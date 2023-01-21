The issue for me is that if we push it back any further then we will be looking a 6 at the same time as looking at a new centre back pairing.



Matip and VVD will be 33 next summer and simply can't see us persisting with one of them and Fabinho.



I think if we bring in a dynamic experienced 6 then we may well extend Virgil's career. Virgil and Fabinho as a 6 are a horrible combination at the moment.



We need someone who can screen the defence the way Fernandinho did for Kompany or the way Mascherano did for Carragher.



One Virgil-Matip is now main CB pairing now, It Virgil-Konate which us great defensively.Bajcetic is the Fabinho replacement. Henderson can also still cover at 6 a little. there 8 MFers for 3 spots and 1 has an expiring contract, and Henderson contract could end next season too(it appearance based)Fabinho turns 30 during the season this year and contract goes till 2026, buy a 6 this summer idk how much time they get etc. Im really not sure how 2 types both are getting enough playing time to develop. If the club and Klopp want to do it fine, im sure they have a plan but I dont think he going try and block minutes for Bajcetic, Clyne/Trent the closest situation Klopp had like this before and no RB signed to block trent. At some point there going to be another 6 for Fabinho idk if this season.Getting in a left sided CB who can basically play the games in the cups and Europa and get some PL games for Virgil would be ideal, Matip gone in the squad next year.