« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 570326 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,289
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16360 on: Today at 01:06:00 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:25:31 am
Got this positive feeling that something will happen with Szoboszlai very soon.

My spidey senses didnt let me down.

Knew today was going to be a good day when I woke up with a 3/4 rather than the usual raging semi.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,795
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16361 on: Today at 01:22:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm
Looks a bit of a player, but I'm never gonna be able to learn to spell his name so he better get an easy nickname sharpish.

Find it hard to believe considering the DS in your name was clearly named after him.

Is his middle name Craig?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,094
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16362 on: Today at 01:32:48 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:22:19 am
Find it hard to believe considering the DS in your name was clearly named after him.

Is his middle name Craig?

Rumbled already.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16363 on: Today at 01:36:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:51:09 am

He's got (dare I say it) Marco Reus-y vibes about him .........


And here's me, thinking I couldn't get more erect. Silly mongoose.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,904
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16364 on: Today at 01:42:01 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm
4 very high earners now off the wage bill, and none of them a key player, you're talking about £30-35m per year saved in wages.
Was more thinking another signing without a sale means a bloated squad which Klopp hates and the Overseas quota.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:46 am by Shady Craig »
Logged

Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16365 on: Today at 01:49:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:48 pm
Not really. Szoboszlai had his senior debut in the Austrian Bundesliga in May 2018, Thuram his senior debut in the Champions League in November 2018, and Kone his senior debut in Ligue 1 in May 2019.

It is one of those funny RAWK myths, when people just decide to accept something as a fact, even though the reality is completely different ...

Footballing experience is more than age and date of debut.

Thuram and Kone have each played in the region of 8 500 - 9 000 minutes of senior football.
Thuram has 1 minute for France's senior national team, Kone has yet to make his debut for France.
Thuram has about 50 minutes of Champions League experience, Kone none.

Szoboszlai has about 17 000 senior minutes.
2 500 minutes of them for Hungary's national team of which he is also the captain.
Over 1 700 minutes of Champions League football.

All in all Szoboszlai has about the same amount of senior footballing experience as the two Frenchmen have combined, and included in it he has 4 000+ more minutes of international and Champions League football than them.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16366 on: Today at 01:50:36 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:51:09 am
Suspect we'll go bigger on a centre back in terms of fee than most people were thinking at the start of the window as its a huge need if we're playing the system it looks like we're playing (pray for Colwill)

Piero Hincapié, Goncalo Inacio or back to RBL for Simakan.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,795
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16367 on: Today at 02:33:54 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:32:48 am
Rumbled already.

Ian Ayre with the inside scoop 7 years ahead of time, as usual. The real ITK.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16368 on: Today at 03:26:05 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 10:01:26 pm
Honest question how do we know that? It just be Liverpool paying up front and taking a third party loan with good pay plan or vice versa. FSG would have just given the green light no?

Anyone know this? My understanding is that Liverpool spends its own money and FSG doesnt loan in a transfer budget ever let alone every window. I am extremely confused when people mention or thank or criticise FSG when a deal is done so was hoping from some clarity. Not a debate, just a question if they actually finance our transfers directly or not, sure once the loan is given, Liverpool can manage the finances themselves but these loans come rarely.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:58 am by shank94 »
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16369 on: Today at 04:42:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:50:36 am
Piero Hincapié, Goncalo Inacio or back to RBL for Simakan.
I just YouTubed the first one, Cool AF hipster name as well btw.

He's is an aggressive front foot defender, very tidy when he needs to be with the ball, never seen a CB who's comfortable up the pitch pressing like he does.

I like the look of him, seems Ecuador right now have a pretty good generation of Footballers
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16370 on: Today at 04:45:45 am »
Good signing. Midfield refresh well underway. Arguably that might be it, but I suspect one more, possibly Lavia. We will see.

Hopefully a cb too. Colwill the top choice for me, but I have a suspicion about Bella Kotchap. We might go to Southampton for a double deal, and maybe a youngster or two on loan there to help smooth it over?
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16371 on: Today at 04:56:49 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm
How do we pronounce his name?

I've seen some videos from a Hungarian football fan. If it helps, he pronounces it like

So - bos (like toast) - la (like far) - yi (like tin)

Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16372 on: Today at 05:02:14 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:04:39 pm
Sky Sports just claimed we paid 55mill plus add-ons for Mac Allister ::)

Everyone knows it was a 35m release clause. Where does 55m + add-ons come into it?
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16373 on: Today at 05:08:47 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:02:14 am
Everyone knows it was a 35m release clause. Where does 55m + add-ons come into it?

I think it comes from that Brighton journo who still thinks the deal is not completed.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,827
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16374 on: Today at 05:12:24 am »
So Szobo+AMA for CM.
What options for a good LB<>LCB ?
Aside from Colwill (might be too pricey and problematic dealing with Chelsea)
Guehi
Who else we might get at a decent ?
Any of the youth players who could be decent in same position?.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16375 on: Today at 05:13:02 am »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Yesterday at 08:36:31 pm
Strange that we waited till the last day of his clause and activated it, probably we waited for someone, maybe it has something to do with Kone's injury or Man U signing Mount. Anyway, I'm totally delighted with the signing.

I don't think this has to do with either of those. Kone and Szobo are different players. We have dropped our interest in Mount long back (probably due to wages and the possibility of getting better value elsewhere), and Man United had agreed personal terms with Mount some way back according to the reliable journos.

It would have more to do with us seeing if Leipzig would reduce the price for us and the way we pushed the Carvalho announcement till today even though terms were agreed a few days ago shows that, we tried to use the Carvalho deal to sweeten the deal. Leipzig didn't want to sell him for less than the release clause though, so we paid it up eventually.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:22:45 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16376 on: Today at 05:22:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm
Where the fuck is Nandor Hidegkuti on that list?

The great Puskas himself is missing. And Bozsik.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 05:33:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:50:36 am
Piero Hincapié, Goncalo Inacio or back to RBL for Simakan.
First two are pretty small for a Klopp CB and not good enough in the air. Pretty sure they want a Left footed player too
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,247
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16378 on: Today at 05:36:20 am »
Really happy with the Szobo signing. Interested to see if his age allows for improvement that will off-set the Bundesliga tax.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16379 on: Today at 05:36:52 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:42:13 am
I just YouTubed the first one, Cool AF hipster name as well btw.

He's is an aggressive front foot defender, very tidy when he needs to be with the ball, never seen a CB who's comfortable up the pitch pressing like he does.

I like the look of him, seems Ecuador right now have a pretty good generation of Footballers

Left-footed. I know he's a CB but the way he sticks his foot in to win the ball and progresses reminds me of Robbo.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Up
« previous next »
 