By20m agoLevi Colwill wants to have talks with new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino before considering the next step in his career.Colwill is the subject of interest from top clubs in England and abroad. This includes Brighton, where he impressed on loan last season. They have already had a £30million ($37.3m) bid rejected by Chelsea earlier this month but are still keen to sign him.Chelsea insist the player is not for sale, however his current contract expires in 2025. The club, as they showed with Kai Havertzs £65million transfer to Arsenal this week, will consider selling players if their deals have two years or less to run and do not sign an extension. They dont want to risk losing them cheaply or as free agents.Colwill was last offered a new contract in February but it has not, and will not be, accepted because the terms are not considered good enough. There has been no fresh proposals since then.More negotiations are expected to take place but Colwill will want to meet with Pochettino first to see how much he figures in his plans before considering another extension offer from Chelsea, if one is made.Competition for places at the back has been reduced slightly with Kalidou Koulibaly being sold to Al Hilal, but there is still Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah to choose from.Pochettino is also associated with playing a back four, which means only two centre-backs will play. Chelsea are not playing in a European competition either next season, which reduces the opportunities for game time.Colwill is one of the most highly-rated young English defenders in the game. He trained with the senior England squad before their internationals against Malta and North Macedonia earlier this month. He is currently representing the Under-21s at the European Championships and has already played a part in them qualifying for the knock-out phase.Colwills involvement in the tournament means the timing of a chat with Pochettino is uncertain. The squad leave for a pre-season tour of the USA on July 17.Brighton could use Chelseas desire to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo as part of their pursuit to acquire Colwill, even if it ends up just being a second season on loan.The Athletic reported a fortnight ago that Brighton value Caicedo at £100million ($128m), but Chelsea will not want to pay as much as that.Come on Jorg. Do your ting!