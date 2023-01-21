I just love the hypocrisy.



We were lectured about accepting projects for the midfield. Told that Klopp and the recruitment team know best.



The thing is that the posters who advocated more experienced players have been proven right and are delighted. Instead of accepting that the likes of yourself and Mac are attempting to twist things.



Does Klopp know the term 'projects'? It's simply a term some of you have coined to segregate between the players you want and you don't want. That's it. And nobody said they wouldn't like big money signings, but dwelling on missing big signings like Bellingham and few others to use it as a stick to beat FSG, when they had a reason to it is what makes the moaners look childish. And the reason for not spending recklessly is answered by carefully planned signings such as MacAllister and Szoboszlai.I don't think anybody said they wanted Thuram over Szoboszlai. The point is that, if we chose to get Thuram, it would have its own reasons. And the fact is that, we might even get a player now among those you call as project. We might even get Thuram still. So, if we had signed Thuram first, and then went for Szoboszlai, it looks like you'd have been disappointed in us getting a 'project' player and one can only assume what you'd have posted then or how much you'd have taken apart FSG for that. If your whole argument is based on the order of transfers the club does, it shows how flimsy an argument it is in the first place, and it also shows you'd take any stick to beat FSG with.The truth is FSG have gotten a few things wrong, but they are meager fraction of what you keep claiming in different threads. And it is proven by results on the pitch. We are the best properly run club in the Premier League in the last 5 years.