Jurgen normally waits for players to learn the system.
So I doubt we will see Mac and Slobo both start the first few weeks.
But you never know.
It's a myth. New players may not perform their best immediately, but plenty go straight into the side.
Gini, Salah, Mane, VVD, Alisson. Keita was starting a lot of games early before the Guinea injury. Cody pretty much went straight into the 9 role midseason. Thiago could've been consistently first choice right away if he didn't get COVID and then get hacked down by Richarlison.
It might've taken Fabinho some time, but that's not always the case.
If you're good enough, you're good enough. When players take time to get into the side, it's usually because the starting 11 has quality in their position or they are learning a different system (like Fab). That's not necessarily the case with our midfield right now. Mac and Dom could easily get into the 11 immediately.