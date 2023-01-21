« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16360 on: Today at 01:06:00 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:25:31 am
Got this positive feeling that something will happen with Szoboszlai very soon.

My spidey senses didnt let me down.

Knew today was going to be a good day when I woke up with a 3/4 rather than the usual raging semi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16361 on: Today at 01:22:19 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm
Looks a bit of a player, but I'm never gonna be able to learn to spell his name so he better get an easy nickname sharpish.

Find it hard to believe considering the DS in your name was clearly named after him.

Is his middle name Craig?
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16362 on: Today at 01:32:48 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:22:19 am
Find it hard to believe considering the DS in your name was clearly named after him.

Is his middle name Craig?

Rumbled already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16363 on: Today at 01:36:16 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:51:09 am

He's got (dare I say it) Marco Reus-y vibes about him .........


And here's me, thinking I couldn't get more erect. Silly mongoose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16364 on: Today at 01:42:01 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm
4 very high earners now off the wage bill, and none of them a key player, you're talking about £30-35m per year saved in wages.
Was more thinking another signing without a sale means a bloated squad which Klopp hates and the Overseas quota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16365 on: Today at 01:49:16 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:48 pm
Not really. Szoboszlai had his senior debut in the Austrian Bundesliga in May 2018, Thuram his senior debut in the Champions League in November 2018, and Kone his senior debut in Ligue 1 in May 2019.

It is one of those funny RAWK myths, when people just decide to accept something as a fact, even though the reality is completely different ...

Footballing experience is more than age and date of debut.

Thuram and Kone have each played in the region of 8 500 - 9 000 minutes of senior football.
Thuram has 1 minute for France's senior national team, Kone has yet to make his debut for France.
Thuram has about 50 minutes of Champions League experience, Kone none.

Szoboszlai has about 17 000 senior minutes.
2 500 minutes of them for Hungary's national team of which he is also the captain.
Over 1 700 minutes of Champions League football.

All in all Szoboszlai has about the same amount of senior footballing experience as the two Frenchmen have combined, and included in it he has 4 000+ more minutes of international and Champions League football than them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16366 on: Today at 01:50:36 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:51:09 am
Suspect we'll go bigger on a centre back in terms of fee than most people were thinking at the start of the window as its a huge need if we're playing the system it looks like we're playing (pray for Colwill)

Piero Hincapié, Goncalo Inacio or back to RBL for Simakan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16367 on: Today at 02:33:54 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:32:48 am
Rumbled already.

Ian Ayre with the inside scoop 7 years ahead of time, as usual. The real ITK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16368 on: Today at 03:26:05 am
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 10:01:26 pm
Honest question how do we know that? It just be Liverpool paying up front and taking a third party loan with good pay plan or vice versa. FSG would have just given the green light no?

Anyone know this? My understanding is that Liverpool spends its own money and FSG doesnt loan in a transfer budget ever let alone every window. I am extremely confused when people mention or thank or criticise FSG when a deal is done so was hoping from some clarity. Not a debate, just a question if they actually finance our transfers directly or not, sure once the loan is given, Liverpool can manage the finances themselves but these loans come rarely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16369 on: Today at 04:42:13 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:50:36 am
Piero Hincapié, Goncalo Inacio or back to RBL for Simakan.
I just YouTubed the first one, Cool AF hipster name as well btw.

He's is an aggressive front foot defender, very tidy when he needs to be with the ball, never seen a CB who's comfortable up the pitch pressing like he does.

I like the look of him, seems Ecuador right now have a pretty good generation of Footballers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16370 on: Today at 04:45:45 am
Good signing. Midfield refresh well underway. Arguably that might be it, but I suspect one more, possibly Lavia. We will see.

Hopefully a cb too. Colwill the top choice for me, but I have a suspicion about Bella Kotchap. We might go to Southampton for a double deal, and maybe a youngster or two on loan there to help smooth it over?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16371 on: Today at 04:56:49 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm
How do we pronounce his name?

I've seen some videos from a Hungarian football fan. If it helps, he pronounces it like

So - bos (like toast) - la (like far) - yi (like tin)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16372 on: Today at 05:02:14 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:04:39 pm
Sky Sports just claimed we paid 55mill plus add-ons for Mac Allister ::)

Everyone knows it was a 35m release clause. Where does 55m + add-ons come into it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16373 on: Today at 05:08:47 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:02:14 am
Everyone knows it was a 35m release clause. Where does 55m + add-ons come into it?

I think it comes from that Brighton journo who still thinks the deal is not completed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16374 on: Today at 05:12:24 am
So Szobo+AMA for CM.
What options for a good LB<>LCB ?
Aside from Colwill (might be too pricey and problematic dealing with Chelsea)
Guehi
Who else we might get at a decent ?
Any of the youth players who could be decent in same position?.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16375 on: Today at 05:13:02 am
Quote from: L.Suarez on Yesterday at 08:36:31 pm
Strange that we waited till the last day of his clause and activated it, probably we waited for someone, maybe it has something to do with Kone's injury or Man U signing Mount. Anyway, I'm totally delighted with the signing.

I don't think this has to do with either of those. Kone and Szobo are different players. We have dropped our interest in Mount long back (probably due to wages and the possibility of getting better value elsewhere), and Man United had agreed personal terms with Mount some way back according to the reliable journos.

It would have more to do with us seeing if Leipzig would reduce the price for us and the way we pushed the Carvalho announcement till today even though terms were agreed a few days ago shows that, we tried to use the Carvalho deal to sweeten the deal. Leipzig didn't want to sell him for less than the release clause though, so we paid it up eventually.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16376 on: Today at 05:22:00 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm
Where the fuck is Nandor Hidegkuti on that list?

The great Puskas himself is missing. And Bozsik.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16377 on: Today at 05:33:19 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:50:36 am
Piero Hincapié, Goncalo Inacio or back to RBL for Simakan.
First two are pretty small for a Klopp CB and not good enough in the air. Pretty sure they want a Left footed player too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16378 on: Today at 05:36:20 am
Really happy with the Szobo signing. Interested to see if his age allows for improvement that will off-set the Bundesliga tax.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16379 on: Today at 05:36:52 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:42:13 am
I just YouTubed the first one, Cool AF hipster name as well btw.

He's is an aggressive front foot defender, very tidy when he needs to be with the ball, never seen a CB who's comfortable up the pitch pressing like he does.

I like the look of him, seems Ecuador right now have a pretty good generation of Footballers

Left-footed. I know he's a CB but the way he sticks his foot in to win the ball and progresses reminds me of Robbo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16380 on: Today at 05:44:25 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:40:04 am


This meme is so famous you dont even need the English translation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16381 on: Today at 05:55:56 am
That may be it for the midfield reinforcements but Im really hoping we bring in one more with the view of a defensive midfielder even if this player isnt immediately going into the first team. The likely candidates are;
Kone (but is now injured)
Lavia
Thuram

I dont see anyone else being in consideration for the midfield.

After that well just need a centre back and I think our business will be done. Ideally this will happen early July meaning they get even some preseason in even if they wont immediately walk into the team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16382 on: Today at 06:10:46 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 05:12:24 am
So Szobo+AMA for CM.
What options for a good LB<>LCB ?
Aside from Colwill (might be too pricey and problematic dealing with Chelsea)
Guehi
Who else we might get at a decent ?
Any of the youth players who could be decent in same position?.
Danso From Lens is right footed but might fit the profile but he closer to 25. Would think it Colwill or Van Den Ven as the 2 options from what been heard.
Colwill Elite in the air, elite passing, Home grown, maybe a little smaller then what normally wanted but being elite in the air at 1.87 meters works not a super active defender in terms of tackles interceptions, and Blocks. He looked good when I see him. He been rated super highly coming thought Chelsea academy
He had one of the best passes vs Liverpool this season too on the through ball to Mitoma where Trent turn the wrong way and Matip was way too high
https://packaged-media.redd.it/0zmfiy3oa1ca1/pb/m2-res_720p.mp4?m=DASHPlaylist.mpd&v=1&e=1688194800&s=aa61d2e6eadbad4a7c5130959a625aa19ecd1e88#t=0

Van Den Ven, Passing looks good relative to how many passes a game he has(53.27 passes a game with 3.36 Progressive passes so progressive pass every 15.85 passes(Colwill at 16.55, Virgil at 19.36, Gomez is right under 12.5(best at Liverpool), Matip at 14.1, Konate at 21.62), not super active more then Colwill but terrible in the air for his at 1.93 Meters(Size profile is what Klopp likes). havnt watched him much if at all

If you can get young talented Homegrown for 40-50 Mil who profile looks basically like Virgil and develop them under Virgil to replace in a year or 2, problem is Chelsea probably wants ransom but his contract is up in 2025 so if he not resigning they may sell.
Van Den Ven your relying more on developing improving his area that are not as a good overall as Colwill right now.
Both of them would be better fit long term with Konate, since they can be best passer of the CB(Konate biggest weakness).

https://fbref.com/en/players/700783e7/Levi-Colwill
https://fbref.com/en/players/8fe2a392/Micky-van-de-Ven
https://fbref.com/en/players/e06683ca/Virgil-van-Dijk
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16383 on: Today at 06:15:10 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:41:56 pm
Me little lad informed me we are signing Solanke this one is gonna take some time to learn

You still on dial up?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16384 on: Today at 06:56:51 am
Really happy for the Szoboszlai business if it comes true. Didnt think he would be available this summer. Hes a core piece we could build around for the future, hes not just a fill the gap type of signing.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16385 on: Today at 06:57:14 am
Sorry guys.. and morning. I just awoke from appendix removal so wanted to know... How far are we with him, if any?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16386 on: Today at 06:58:06 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16387 on: Today at 06:59:12 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:10:46 am
Danso From Lens is right footed but might fit the profile but he closer to 25. Would think it Colwill or Van Den Ven as the 2 options from what been heard.
Colwill Elite in the air, elite passing, Home grown, maybe a little smaller then what normally wanted but being elite in the air at 1.87 meters works not a super active defender in terms of tackles interceptions, and Blocks. He looked good when I see him. He been rated super highly coming thought Chelsea academy
He had one of the best passes vs Liverpool this season too on the through ball to Mitoma where Trent turn the wrong way and Matip was way too high
https://packaged-media.redd.it/0zmfiy3oa1ca1/pb/m2-res_720p.mp4?m=DASHPlaylist.mpd&v=1&e=1688194800&s=aa61d2e6eadbad4a7c5130959a625aa19ecd1e88#t=0

Van Den Ven, Passing looks good relative to how many passes a game he has(53.27 passes a game with 3.36 Progressive passes so progressive pass every 15.85 passes(Colwill at 16.55, Virgil at 19.36, Gomez is right under 12.5(best at Liverpool), Matip at 14.1, Konate at 21.62), not super active more then Colwill but terrible in the air for his at 1.93 Meters(Size profile is what Klopp likes). havnt watched him much if at all

If you can get young talented Homegrown for 40-50 Mil who profile looks basically like Virgil and develop them under Virgil to replace in a year or 2, problem is Chelsea probably wants ransom but his contract is up in 2025 so if he not resigning they may sell.
Van Den Ven your relying more on developing improving his area that are not as a good overall as Colwill right now.
Both of them would be better fit long term with Konate, since they can be best passer of the CB(Konate biggest weakness).

https://fbref.com/en/players/700783e7/Levi-Colwill
https://fbref.com/en/players/8fe2a392/Micky-van-de-Ven
https://fbref.com/en/players/e06683ca/Virgil-van-Dijk

I've been sold on Colwill for a while now. Been very impressed by what I saw of him for Brighton.

I think after he has a conversation with Pochettino, he will end up staying. Pochettino is very good at working with youngsters. He will get chances, he's that good..

Do you have the stats which show the percentage of duels won in the air by Colwill last season, mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16388 on: Today at 07:03:11 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:55:56 am
That may be it for the midfield reinforcements but Im really hoping we bring in one more with the view of a defensive midfielder even if this player isnt immediately going into the first team. The likely candidates are;
Kone (but is now injured)
Lavia
Thuram

I dont see anyone else being in consideration for the midfield.

After that well just need a centre back and I think our business will be done. Ideally this will happen early July meaning they get even some preseason in even if they wont immediately walk into the team.

The focus for me should definitely be a CB and then if we get chance to sign another CM later on in the window then do it.

I do wonder whether us having to slap £60m up front on Colwill will hinder us quite a bit to pull off two more expensive signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16389 on: Today at 07:04:24 am
Quote from: tommy LFC on Yesterday at 10:37:34 pm
I had serious doubts about FSG after pulling out of the Bellingham deal but delighted with the summer so far.

Getting excited for the new season. This is an excellent signing, along with MacAllister. I'm not even sure we need a 3rd midfielder? Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones (excellent end to season), Bajceyic and Elliott.

 Our attack will feel very fresh too with Diaz hopefully injury free, and can't wait to see Gakpo and Nunez settled in too.

Can't wait to see how we like up for the new season, so much competition up front and in the midfield now.

Go and sign a player who can play CB and cover RB and that's a solid summer.

I know some midfielders have already gone to other clubs like Rice, Mount and Maddison but as a window so far you could argue that weve had the best window with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai coming in to address a key area of the pitch. And both are starters and will go straight in to the first 11. Its going to be a very different looking midfield next season.

I would still like to see a pure DM but Im not sure we will explore that now. Maybe later in the window. I think we may have stepped away from Thuram now.

Agree about a CB. A must for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16390 on: Today at 07:07:01 am
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 01:49:16 am
Footballing experience is more than age and date of debut.

Thuram and Kone have each played in the region of 8 500 - 9 000 minutes of senior football.
Thuram has 1 minute for France's senior national team, Kone has yet to make his debut for France.
Thuram has about 50 minutes of Champions League experience, Kone none.

Szoboszlai has about 17 000 senior minutes.
2 500 minutes of them for Hungary's national team of which he is also the captain.
Over 1 700 minutes of Champions League football.

All in all Szoboszlai has about the same amount of senior footballing experience as the two Frenchmen have combined, and included in it he has 4 000+ more minutes of international and Champions League football than them.

Mate, calm down. I was just teasing Al. I know very well who Szoboszlai is. In fact, you will find that I have been advocating for him for quite some time, just like for Mac Allister.

The bottom line is, FSG have never been mingebags. Yes, they are running the club sensibly, but when they see value, they spend on it. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with signing some very talented young lads at the age of 21-22, with 5,000-10,000 minutes of senior football, on the brink of getting into one of the strongest national teams in the World.

The problem with Al, KH and the likes is that they want expensive "marquee" signings. They haven't learned (and never will) that some of the best players we have signed over the years were not fully proven and established. When you don't have oil money, you use your brain more, and the money you have. Sometimes you find reasonable release clauses, like in the cases of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and sometimes you gamble on obviously talented players who are still not 100% there.

So, just relax and enjoy the ride. The Twitter culture has turned this place into a septic tank, with bullshit, bitching and moaning spilling all over the place. This is not a place where people should spill out their everyday frustrations. This should be a happy place, where LFC supporters meet and discuss the wonderful players that we are pursuing and signing. Have a nice day ...
