LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16480 on: Today at 09:43:59 am
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 09:22:20 am
Klopp has a hell of a range of man-management skills, but being ruthless with players who are in decline is not one of his strengths

We're a club who builds on values. Klopp sees that in the players he signs. If we start doing what Milan did to Tonali (either for money or a supposed decline), then important targets could see that and refuse to join us when we may have finished lower than expected, like last season. The fact that good young players still want to join us after Klopp speaks to them is a testament to the fact that these players trust him to handle their careers, even at not so best times, not dispose them of like they are commodities on the signs of the slightest decline.
Redsnappa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16481 on: Today at 09:45:30 am
Apologies if this has already been posted in this fast-moving thread but some lovely positive vibes coming from a Hungarian Journo, Ben Bocsak. I know some don't do the Twitter so here's the first bit, but if you do, check the rest of his posts in the thread, it's brilliant stuff.  ;D

https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1674918875698167810


🇭🇺 From the moment I remember falling in love with football, I also fell in love with #LFC - its hard not to be, but it helps when your dad tells you stories about Kenny Dalglish.

I grew up in Hungary watching Krisztián Németh coming on to score for #LFC in pre-season. Even that was special.

Szoboszlai signing would mean so much to so many young kids in Hungary.

It proves you can make it to one of the best clubs in world football no matter where you are from.

What a special day.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16482 on: Today at 09:45:49 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:43:59 am
We're a club who builds on values. Klopp sees that in the players he signs. If we start doing what Milan did to Tonali (either for money or a supposed decline), then important targets could see that and refuse to join us when we may have finished lower than expected, like last season. The fact that good young players still want to join us after Klopp speaks to them is a testament to the fact that these players trust him to handle their careers, even at not so best times, not dispose them of like they are commodities on the signs of the slightest decline.

 :thumbup
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16483 on: Today at 09:46:16 am
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 09:29:59 am
Depends what you attribute last year's decline upon.

If you think Fab is basically a busted flush then we probably still need another body through the door in that position.

The alternative view is that our frailty came from a lack of consistent physicality/ pressure in the 8 and 10 positions and that Fab's form was a symptom of this. If you take that view,  the additions made should leave us in a much better place.

Absolutely see what you're saying. I've been very much hoping that our defensive issues were the result of a misfunctioning press, resulting in Fab needing to turn and run instead of having the game in front of him and being able to read the play and snuff out danger before it starts. That would be a tactical disaster for our back line as well, and, hopefully, explains Virg's lack of form. Fingers crossed it all clicks next year.

Would like to see a pure DM brought in though, just to be sure. Tchoo Tchoo being the perfect but unavailable option, Lavia being Tchoo-Lite and HG. Kone the cheap, but in my view very capable option.
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16484 on: Today at 09:47:22 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:30:26 am
Kone is naturally a 6
Thuram is naturally an 8

At 22 both players are young enough and talented to be coached into different positions. I think the more versatile the player is the more options you have on the pitch and from the bench.

Agreed.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16485 on: Today at 09:47:38 am
On Colwill, I remember reading that the new policy was for a player with two years left on their deal to either sign a new deal or be sold. So I dont think its unlikely he gets sold - I just think itll probably be to Brighton. He apparently loved it there and theyve said theyre willing to spend a club record fee on him. Question for me is whether hed spurn them for us - obviously wed say yes but he may feel hes better off spending a couple of years there before then getting his big move. Chelsea would rather sell to Brighton than us, but we could offer a higher feeat the same time, despite their two-year policy they could still get a big fee for Colwill with one year left so may be prepared to keep him around.

Its an interesting one and I dont think its impossible they do sell to us, just unlikely.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16486 on: Today at 09:48:58 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:37:09 am
Regarding Colwill, it has been briefed by Chelsea journos that if players are in their last 2 years of a contract and not renewing they will sell them, rather then risking losing them on a free - Havertz & Mount back that up.

Theyll have sold players to Utd, City and Arsenal this window  were just as much a rival as them.

I get that Colwill is younger etc etc, but he rejected last contract in Feb so there might be something there.

I think it will be a bloody difficult deal to get done, but one were likely patiently exploring.
Have any reliable journalists actually linked us with Colwill?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16487 on: Today at 09:52:18 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:43:59 am
We're a club who builds on values. Klopp sees that in the players he signs. If we start doing what Milan did to Tonali (either for money or a supposed decline), then important targets could see that and refuse to join us when we may have finished lower than expected, like last season. The fact that good young players still want to join us after Klopp speaks to them is a testament to the fact that these players trust him to handle their careers, even at not so best times, not dispose them of like they are commodities on the signs of the slightest decline.
That part of why Klopp Keep Ox, Keita though the end of their contracts too, maybe they didn't want to go either if wanted to sell. Matip, Thiago, Henderson(he does have appearance based option will be interesting to see how that handled) will be the same. Adrian keeps getting a 1 year deal because he great to have a 3rd keeper in the squad.
There a balance of doing it, Covid may have impacted when some players left too.
Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are brought to replace older player and fit age profile well with Jones and Elliott.
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16488 on: Today at 09:54:14 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:45:30 am
Apologies if this has already been posted in this fast-moving thread but some lovely positive vibes coming from a Hungarian Journo, Ben Bocsak. I know some don't do the Twitter so here's the first bit, but if you do, check the rest of his posts in the thread, it's brilliant stuff.  ;D

https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1674918875698167810


🇭🇺 From the moment I remember falling in love with football, I also fell in love with #LFC - its hard not to be, but it helps when your dad tells you stories about Kenny Dalglish.

I grew up in Hungary watching Krisztián Németh coming on to score for #LFC in pre-season. Even that was special.

Szoboszlai signing would mean so much to so many young kids in Hungary.

It proves you can make it to one of the best clubs in world football no matter where you are from.

What a special day.

Yeah, I saw the tweets and the replies. He seems passionate about the club and has been for quite some time. He also said that more people from Hungary would start following us after this transfer. He is Hungary's biggest talent in decades. Made up for him.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16489 on: Today at 09:56:53 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:22:00 am
The great Puskas himself is missing. And Bozsik.

Oh no he isnt
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16490 on: Today at 09:56:55 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:48:33 am
Isn't Kone more of an 8 though? Correct me if I'm wrong, brother.

Morning Hulk Hogan.
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16491 on: Today at 10:00:16 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:42:27 am
I think these are genuine questions and concerns.

What I would say is that weve seen players under Klopp be bought and employed in slightly different positions and be asked to do different tasks than at their previous clubs with some success. Firmino and Wijnaldum are the prime examples.

Aligned with this I think its the 1st season in a while were, as fans, there are some Q marks about our tactical system. How will Trent be employed? How does that affect the LB position? How do we deploy our midfield and is it significantly different (in terms of skill set required) than the 6 and 2x8s weve had previously?

People are projecting on the what the system will be based on the last 10 games of last season and the 2 signings weve made. I wonder if Klopp has seen things in those games that he thinks we can improve on. Both in terms of tactics and personnel.

The uncertainty is why Im finding it hard to judge exactly how these players fit together with the existing ones. But it seems like we have a plan and are going about executing it from a recruitment perspective. Getting the players Klopp wants is key. After that Im happy to trust him and his team to get it right.

I agree that there some things to wonder about our system next season. We may or may not play the box midfield 3-4-3, and if we do play it as the signings point out, will we play it in every game or will we be flexible according to the opponent/competition?

That's why calls to sell Robbo this year or next baffles me. Why would we want to become dry at a position completely and cut us off the option of playing a back 4 at any time? We have one of the best LBs in the world, if not the best. And it's not as if his wages are massive. He's a leader too.
Redsnappa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16492 on: Today at 10:02:29 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:54:14 am
Yeah, I saw the tweets and the replies. He seems passionate about the club and has been for quite some time. He also said that more people from Hungary would start following us after this transfer. He is Hungary's biggest talent in decades. Made up for him.

I can see him getting the Torres advert treatment here if he tears it up, Hungarian flags everywhere and goulash being served alongside scouse in the boozers.  ;D
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16493 on: Today at 10:04:42 am
Two really good signings. Both of them have a bit of an aura about them as in a supreme self confidence. Ive always said that it will be important for the experienced squad members to see in training from day 1 that we mean business and i think the likes of Alisson, Van Dijk, Trent, Salah, Robertson and co. need to feel re-energised and excited by the quality coming in.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16494 on: Today at 10:05:19 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:48:58 am
Have any reliable journalists actually linked us with Colwill?

Not on Liverpool circuit no.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16495 on: Today at 10:07:02 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:29:06 am
He would definitely start at Liverpool but that isn't the point, he has a long contract and Chelsea would be selling to a direct rival.
Chelsea don't really care about the rival thing. Sold to Manchester United and Arsenal already this summer.

With Colwill he'll need to push it but I think he gives Pochettino a chance to play him and Chelsea to pay him as a regular this season.
