Footballing experience is more than age and date of debut.



Thuram and Kone have each played in the region of 8 500 - 9 000 minutes of senior football.

Thuram has 1 minute for France's senior national team, Kone has yet to make his debut for France.

Thuram has about 50 minutes of Champions League experience, Kone none.



Szoboszlai has about 17 000 senior minutes.

2 500 minutes of them for Hungary's national team of which he is also the captain.

Over 1 700 minutes of Champions League football.



All in all Szoboszlai has about the same amount of senior footballing experience as the two Frenchmen have combined, and included in it he has 4 000+ more minutes of international and Champions League football than them.



Mate, calm down. I was just teasing Al. I know very well who Szoboszlai is. In fact, you will find that I have been advocating for him for quite some time, just like for Mac Allister.The bottom line is, FSG have never been mingebags. Yes, they are running the club sensibly, but when they see value, they spend on it. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with signing some very talented young lads at the age of 21-22, with 5,000-10,000 minutes of senior football, on the brink of getting into one of the strongest national teams in the World.The problem with Al, KH and the likes is that they want expensive "marquee" signings. They haven't learned (and never will) that some of the best players we have signed over the years were not fully proven and established. When you don't have oil money, you use your brain more, and the money you have. Sometimes you find reasonable release clauses, like in the cases of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and sometimes you gamble on obviously talented players who are still not 100% there.So, just relax and enjoy the ride. The Twitter culture has turned this place into a septic tank, with bullshit, bitching and moaning spilling all over the place. This is not a place where people should spill out their everyday frustrations. This should be a happy place, where LFC supporters meet and discuss the wonderful players that we are pursuing and signing. Have a nice day ...