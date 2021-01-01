« previous next »
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16320 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Are we expecting this to complete tonight or is the deadline not an issue if weve triggered the clause?
Offline tommy LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16321 on: Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm »
Apologies if this has been discussed at length before...

But how will this affect home grown quota? Are there any foreign spots left?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16322 on: Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm »
Nice little video highlighting more of Susan Boyles close control/ creativity etc

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FmU21MhY1lM&amp;ab_channel=AMINESKILLZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FmU21MhY1lM&amp;ab_channel=AMINESKILLZ</a>


Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16323 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm »
Wheres Jack btw?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16324 on: Yesterday at 10:43:18 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm
Apologies if this has been discussed at length before...

But how will this affect home grown quota? Are there any foreign spots left?

Yes ...
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16325 on: Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm
Apologies if this has been discussed at length before...

But how will this affect home grown quota? Are there any foreign spots left?
After Mac Allister & Szoboszlai, we have 1 spot left (without any further outgoings).
Offline Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16326 on: Yesterday at 10:44:30 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm
Apologies if this has been discussed at length before...

But how will this affect home grown quota? Are there any foreign spots left?

There's 1.

So we can get:

* 1 non-HG and 1 HG; or
* 2 HG (unlikely); or
* 2 non-HG and sell 1 existing (like Tsimi or Matip); or
* Get only 1 more player (hopefully not this one)
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16327 on: Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm
Are we expecting this to complete tonight or is the deadline not an issue if weve triggered the clause?

It doesn't have to be completed today, as the clause has been triggered.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16328 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 10:44:30 pm
There's 1.

So we can get:

* 1 non-HG and 1 HG; or
* 2 HG (unlikely); or
* 2 non-HG and sell 1 existing (like Tsimi or Matip); or
* Get only 1 more player (hopefully not this one)
Assuming we don't sell any player. I reckon we'll sell 2/3.
Offline Andy_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16329 on: Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm
Nice little video highlighting more of Susan Boyles close control/ creativity etc

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FmU21MhY1lM&amp;ab_channel=AMINESKILLZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FmU21MhY1lM&amp;ab_channel=AMINESKILLZ</a>




He had me at back-heeled nutmeg.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16330 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »
I'm so excited by this signing. Really felt we needed one of him, Barella or Valverde for that right-sided midfield role and we've done it. Proper player.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16331 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
Can Thuram play as a 6? Enlighten me?

Whos the best available 6? Lavia, Kone?

He doesnt play there now. Hes a box-to-box eight who can drift wide.

If we go for another CM itll be Lavia, I think.
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16332 on: Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm »
Looks a bit of a player, but I'm never gonna be able to learn to spell his name so he better get an easy nickname sharpish.
Offline lukeb1981

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16333 on: Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm
Looks a bit of a player, but I'm never gonna be able to learn to spell his name so he better get an easy nickname sharpish.
So Boss La
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16334 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm »
Another 6 ft + lad whos quick and handy with his feet. This lad looks like a forward that plays in midfield. A very exciting signing.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16335 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm
Looks a bit of a player, but I'm never gonna be able to learn to spell his name so he better get an easy nickname sharpish.

is Dom too difficult for you?
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16336 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm
Are we expecting this to complete tonight or is the deadline not an issue if weve triggered the clause?

No, it doesnt seem to be a full amount upfront clause. So we will be now work on the structure of the 60m deal.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16337 on: Yesterday at 11:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm
No, it doesnt seem to be a full amount upfront clause. So we will be now work on the structure of the 60m deal.


We've paid it in full mate.  ;D
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16338 on: Yesterday at 11:27:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Colwill is going to struggle because Badiashile is very good and also whats to say Pochettino doesnt switch to a back four. At the same time would he be confident of ousting Robertson.
He can just start all the Europa/Cup games for Virgil etc and get a coupe of games in the league too. Virgil going be 32 this season. Probably start to look make him a once a week player if possible.
Tsimkas is still at Liverpool. Colwill long term Virgil replacement
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16339 on: Yesterday at 11:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:26:15 pm

We've paid it in full mate.  ;D

Ha ha have we?
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16340 on: Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
Colwill is the one.

Chelsea are not letting Colwill go to a top 4 rival.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16341 on: Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16342 on: Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm
Chelsea are not letting Colwill go to a top 4 rival.

He's not signing a new contract. So next summer he leaves on a free then.  :D
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16343 on: Yesterday at 11:41:56 pm »
Me little lad informed me we are signing Solanke this one is gonna take some time to learn
Offline hide5seek

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16344 on: Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Yesterday at 10:37:34 pm
I had serious doubts about FSG after pulling out of the Bellingham deal but delighted with the summer so far.

Getting excited for the new season. This is an excellent signing, along with MacAllister. I'm not even sure we need a 3rd midfielder? Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones (excellent end to season), Bajceyic and Elliott.

 Our attack will feel very fresh too with Diaz hopefully injury free, and can't wait to see Gakpo and Nunez settled in too.

Can't wait to see how we like up for the new season, so much competition up front and in the midfield now.

Go and sign a player who can play CB and cover RB and that's a solid summer.
We do need a 3rd midfielder
Offline Arrowsmith

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16345 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm
Chelsea are not letting Colwill go to a top 4 rival.
Happen we aren't one now.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16346 on: Today at 12:01:09 am »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm
Happen we aren't one now.

Livbes says we are top 10 rivals.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16347 on: Today at 12:02:43 am »
This transfer is deeply satisfying in that all of Romano, Ornstein, Plateau, Sky and a motley crew of twatter wanna-bees didnt have a clue.

Instead lazily watching each others next tweet, with tunnel vision for Thuram, Barella, Chiesa, Veiga, et al.

Love it.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16348 on: Today at 12:06:55 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:02:43 am
This transfer is deeply satisfying in that all of Romano, Ornstein, Plateau, Sky and a motley crew of twatter wanna-bees didnt have a clue.

Instead lazily watching each others next tweet, with tunnel vision for Thuram, Barella, Chiesa, Veiga, et al.

Love it.


To be fair, Ornstein called it early.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16349 on: Today at 12:09:51 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:02:43 am
This transfer is deeply satisfying in that all of Romano, Ornstein, Plateau, Sky and a motley crew of twatter wanna-bees didnt have a clue.

Instead lazily watching each others next tweet, with tunnel vision for Thuram, Barella, Chiesa, Veiga, et al.

Love it.

Ornstein had a clue and Romano was relatively early with the news too.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16350 on: Today at 12:16:40 am »
No idea what he's like but we know the German League and he cannot be that bad to be given the Hungarian Captaincy just after his 22nd birthday
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16351 on: Today at 12:21:37 am »
Our technical level in midfield is probably the highest its ever been during Klopp years, Thiago Jones Elliott, Bajcetic, Dom, are all good/excellent dribblers and adept in tight spaces.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16352 on: Today at 12:31:54 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:02:43 am
This transfer is deeply satisfying in that all of Romano, Ornstein, Plateau, Sky and a motley crew of twatter wanna-bees didnt have a clue.

Instead lazily watching each others next tweet, with tunnel vision for Thuram, Barella, Chiesa, Veiga, et al.

Love it.
Dont mention Ornstein and that Plateau guy in the same breath ;D

Im loving this transfer and the way weve dealt with it, its felt like our usual way of doing things. Weve clearly wanted him for ages but kept it quiet. Having said that, Ornstein is ahead of the curve.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16353 on: Today at 12:32:40 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:09:51 am
Romano was relatively early with the news too.

When exactly?
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16354 on: Today at 12:38:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
He's not signing a new contract. So next summer he leaves on a free then.  :D

His contract expires in 2025
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16355 on: Today at 12:40:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm
If we are indeed closing in on Szoboszlai, I don't know who I prefer Lavia or Thuram. Lavia makes more sense.

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16356 on: Today at 12:43:33 am »
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16357 on: Today at 12:46:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:01:56 pm
Looks like a few of the after parties I've been to after Garlands.
😂😂😂
Online jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16358 on: Today at 12:50:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:26:15 pm

We've paid it in full mate.  ;D
Henry must be grinding his teeth.    ;D
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16359 on: Today at 12:51:09 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm
Wheres Jack btw?

:) taking a posting break

But I'll post for this - really exciting signing..probably the best AM we could've realistically signed this window and paying the clause shows how much we wanted him
It's probably a bit of an overpay but not much and him plus Macallister for 95 ish is v good business in this market

His analytics are excellent (with Bundesliga caveats) the only kink is that he seems to shoot from bad locations a bit too much (despite his howitzer right foot) but we'll coach that out of him pretty quickly
At 22 he's got every chance of becoming a really top player
He's got (dare I say it) Marco Rues-y vibes about him .........

By the way that passing graph for young players a couple of pages back that he pings on.. check out Harvey Elliot .. and then think about this...he'll still be on that graphic after season 25/26 ?!!?!?! .. and some people still don't think he's going to be an elite player for us

I think that'll be us done in midfield unless Fabinho leaves - there just isn't the space for another player.
We've got 4 8s for 2 slots plus Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson and Bajcetic. Thuram was probably a back up option to Szoboslai and I don't see how he ever gets in the XI if he was added now
Suspect we'll go bigger on a centre back in terms of fee than most people were thinking at the start of the window as its a huge need if we're playing the system it looks like we're playing (pray for Colwill)
