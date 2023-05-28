Don't want to be party pooper, but I'd be interested to read a proper debate on how we'll set up and the balance of our midfield.



Both Mac and Sobo are way better going forward than backwards, but that doesn't address our weaknesses last season. I know he's not been a popular link, but I could really see how Lavia brings a whole load of what our MF is lacking, even if a little unproven. Same with Kone, who is more fancied and would come with more experience.



I'm also highly sceptical of Buli attacking stats. Just look at the contrast of Sancho, Werner, etc. between Buli and PL. Has anyone made that switch and maintained or improved their attacking numbers in the last 5 years?



Inverted RB/Deep lying playmaker Trent. Destroyer(6 Role) Bajcetic and Fabinho. B2B/10 role Jones/Mac Allister. Playmaker #10(right side) Elliot/Szoboszlai/Clark(possible in future). Thiago can play both roles of b2b/10 and Playmaker #10. Guessing Henderson more of Milner type backup.Back up to Trent with Salah is having one of Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago deeper as the deep lying playmaker. Gomez sitting deep at RB, Robertson provides width on the left. Gakpo play LW that game then and plays in the half space more then wider as an example.Same thing wo trent and Salah but instead keep LB tucked deeper play Szoboszlai at RCM and Elliott at RW and have them play both in half spaces and use Bradley as width for example, Diaz width on left per say and one of Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago Deeper as Playmaker from deep.I expect Nunez/Jota to be the striker move both are better playing off the edge the defenders then Gakpo(he can play multiple roles) I wonder how Gakpo would do providing Width too, I think he could do well given his reported crossing ability but can play there and in the half spaces too starting as a winger. False 9 probably used way less.Haaland done pretty well translating from GermanyI would trust Klopp over most coaches on translating a player from bundesliga as he going use the player strength wellMac Allister the Keita replacement role more, Szoboszlai basically OX replacement.