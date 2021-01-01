« previous next »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:27 pm
I believe so, or someone is sold.

If that is the case maybe we kick this problem down the road for now knowing Adrian, Matip and Thiago are all likely gone next summer.
Sorry if its already been covered but were Mac Allisters and Szoboszlai's fitness / injury records like, have they been quite reliable over the last few years?
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:03:23 pm
Just too much hassle to moderate. 5 or 6 threads of guff instead of one.

The issue with the "news only" thread is that it's very hard define what news is these days. In years gone by we'd just allow posts by reputable newspapers, but I don't have much faith that the papers know all that much these days. Then how do you know which journalists are actually reliable, with sources? Then people still banter underneath anyway.

My advice if you want news only content is to just check the BBC / Times / Guardian/ Athletic sports pages.

Realistically, the only way you could unequivocally declare reports to be such would be transfer confirmations and at that point they go onto the main forum anyway, so the news only thread does seem a bit ambiguous these days with even some of the sites you mention writing articles that could be generously described as speculative at times.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 02:30:52 pm
Sorry if its already been covered but were Mac Allisters and Szoboszlai's fitness / injury records like, have they been quite reliable over the last few years?

Both barely missed a game over the last couple of seasons. Transfermarkt has injury stats for each player if you're curious in future.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alexis-mac-allister/verletzungen/spieler/534033
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/dominik-szoboszlai/verletzungen/spieler/451276
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 02:30:52 pm
Sorry if its already been covered but were Mac Allisters and Szoboszlai's fitness / injury records like, have they been quite reliable over the last few years?

Mac Allister has been pretty solid, with a sickness being his main absence in last few seasons. Szoboszlai has had a few issues back in 2018 (ankle) and end 20 to July 21 (abductor), but nothing really since then.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:27:32 pm
If that is the case maybe we kick this problem down the road for now knowing Adrian, Matip and Thiago are all likely gone next summer.

Yes and Lavia turns homegrown next season, whilst not counting this. Not that thats a reason to sign him, I think hes a fantastic prospect.

Not overly concerned, we seem to have our shit back in order I doubt wed renew Adrian without knowing what we are doing or without the bosses blessing.
So,assuming we buy a young(ish) HG defender any other suitable options come to mind other than the already mentioned Colwill and Guehi,taking into consideration our requirements for the position like pace,technical ability,heading,passing from the back etc.?

Not saying we'll buy one or even need one depending on how this window shapes up just would like to know if there's other good ones out there in your opinion.
I know we have Sepp vdB at the club already but he's had some bad luck with injuries so not sure if he's ready,maybe he is.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:54:13 pm
Can we all be happy for one day that we appear to be signing a high quality player who will make us better?

Reconvene the circular arguments this time tomorrow?

No we can't you snotty faced heap of parrot droppings. Shut yer festering gob you tit. Your type really make me puke, you vacuous toffee nosed malodorous pervert!

Hugs and kisses

Henry K.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:35:08 pm
I dont see how we sign another midfielder now without someone leaving  let alone 2 more
Weve got 8 for 3 slots and good balance for each role
Fabinho or Henderson should be moved on this window then you can sign another one but as it stands thats not happening and so there simply arent the minutes or need for 9 (or 10??!!??)

I don't necessarily think another would have to leave. The argument with adding another midfielder is similar to the CB one. We seem to be well stocked in those areas, but a combination of declining abilities, erratic form and injuries means it would probably be wise to do some preemptive planning.

Yes, Keita and Ox leaving means two of our more injury-prone players have moved on, but Henderson and Thiago's fitness has been an issue, as has Fabinho's form. As we saw last season with the forwards, it only takes a few freak/untimely injuries to result in a dearth of options. I could also envision a scenario in which a younger player is brought in, but gets very few games until the back end of the season outside of the EL with an aim of graduating from being a fringe option to a player capable of challenging for a regular spot. 
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:27:32 pm
If that is the case maybe we kick this problem down the road for now knowing Adrian, Matip and Thiago are all likely gone next summer.

We just signed Adrian up for another season, suprised we dont bring the u21 goalkeeper up into 3rd choice Vítězslav Jaro he been playing well in the u21 Euros
