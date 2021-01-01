So,assuming we buy a young(ish) HG defender any other suitable options come to mind other than the already mentioned Colwill and Guehi,taking into consideration our requirements for the position like pace,technical ability,heading,passing from the back etc.?
Not saying we'll buy one or even need one depending on how this window shapes up just would like to know if there's other good ones out there in your opinion.
I know we have Sepp vdB at the club already but he's had some bad luck with injuries so not sure if he's ready,maybe he is.