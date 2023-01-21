Not really. Szoboszlai had his senior debut in the Austrian Bundesliga in May 2018, Thuram his senior debut in the Champions League in November 2018, and Kone his senior debut in Ligue 1 in May 2019.



It is one of those funny RAWK myths, when people just decide to accept something as a fact, even though the reality is completely different ...



Footballing experience is more than age and date of debut.Thuram and Kone have each played in the region of 8 500 - 9 000 minutes of senior football.Thuram has 1 minute for France's senior national team, Kone has yet to make his debut for France.Thuram has about 50 minutes of Champions League experience, Kone none.Szoboszlai has about 17 000 senior minutes.2 500 minutes of them for Hungary's national team of which he is also the captain.Over 1 700 minutes of Champions League football.All in all Szoboszlai has about the same amount of senior footballing experience as the two Frenchmen have combined, and included in it he has 4 000+ more minutes of international and Champions League football than them.