Twitter feed?

Only everyone
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,925
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16846 on: Today at 06:48:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:46:39 pm
Jurgen normally waits for players to learn the system.

So I doubt we will see Mac and Slobo both start the first few weeks.

But you never know.

 I think a lot will depend on how they perform in pre-season. If they can pick up what's asked of them pretty quickly, as you said, you never know.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,756
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16847 on: Today at 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:46:39 pm
Jurgen normally waits for players to learn the system.

So I doubt we will see Mac and Slobo both start the first few weeks.

But you never know.

It depends on the level of the players they're replacing really. I think we'll definitely see one of them, but with Jones playing to such a high level towards the end of the season I think he's likely to start the first games next season, assuming he can get up to speed quick enough after coming back late.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16848 on: Today at 06:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:48:38 pm
I think a lot will depend on how they perform in pre-season. If they can pick up what's asked of them pretty quickly, as you said, you never know.

You would think  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,960
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16849 on: Today at 06:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:50:58 pm
Does anyone have trouble with the Twitter feed?

Apparently there's a limit of 600 post views for anyone not verified. Madness. He's going to run it out of business, which would be great if it weren't just going to be replaced by something just as toxic under a different name.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,413
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16850 on: Today at 06:51:47 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 06:39:58 pm
I need Thuram or Kone in our Midfield for the hair. Fifa has thought me, that players with dreads, ponytails or anything excessive just dominate the midfield, so i need Thuram or Kone please (also love how Thuram plays, reminds me of Yaya)

Yep! Lavia also has dreads.

Players should deffo be recruited on hairstyle first.

Then eye colour.

Hazel at the top and then brown, through greens and greys right down to blue at the bottom, naturally.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16851 on: Today at 06:52:24 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:22:08 pm
Samie is the groom.

Always imagined him as more of a Grumio

;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,844
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16852 on: Today at 06:54:05 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:46:39 pm
Jurgen normally waits for players to learn the system.

So I doubt we will see Mac and Slobo both start the first few weeks.

But you never know.

not really.

More often than not, players are involved quickly, fully expect Mac to be in right from the start, and others to be very much in with a chance pre-season and fitness permitting.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16853 on: Today at 06:56:59 pm »
I see a lot of United fans rate Mount higher than Szlobozlai. Have not seen too much of the latter, what do people here think?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,413
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16854 on: Today at 06:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:56:59 pm
I see a lot of United fans rate Mount higher than Szlobozlai. Have not seen too much of the latter, what do people here think?

Maddison's stats read better than Mount's.

Crazy but true.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,925
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16855 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:56:59 pm
I see a lot of United fans rate Mount higher than Szlobozlai.

There is an obvious reason for that.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16856 on: Today at 07:00:41 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:10:40 pm
tx mate. feeling  better but rawks keepin me company. I'm now dealing  with wind from eating.

 :D Careful mate.The antibiotics help to keep you 'soft' during recovery so accidents can happen.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,413
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16857 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:56:59 pm
I see a lot of United fans rate Mount higher than Szlobozlai. Have not seen too much of the latter, what do people here think?

PS: Let them have their 'big money'/'marquee' signing - Big Dom will outshine the greedy Cockney b@st@rd.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,844
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16858 on: Today at 07:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:56:59 pm
I see a lot of United fans rate Mount higher than Szlobozlai. Have not seen too much of the latter, what do people here think?

how would they know?  Like most, theyll have seen a few games hes played, and most not not even that.

But all fanbases will talk up their own signing, be odd if they didnt.  Especially when 2 rivals agree transfers almost the same time and for the same fee.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,794
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16859 on: Today at 07:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:17:40 pm
He played in that mad 4-3 game at Anfield against Salzburg.

The one that resulted in us signing Minamino. The game in which Haaland came on and scored and Hwang and Pata started upfront for Salzburg.

We should have signed Pata. Great talent ...
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16860 on: Today at 07:06:36 pm »
But are there anyone who has watched both a lot and have a clear opinion?
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16861 on: Today at 07:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:00:07 pm
There is an obvious reason for that.

United fans struggle to spell even Mount?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,844
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16862 on: Today at 07:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:06:36 pm
But are there anyone who has watched both a lot and have a clear opinion?

probably non LFC or Man Utd fans  :P

Ive seen more of Szobo than Mount, cant honestly remember a lot about Mount, I probably saw him play vs Liverpool whenever he played, and that was it.   And thats probably how it is for many fans (but other way round for many PL team fans). 

Likelyhood is, both teams signed good players, but one team is paying a shit ton more wages for theirs  ;D

Ive very happy LFC went for Szobo.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,760
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16863 on: Today at 07:12:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:46:39 pm
Jurgen normally waits for players to learn the system.

So I doubt we will see Mac and Slobo both start the first few weeks.

But you never know.

It's a myth.  New players may not perform their best immediately, but plenty go straight into the side.

Gini, Salah, Mane, VVD, Alisson.  Keita was starting a lot of games early before the Guinea injury.  Cody pretty much went straight into the 9 role midseason.  Thiago could've been consistently first choice right away if he didn't get COVID and then get hacked down by Richarlison.

It might've taken Fabinho some time, but that's not always the case.

If you're good enough, you're good enough.  When players take time to get into the side, it's usually because the starting 11 has quality in their position or they are learning a different system (like Fab).  That's not necessarily the case with our midfield right now.  Mac and Dom could easily get into the 11 immediately.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,153
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16864 on: Today at 07:13:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:04:48 pm
We should have signed Pata. Great talent ...

 ;D ;D

That's predictive text for you.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,713
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16865 on: Today at 07:15:50 pm »
@RudyGaletti

#Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram. #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the player: evolving situation.
Logged

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16866 on: Today at 07:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:56:59 pm
I see a lot of United fans rate Mount higher than Szlobozlai. Have not seen too much of the latter, what do people here think?

I'd say its clear prem bias, even from LFC fans i see many more excited by Mac Allister than Szoboszlai. And Havertz Transfer getting shit on by almost everyone. People seem to forget that Havertz was one of the biggest Talents in the world at Leverkusen, same goes for Szoboszlai. I honestly think Szoboszlai and Havertz will outperform Mount by a decent margin in a few years. Mount seems one dimensonal to me and (hope this doesn't haunt me) i am extremely happy we didn't sign Mount. I really did not want him here.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,153
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16867 on: Today at 07:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:54:05 pm
not really.

More often than not, players are involved quickly, fully expect Mac to be in right from the start, and others to be very much in with a chance pre-season and fitness permitting.

I think you are right.

For me it is more when we sign players who are used to playing in a different system. I would imagine Mac and Szobo will play in a similar way to how they did at Brighton and Leipzig.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,132
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16868 on: Today at 07:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:56:59 pm
I see a lot of United fans rate Mount higher than Szlobozlai.
I wonder why that might be?  ::)

No doubt he has the prettier wife and cutest cat too.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,720
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16869 on: Today at 07:19:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:15:50 pm
@RudyGaletti

#Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram. #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the player: evolving situation.

Someone needs to tell the itk lads weve signed our AM now
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 