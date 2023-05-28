« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 572219 times)

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16400 on: Today at 07:47:44 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:37:36 am
https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1674501275273031701?s=46

Weve probably done this.

Thanks. I read this yesterday but wasn't sure whether we have actually done this.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 07:51:02 am »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 07:46:27 am
https://footystats.org/players/hungary/dominik-szoboszlai

Impressive attacking and creative stats for Dom

Yep. His defensive stats aren't impressive though and would need to improve if he is to be our rcm
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 07:53:23 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:35:57 am
The problem is i'm guessing Pochettino going back to a back 4 and Badiashile was signed basically been a starter for them(he doesnt have a path to be a starter). Colwill beating him then having to sell Badiashile and he signed till 2030. Like they kinda just brought over Colwill. Neither are really LB.
If Colwill not extending he probably sold but Chelsea going to want a lot of money, might have overpay a little.
From my understand of Pulisic stuff is basically AC Milan wants to spend like 20 mil and Chelsea want 30 mil, he on the last year of his deal basically too, who basically a reserve with needing a fresh start they basically being a pain to deal with.
On fbref link scroll down to Miscellaneous it will be there. it was at 64% at Huddersfield at 18 in the championship and then 71% at Brighton at age 19.
He clearly has a path way to be a starter at Liverpool and learn from a great CB.
Transfermarket has Cowill at 30 mil euro. Idk what chelsea asking for but may more the szoboszlai wonder how long Liverpool are willing wait for. if the deal like 40-50ish mil pounds that might be a overpay now and great value in 5 years.

Thanks pal.

Yes, I can see a scenario where Chelsea will try to have our pants down.Big Jorg won't let it happen  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:50 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 08:07:40 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:53:23 am
Thanks pal.

Yes, I can see a scenario where Chelsea will try to have our pants down.Big Jorg won't let it happen down  ;D
No Problem.
Yea Hopefully Big Jorg can make it a reasonable fee assuming he wants to leave and wants to come to Liverpool
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,061
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 08:07:41 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:01:09 am
Livbes says we are top 10 rivals.

Now thats a rank lie!!

He said hed be cheering us on to 8th.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,019
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 08:13:38 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:51:02 am
Yep. His defensive stats aren't impressive though and would need to improve if he is to be our rcm

I'd see him more as an improved version of Elliott and Carvalho (we'd earmarked Mount originally) as we look to evolve the midfield. Him and Mac Allister to help us keep and progress the ball better as well.

We also need a real athlete in the midfield to replace Henderson's legs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 08:15:31 am »
Id be well into Lavia now weve bought two first XI midfielders in Mac and Szoboszlai. With only one non-homegrown space left, I think one of our remaining signings needs to be homegrown so Lavia makes sense and it frees us up to sign whoever at CB (Colwill ideal but if not its probably going to be someone foreign).

Very curious though to see if anything still happens on Thuram - I dont think its set in stone that he was a Szoboszlai alternative.
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 08:24:19 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:51:02 am
Yep. His defensive stats aren't impressive though and would need to improve if he is to be our rcm

Don't want to be party pooper, but I'd be interested to read a proper debate on how we'll set up and the balance of our midfield.

Both Mac and Sobo are way better going forward than backwards, but that doesn't address our weaknesses last season. I know he's not been a popular link, but I could really see how Lavia brings a whole load of what our MF is lacking, even if a little unproven. Same with Kone, who is more fancied and would come with more experience.

I'm also highly sceptical of Buli attacking stats. Just look at the contrast of Sancho, Werner, etc. between Buli and PL. Has anyone made that switch and maintained or improved their attacking numbers in the last 5 years?
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 08:26:24 am »
Nobody predicted Szobo just a few days ago, so any prediction now is rather useless.

I just hope we focus on the defense, in a wider sense (RB/DM/CB). Relying on Alisson being god like is not sustainable
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 08:26:33 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:51:02 am
Yep. His defensive stats aren't impressive though and would need to improve if he is to be our rcm
He one of the best presser in germany. Along with very impressive intense runs metrics. He coming from a team that presses and counter presses a lot.
I would not expect Mac Allister/Szoboszlai to start together early in the season though.
Jones/Mac Allister profile really well for the LCM roles and Elliott and Szoboszlai both on the right side. Need 2 players for each role given the amount of games would expect rotation and impact as sub those 4 is not going have much of drop off in quality if at all.
Jones/Mac Allister/Thiago can play both roles too.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 08:30:48 am »
To be fair to the BL fake stats thing, if Werner had come to us hed have been a genuine success and got lots of goals. The place you go really matters here. Sancho has clearly had his issues off the field and Utd have obviously been a bit weird on the field. Plus statically hes actually pretty impressive if I recall correctly.

Re setup were no longer playing a workmanlike midfield with a 6 and 2 8s to do the running/ prevent counter attacks/ cover fullbacks. Were now inverting Trent which means he isnt covered by the RCM. Were being a little slower to push Robertson up and weve got 2 8/10s who are much more attacking than our previous 8s. They need to be able to counter press and defend - and both our signings so far (especially Mac) can clearly do this. But its much more important in the new system for them to offer good technique in tight spaces, ball retention and creativity/ goals too.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,607
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 08:30:59 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:24:19 am
Don't want to be party pooper, but I'd be interested to read a proper debate on how we'll set up and the balance of our midfield.

Both Mac and Sobo are way better going forward than backwards, but that doesn't address our weaknesses last season. I know he's not been a popular link, but I could really see how Lavia brings a whole load of what our MF is lacking, even if a little unproven. Same with Kone, who is more fancied and would come with more experience.

I'm also highly sceptical of Buli attacking stats. Just look at the contrast of Sancho, Werner, etc. between Buli and PL. Has anyone made that switch and maintained or improved their attacking numbers in the last 5 years?

Tell me you're joking. Erling Braut Haaland.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 08:36:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:13:38 am
I'd see him more as an improved version of Elliott and Carvalho (we'd earmarked Mount originally) as we look to evolve the midfield. Him and Mac Allister to help us keep and progress the ball better as well.

We also need a real athlete in the midfield to replace Henderson's legs.

Good points. Would you take Lavia over Thuram?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 08:38:09 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:24:19 am
Don't want to be party pooper, but I'd be interested to read a proper debate on how we'll set up and the balance of our midfield.

Both Mac and Sobo are way better going forward than backwards, but that doesn't address our weaknesses last season. I know he's not been a popular link, but I could really see how Lavia brings a whole load of what our MF is lacking, even if a little unproven. Same with Kone, who is more fancied and would come with more experience.

I'm also highly sceptical of Buli attacking stats. Just look at the contrast of Sancho, Werner, etc. between Buli and PL. Has anyone made that switch and maintained or improved their attacking numbers in the last 5 years?
Inverted RB/Deep lying playmaker Trent. Destroyer(6 Role) Bajcetic and Fabinho. B2B/10 role Jones/Mac Allister. Playmaker #10(right side) Elliot/Szoboszlai/Clark(possible in future). Thiago can play both roles of b2b/10 and Playmaker #10. Guessing Henderson more of Milner type backup.

Back up to Trent with Salah is having one of Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago deeper as the deep lying playmaker. Gomez sitting deep at RB, Robertson provides width on the left. Gakpo play LW that game then and plays in the half space more then wider as an example.

Same thing wo trent and Salah but instead keep LB tucked deeper play Szoboszlai at RCM and Elliott at RW and have them play both in half spaces and use Bradley as width for example, Diaz width on left per say and one of Jones, Mac Allister, Thiago Deeper as Playmaker from deep.

I expect Nunez/Jota to be the striker move both are better playing off the edge the defenders then Gakpo(he can play multiple roles) I wonder how Gakpo would do providing Width too, I think he could do well given his reported crossing ability but can play there and in the half spaces too starting as a winger. False 9 probably used way less.
Haaland done pretty well translating from Germany
I would trust Klopp over most coaches on translating a player from bundesliga as he going use the player strength well
Mac Allister the Keita replacement role more, Szoboszlai basically OX replacement.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 08:39:47 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:26:33 am
He one of the best presser in germany. Along with very impressive intense runs metrics. He coming from a team that presses and counter presses a lot.
I would not expect Mac Allister/Szoboszlai to start together early in the season though.
Jones/Mac Allister profile really well for the LCM roles and Elliott and Szoboszlai both on the right side. Need 2 players for each role given the amount of games would expect rotation and impact as sub those 4 is not going have much of drop off in quality if at all.
Jones/Mac Allister/Thiago can play both roles too.

Exactly this notion weve not brought energy and athleticism into the midfield yet is just a certain section of the forum clinging on to something negative.

Szoboszlai is a beast physically, Mac Allister puts up big running numbers as well.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,830
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 08:40:40 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:09:51 am
Ornstein had a clue and Romano was relatively early with the news too.
Yeah, thing is this rumour cropped up a few weeks ago but then just died on its arse. There was loads on here getting excited then it was just killed. Cant remember how it started but it was around for a bit
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 08:41:55 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:24:19 am
Don't want to be party pooper, but I'd be interested to read a proper debate on how we'll set up and the balance of our midfield.

Both Mac and Sobo are way better going forward than backwards, but that doesn't address our weaknesses last season. I know he's not been a popular link, but I could really see how Lavia brings a whole load of what our MF is lacking, even if a little unproven. Same with Kone, who is more fancied and would come with more experience.

I'm also highly sceptical of Buli attacking stats. Just look at the contrast of Sancho, Werner, etc. between Buli and PL. Has anyone made that switch and maintained or improved their attacking numbers in the last 5 years?

Yes Lavia is the one for me. No point signing Thuram to convert him to a DM when his strengths are carrying the ball. He's a better 8.

Lavia makes more sense as not only is he defensive minded, iirc he also addresses the homegrown issue.  He's a good alternative to Caicedo. My number 1 target for DM is Tchouameni but that's a complete non starter.
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 08:43:32 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:30:59 am
Tell me you're joking. Erling Braut Haaland.

Ha ha, whoops.

No, not joking, just forgetful. For most players the Buli-PL transition is a tough one. Plenty of examples and I suspect Haaland is the exception rather than the rule, but happy to corrected if the data says otherwise.

Looking at Sobo games, am I right in thinking he profiles very similar to Lallana?

How are we going to set up with the two newbies in MF (long-term, I know both are unlikely to start from day 1)?
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 08:44:03 am »
Is anyone tracking planes yet? Surely were getting a Szoboszlai Saturday?

Quote from: lionel_messias on May 28, 2023, 08:29:28 pm
Info I just heard from a friend:

"A source who has good links at the club tells me SZOBOSZLAI"
Still impressed by this. I had faith.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 