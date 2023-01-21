Strange that we waited till the last day of his clause and activated it, probably we waited for someone, maybe it has something to do with Kone's injury or Man U signing Mount. Anyway, I'm totally delighted with the signing.



I don't think this has to do with either of those. Kone and Szobo are different players. We have dropped our interest in Mount long back (probably due to wages and the possibility of getting better value elsewhere), and Man United had agreed personal terms with Mount some way back according to the reliable journos.It would have more to do with us seeing if Leipzig would reduce the price for us and the way we pushed the Carvalho announcement till today even though terms were agreed a few days ago shows that, we tried to use the Carvalho deal to sweeten the deal. Leipzig didn't want to sell him for less than the release clause though, so we paid it up eventually.