I don’t see how we sign another midfielder now without someone leaving … let alone 2 more

We’ve got 8 for 3 slots and good balance for each role

Fabinho or Henderson should be moved on this window then you can sign another one but as it stands that’s not happening and so there simply aren’t the minutes or need for 9 (or 10??!!??)



I don't necessarily think another would have to leave. The argument with adding another midfielder is similar to the CB one. We seem to be well stocked in those areas, but a combination of declining abilities, erratic form and injuries means it would probably be wise to do some preemptive planning.Yes, Keita and Ox leaving means two of our more injury-prone players have moved on, but Henderson and Thiago's fitness has been an issue, as has Fabinho's form. As we saw last season with the forwards, it only takes a few freak/untimely injuries to result in a dearth of options. I could also envision a scenario in which a younger player is brought in, but gets very few games until the back end of the season outside of the EL with an aim of graduating from being a fringe option to a player capable of challenging for a regular spot.