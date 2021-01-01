I dont see how we sign another midfielder now without someone leaving let alone 2 more

Weve got 8 for 3 slots and good balance for each role

Fabinho or Henderson should be moved on this window then you can sign another one but as it stands thats not happening and so there simply arent the minutes or need for 9 (or 10??!!??)



I don't necessarily think another would have to leave. The argument with adding another midfielder is similar to the CB one. We seem to be well stocked in those areas, but a combination of declining abilities, erratic form and injuries means it would probably be wise to do some preemptive planning.Yes, Keita and Ox leaving means two of our more injury-prone players have moved on, but Henderson and Thiago's fitness has been an issue, as has Fabinho's form. As we saw last season with the forwards, it only takes a few freak/untimely injuries to result in a dearth of options. I could also envision a scenario in which a younger player is brought in, but gets very few games until the back end of the season outside of the EL with an aim of graduating from being a fringe option to a player capable of challenging for a regular spot.