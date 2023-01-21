« previous next »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:25:31 am
Got this positive feeling that something will happen with Szoboszlai very soon.

My spidey senses didnt let me down.

Knew today was going to be a good day when I woke up with a 3/4 rather than the usual raging semi.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm
Looks a bit of a player, but I'm never gonna be able to learn to spell his name so he better get an easy nickname sharpish.

Find it hard to believe considering the DS in your name was clearly named after him.

Is his middle name Craig?
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:22:19 am
Find it hard to believe considering the DS in your name was clearly named after him.

Is his middle name Craig?

Rumbled already.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:51:09 am

He's got (dare I say it) Marco Reus-y vibes about him .........


And here's me, thinking I couldn't get more erect. Silly mongoose.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm
4 very high earners now off the wage bill, and none of them a key player, you're talking about £30-35m per year saved in wages.
Was more thinking another signing without a sale means a bloated squad which Klopp hates and the Overseas quota.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:48 pm
Not really. Szoboszlai had his senior debut in the Austrian Bundesliga in May 2018, Thuram his senior debut in the Champions League in November 2018, and Kone his senior debut in Ligue 1 in May 2019.

It is one of those funny RAWK myths, when people just decide to accept something as a fact, even though the reality is completely different ...

Footballing experience is more than age and date of debut.

Thuram and Kone have each played in the region of 8 500 - 9 000 minutes of senior football.
Thuram has 1 minute for France's senior national team, Kone has yet to make his debut for France.
Thuram has about 50 minutes of Champions League experience, Kone none.

Szoboszlai has about 17 000 senior minutes.
2 500 minutes of them for Hungary's national team of which he is also the captain.
Over 1 700 minutes of Champions League football.

All in all Szoboszlai has about the same amount of senior footballing experience as the two Frenchmen have combined, and included in it he has 4 000+ more minutes of international and Champions League football than them.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:51:09 am
Suspect we'll go bigger on a centre back in terms of fee than most people were thinking at the start of the window as its a huge need if we're playing the system it looks like we're playing (pray for Colwill)

Piero Hincapié, Goncalo Inacio or back to RBL for Simakan.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:32:48 am
Rumbled already.

Ian Ayre with the inside scoop 7 years ahead of time, as usual. The real ITK.
