Wheres Jack btw?



taking a posting breakBut I'll post for this - really exciting signing..probably the best AM we could've realistically signed this window and paying the clause shows how much we wanted himIt's probably a bit of an overpay but not much and him plus Macallister for 95 ish is v good business in this marketHis analytics are excellent (with Bundesliga caveats) the only kink is that he seems to shoot from bad locations a bit too much (despite his howitzer right foot) but we'll coach that out of him pretty quicklyAt 22 he's got every chance of becoming a really top playerHe's got (dare I say it) Marco Rues-y vibes about him .........By the way that passing graph for young players a couple of pages back that he pings on.. check out Harvey Elliot .. and then think about this...he'll still be on that graphic after season 25/26 ?!!?!?! .. and some people still don't think he's going to be an elite player for usI think that'll be us done in midfield unless Fabinho leaves - there just isn't the space for another player.We've got 4 8s for 2 slots plus Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson and Bajcetic. Thuram was probably a back up option to Szoboslai and I don't see how he ever gets in the XI if he was added nowSuspect we'll go bigger on a centre back in terms of fee than most people were thinking at the start of the window as its a huge need if we're playing the system it looks like we're playing (pray for Colwill)