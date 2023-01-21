« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:10:22 pm
Yeah, but it's in PUBLIC.

Why don't you both just agree to differ and move on?

Saves the childish insults.
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 12:11:19 pm
Bang on
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:13:34 pm
Take it to PM then?

Would be best for everyone (you included) if you both just stopped baiting/engaging each other.
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 12:18:18 pm
Mate youre embarrassing yourself on a public forum
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:18:36 pm
Where would the fun be in that for him? Half this forum were idiots and bedwetters for having the audacity to think we might not get top 4, but now apparently we're all here together in some brotherly love, until someone annoys him and we're back to the insults. Just boring, ruins threads.

OK, since we have established that FSG are not mingebags, and we are signing some quality and exciting players, I will take a break and leave you to deal with Al and KH. Samie, don't get into any trouble while I am enjoying my weekend. Capon, please take a look from time to time what is Samie doing.

Have a nice weekend 🍻
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
What a miserable infighting set of posts, as we complete the signing of a quality midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:41:55 am
Yes Lavia is the one for me. No point signing Thuram to convert him to a DM when his strengths are carrying the ball. He's a better 8.

Lavia makes more sense as not only is he defensive minded, iirc he also addresses the homegrown issue.  He's a good alternative to Caicedo. My number 1 target for DM is Tchouameni but that's a complete non starter.

I think it depends on how the club sees Fab's future, if they expect him to regain much of his form with a better midfield around him then bringing in somebody like Thuram that would potentially fit that Henderson role of high energy 8 that can also cover at 6 might seem like a better fit for this coming season and then in a subsequent window they can aim to get the longer term replacement for Fab, we are not simply in the process of replacing Keita/Ox/Milner after all, we also need to be avoiding another rebuild in another season or two by bringing in the replacements for Hendo/Thiago/Fab while those players are still at the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Any chance of a news only transfer thread like we had?

Saves the load of crap I've seen by usual suspects.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16604 on: Today at 12:39:54 pm »


This plane took off from Budapest

EDIT: landed now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:24:12 am
We're an Inacio/Colwill and a Lavia/Thuram away from a perfect transfer window. Us doubters being proved wrong at the minute. Maybe Avens isn't Lobo but he's Jorg!  ;D

Not sure about thuram myself from the clips i have seen. Kone looked better, but seems he just picked up an injury. A number 6 and a CB would make it a good window for me with what we have done already
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I believe Rob and his son have been scrambled to escort Dom into John Lennon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:39:54 pm

This plane took off from Budapest



This was good old days of RAWK ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:31:43 pm
You could see who they are as well, just by looking at the posts that seem to attack your post, without addressing the point.

The point is that the people he is calling bedwetters were advocating signing more experienced, more expensive players than we were being linked with.

He was criticising posters who didn't want U21 project players because we had gone past that point.

We are then proven right when Klopp and the recruitment team spend the 3rd biggest fee we have ever spent on a player with bags of top-level experience.

Instead of putting his hands up and saying that he was wrong and that we did need players who can deliver in the here and now he goes off on some bizarre rant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:37:52 pm
I think it depends on how the club sees Fab's future, if they expect him to regain much of his form with a better midfield around him then bringing in somebody like Thuram that would potentially fit that Henderson role of high energy 8 that can also cover at 6 might seem like a better fit for this coming season and then in a subsequent window they can aim to get the longer term replacement for Fab, we are not simply in the process of replacing Keita/Ox/Milner after all, we also need to be avoiding another rebuild in another season or two by bringing in the replacements for Hendo/Thiago/Fab while those players are still at the club.

We know Thiago has injury issues and will likely be off next year, Hendo is 33 and we'll probably have to start managing his minutes slightly more.

Definitely think there's room for another two midfielders this window, finances permitting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:39:54 pm

This plane took off from Budapest

EDIT: landed now

Looks like it's turning back after seeing the Mac and Al back and forth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:43:07 pm
Looks like it's turning back after seeing the Mac and Al back and forth.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:39:18 am
Or the owners/recruitment team had a plan for the summer, while people started reacting to every bit of speculation from twitter about our budget/signings, and had that as an excuse to have a go at the owners.

Well absolutely, I was just trying to be a bit less blunt  ;D

Anyway, Szoboszlai will be great but there weren't any strong links to him until just before it all happened. Let's remember that next time we all decide to get angry about a speculative transfer rumour.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:03 pm
I just love the hypocrisy.

We were lectured about accepting projects for the midfield. Told that Klopp and the recruitment team know best.

The thing is that the posters who advocated more experienced players have been proven right and are delighted. Instead of accepting that the likes of yourself and Mac are attempting to twist things.   

Does Klopp know the term 'projects'? It's simply a term some of you have coined to segregate between the players you want and you don't want. That's it. And nobody said they wouldn't like big money signings, but dwelling on missing big signings like Bellingham and few others to use it as a stick to beat FSG, when they had a reason to it is what makes the moaners look childish. And the reason for not spending recklessly is answered by carefully planned signings such as MacAllister and Szoboszlai.

I don't think anybody said they wanted Thuram over Szoboszlai. The point is that, if we chose to get Thuram, it would have its own reasons. And the fact is that, we might even get a player now among those you call as project. We might even get Thuram still. So, if we had signed Thuram first, and then went for Szoboszlai, it looks like you'd have been disappointed in us getting a 'project' player and one can only assume what you'd have posted then or how much you'd have taken apart FSG for that. If your whole argument is based on the order of transfers the club does, it shows how flimsy an argument it is in the first place, and it also shows you'd take any stick to beat FSG with.

The truth is FSG have gotten a few things wrong, but they are meager fraction of what you keep claiming in different threads. And it is proven by results on the pitch. We are the best properly run club in the Premier League in the last 5 years.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:46:00 pm
Szoboszlai will be great but there weren't any strong links to him until just before it all happened. Let's remember that next time we all decide to get angry about a speculative transfer rumour.

I've tried to use that approach over the last month or so. When a link emerged my inkling was "we're not getting him, we don't do our business like that". The signings we make seem to develop very quickly and effectively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:41:58 pm
The point is that the people he is calling bedwetters were advocating signing more experienced, more expensive players than we were being linked with.

He was criticising posters who didn't want U21 project players because we had gone past that point.

We are then proven right when Klopp and the recruitment team spend the 3rd biggest fee we have ever spent on a player with bags of top-level experience.

Instead of putting his hands up and saying that he was wrong and that we did need players who can deliver in the here and now he goes off on some bizarre rant.

Absolutely shameless this  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:41:30 pm
This was good old days of RAWK ;D
Jurgen's plane tracking will never be beat. I remember I was out shopping with my missus and she asked my why was glued to my phone and laughing. "It's Jurgen Klopp". Meant nothing to her then. She now refers to him as "your boyfriend" the way I go on about him ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:16:39 pm
You don't think that?

When Al is proven right, Al knows best because he said it. When Al is proven wrong, Al knows best. You know why? It becomes another stick to beat FSG.

Quote
Told that Klopp and the recruitment team know best.

Somehow believing in the manager is a wrong thing for him. How he uses that to get back at posts, I don't know. I think he genuinely believes that he knows more than Klopp and the recruitment team  ;D

I'm trying to think of another explanation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:37:53 pm
Any chance of a news only transfer thread like we had?

Saves the load of crap I've seen by usual suspects.

We have one. It's just not being used.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:47:54 pm
Does Klopp know the term 'projects'? It's simply a term some of you have coined to segregate between the players you want and you don't want. That's it. And nobody said they wouldn't like big money signings, but dwelling on missing big signings like Bellingham and few others to use it as a stick to beat FSG, when they had a reason to it is what makes the moaners look childish. And the reason for not spending recklessly is answered by carefully planned signings such as MacAllister and Szoboszlai.

From the man himself.

We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are. But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.

Quite clearly Mac and Szobo are proven quality and Kone, Thuram and Veiga are not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Children. Play nice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
The Athletic's Southampton journalist and the Belgian journalist seem to think we're getting Lavia. Not sure what that means for Thuram, would be weird if we just abandoned our interest in him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:58:23 pm
The Athletic's Southampton journalist and the Belgian journalist seem to think we're getting Lavia. Not sure what that means for Thuram, would be weird if we just abandoned our interest in him.

I mean Szoboszlai came together really quickly, in the matter of a week. Maybe we were working on Thuram and then as Szoboszlai came available we changed direction.

If we get Lavia, Thuram is for sure off the table
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:49:18 pm
Jurgen's plane tracking will never be beat. I remember I was out shopping with my missus and she asked my why was glued to my phone and laughing. "It's Jurgen Klopp". Meant nothing to her then. She now refers to him as "your boyfriend" the way I go on about him ;D


Haha same here. My mrs had absolutely no idea who he was and why I was investing so much time in him. After we won the CL I turned around and said now you can see why!  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:53:47 pm
When Al is proven right, Al knows best because he said it. When Al is proven wrong, Al knows best. You know why? It becomes another stick to beat FSG.

Somehow believing in the manager is a wrong thing for him. How he uses that to get back at posts, I don't know. I think he genuinely believes that he knows more than Klopp and the recruitment team  ;D

I'm trying to think of another explanation.

I believed in the manager, I always have.

What I believed was that Klopp wouldn't be happy signing projects when we clearly need midfield players with the ability and above all experience to deliver in the here and now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:41:58 pm
The point is that the people he is calling bedwetters were advocating signing more experienced, more expensive players than we were being linked with.

He was criticising posters who didn't want U21 project players because we had gone past that point.

We are then proven right when Klopp and the recruitment team spend the 3rd biggest fee we have ever spent on a player with bags of top-level experience.

Instead of putting his hands up and saying that he was wrong and that we did need players who can deliver in the here and now he goes off on some bizarre rant.

I won't speak for him. And I don't know what others have discussed with him.

On another note, it could seem that you're proven wrong, because you've always been calling FSG skint, and then they go on and spend. Swings and roundabouts. If you acknowledge you were wrong on this, maybe the other side would try and see what you are saying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:58:23 pm
The Athletic's Southampton journalist and the Belgian journalist seem to think we're getting Lavia. Not sure what that means for Thuram, would be weird if we just abandoned our interest in him.

I dont think so really. Lavia is an actual DM no? Thuram for sure isnt.  I know also Szobo and Thuram arent the same player too, but still it makes more sense it would be Mac, Szobo and Lavia.   And now they have Szobo plans have changed regards the 3rd midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:58:23 pm
The Athletic's Southampton journalist and the Belgian journalist seem to think we're getting Lavia. Not sure what that means for Thuram, would be weird if we just abandoned our interest in him.

I'd defo take that now, wouldn't have when it looked like the other midfielders might be similar in needing some work but it's alright with 2 gods already in and he won't drop Fabinho to start with anyway so if he's bad again hopefully Lavia takes a jump by October, November and is properly ready. Not totally convinced by the speculation though yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:46:00 pm
Well absolutely, I was just trying to be a bit less blunt  ;D

Anyway, Szoboszlai will be great but there weren't any strong links to him until just before it all happened. Let's remember that next time we all decide to get angry about a speculative transfer rumour.

Absolutely mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:36:17 am
He was injured wasn't he?
Yes, Thiago's started to miss games because of his hip (eventually needed surgery) at the start of February.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/thiago/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/60444/saison/2022/wettbewerb/GB1/verein/31

Curtis started to established himself in the team at the beginning of April.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/curtis-jones/leistungsdaten/spieler/433188/plus/0?saison=2022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:47:54 pm
Does Klopp know the term 'projects'? It's simply a term some of you have coined to segregate between the players you want and you don't want. That's it.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:57:50 pm
From the man himself.

We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are. But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.
credit where it's due, that's a pretty solid rebuttal ;D always a good thing when facts can be used here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:58:23 pm
The Athletic's Southampton journalist and the Belgian journalist seem to think we're getting Lavia. Not sure what that means for Thuram, would be weird if we just abandoned our interest in him.

I don't think it would, a deal for a better player has just seems to have come together really quickly over the past few days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I don't know why people engage with Peter, he's an archetypal twitter troll. Strawmanning, gaslighting, ending every reply with an insult, trying to shut down discussions he doesn't like and trying to pretend he was always on the right side of history, deleting posts in the process.

He's not even good at it either, it's always such obvious bait and on the rare occasions people don't engage with it, he just re-posts the same bait again and again, sometimes literally copy-pasting, until someone does.

Beyond that, I think we need a rule that any discussion of whether FSG are spending enough belongs in the FSG thread, and this thread can just deal with the realities of what we do spend.

I'll admit I've been as guilty as anyone over the last few days of being negative, ultimately this is a shared interest forum for something we're all invested in, and it's inevitable that people will vent in here, we've all done it. The recent trend of constant witch-hunting anyone who isn't positive about every single topic is getting a bit much though. I think people see rampant entitled behaviour on platforms like Twitter and come in here with a chip on their shoulder, ready to jump on anyone who doesn't act like everything is perfect at LFC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We have Bajcetic already so I think Lavia is a little odd. But maybe we dont rate Bajcetic as highly or we think his future is more of an 8 (which would surprise me but what do I know?).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:57:50 pm
a)

From the man himself.

We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are. But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.

Quote
b) Quite clearly Mac and Szobo are proven quality and Kone, Thuram and Veiga are not.

How a) quite clearly means/implies b) is anyone's guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:03:24 pm
credit where it's due, that's a pretty solid rebuttal ;D always a good thing when facts can be used here

Facts like our net spend is currently £230mil and counting since Diaz? Not seen any of the usual cult of Al recognise this at all. Net spend is everything right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
all this one-upmanship after a big transfer is so childish.

You want gold stars on your notebooks or something?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:53:47 pm
When Al is proven right, Al knows best because he said it. When Al is proven wrong, Al knows best. You know why? It becomes another stick to beat FSG.

Somehow believing in the manager is a wrong thing for him. How he uses that to get back at posts, I don't know. I think he genuinely believes that he knows more than Klopp and the recruitment team  ;D

I'm trying to think of another explanation.

It's pretty stunning that Al can spend month (being generous here) attempting to belittle anyone who had the gall to believe Klopp would be backed in the transfer market this summer, then attempt to use the fact that Klopp is being backed in the transfer market this summer as evidence for his case. I've seen him shift some goalposts around before this is really quite impressive. It's like that South Park episode where Cartman remembers the scene completely differently to reality and makes himself the hero.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:43:07 pm
Looks like it's turning back after seeing the Mac and Al back and forth.

 :lmao
