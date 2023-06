Apologies if this has been discussed at length before...



But how will this affect home grown quota? Are there any foreign spots left?



There's 1.So we can get:* 1 non-HG and 1 HG; or* 2 HG (unlikely); or* 2 non-HG and sell 1 existing (like Tsimi or Matip); or* Get only 1 more player (hopefully not this one)