On Colwill, I remember reading that the new policy was for a player with two years left on their deal to either sign a new deal or be sold. So I dont think its unlikely he gets sold - I just think itll probably be to Brighton. He apparently loved it there and theyve said theyre willing to spend a club record fee on him. Question for me is whether hed spurn them for us - obviously wed say yes but he may feel hes better off spending a couple of years there before then getting his big move. Chelsea would rather sell to Brighton than us, but we could offer a higher fee at the same time, despite their two-year policy they could still get a big fee for Colwill with one year left so may be prepared to keep him around.



Its an interesting one and I dont think its impossible they do sell to us, just unlikely.