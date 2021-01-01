Chat GBT came up with this:
(Verse 1)
In the heart of the pitch, a talent so rare,
Szoboszlai, he's the future, we're all aware.
With skills unmatched, he takes control,
Creating magic, inspiring the whole.
(Chorus)
Szoboszlai, oh our shining star,
With every touch, you take us far.
Your vision, your finesse, it's a delight,
We'll sing your name, from day to night.
(Verse 2)
From Hungary's lands, a rising prodigy,
Szoboszlai's name, destined for victory.
His boots move swiftly, the ball at his feet,
Incredible passes, he never misses a beat.
(Chorus)
Szoboszlai, oh our shining star,
With every touch, you take us far.
Your vision, your finesse, it's a delight,
We'll sing your name, from day to night.
(Bridge)
Oh, Szoboszlai, you bring us joy,
With your talents unmatched, we're all deployed.
The world is watching, in awe we stand,
As you conquer the field, with skills so grand.
(Chorus)
Szoboszlai, oh our shining star,
With every touch, you take us far.
Your vision, your finesse, it's a delight,
We'll sing your name, from day to night.
(Outro)
So, raise your voices, let's cheer him on,
Szoboszlai, our champion, never gone.
With each match, a moment to savor,
We're proud to have you, our football savior.