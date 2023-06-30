« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 566164 times)

Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:28:14 pm
No theyre not. When Trent inverts Konate has to cover the RB position more and the 6 has to be ready to drop in more. Just because he has another body next to him in possession doesnt mean he has less space to cover in transition. As well as space behind him to cover hes also going to get less support from the 2 8s than he used to in the old system. If your 6 cant protect you in transition then youre going to struggle. And Fab cant.

As for the idea we havent upgraded the midfield because we were strong in the 8/10 position already. No we werent. Henderson played there most of last season. Thiago isnt really suited to it particularly. Elliot is bad out of possession. Only Jones is good enough.

Once you start talking about tactical adjustments to "protect" a player, I think that's a pretty good sign it's time to move on. No passengers allowed.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:22:03 pm
You're better than this Mac. Slobo babe is way more experienced and you know it.

Not really. Szoboszlai had his senior debut in the Austrian Bundesliga in May 2018, Thuram his senior debut in the Champions League in November 2018, and Kone his senior debut in Ligue 1 in May 2019.

It is one of those funny RAWK myths, when people just decide to accept something as a fact, even though the reality is completely different ...
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:34:00 pm
Gonna take me ages to confidently say this lads name
So - boss - la - e
Has anyone AId a song yet?
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:20:56 pm
Did we have a Hungarian player in the PL before?
Yes, me.  ;)
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:33:05 pm
Can Thuram play as a 6? Enlighten me?

Whos the best available 6? Lavia, Kone?
Thurman is the Son of a Preacherman, he's in need of no further enlightenment.
Klopp doesn't give the green light for spending this amount on a player unless he is a quality player. Defensive midfielder next please
Can't say I was particularly enthused by the prospect of signing Thuram - too many rough edges.

But Szoboszlai?  Yes, please.  Somewhat different players, but this kid is special.
Really liking having more goal threat from midfield with this lad, will definitely give us a extra dimension in games next season. Would like Thuram as well in there but can't see it without a sale for a couple of reasons.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:40:35 pm
Klopp doesn't give the green light for spending this amount on a player unless he is a quality player. Defensive midfielder next please
You know we did sign an expensive midfielder from Leipzig who was at the time looked not just better than Dominik now, but was also one of the best in Bundesliga right?

But to be fair again, he was quality most of the times he played for us. Now I'm off to check Dominik's injury record.
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 09:45:19 pm
Really liking having more goal threat from midfield with this lad, will definitely give us a extra dimension in games next season. Would like Thuram as well in there but can't see it without a sale for a couple of reasons.
4 very high earners now off the wage bill, and none of them a key player, you're talking about £30-35m per year saved in wages.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:36:48 pm
Not really. Szoboszlai had his senior debut in the Austrian Bundesliga in May 2018, Thuram his senior debut in the Champions League in November 2018, and Kone his senior debut in Ligue 1 in May 2019.

It is one of those funny RAWK myths, when people just decide to accept something as a fact, even though the reality is completely different ...

How many champions league appearances and full international caps do Szoboszlai, Kone and Thuram have?
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:52:37 pm
How many champions league appearances and full international caps do Szoboszlai, Kone and Thuram have?
How quick is Zsa Zsa?

;D
Levi Colwill set for Mauricio Pochettino talks before deciding Chelsea future

By Simon Johnson 20m ago

Levi Colwill wants to have talks with new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino before considering the next step in his career.

Colwill is the subject of interest from top clubs in England and abroad. This includes Brighton, where he impressed on loan last season. They have already had a £30million ($37.3m) bid rejected by Chelsea earlier this month but are still keen to sign him.

Chelsea insist the player is not for sale, however his current contract expires in 2025. The club, as they showed with Kai Havertzs £65million transfer to Arsenal this week, will consider selling players if their deals have two years or less to run and do not sign an extension. They dont want to risk losing them cheaply or as free agents.

Colwill was last offered a new contract in February but it has not, and will not be, accepted because the terms are not considered good enough. There has been no fresh proposals since then.

More negotiations are expected to take place but Colwill will want to meet with Pochettino first to see how much he figures in his plans before considering another extension offer from Chelsea, if one is made.

Competition for places at the back has been reduced slightly with Kalidou Koulibaly being sold to Al Hilal, but there is still Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah to choose from.

Pochettino is also associated with playing a back four, which means only two centre-backs will play. Chelsea are not playing in a European competition either next season, which reduces the opportunities for game time.

Colwill is one of the most highly-rated young English defenders in the game. He trained with the senior England squad before their internationals against Malta and North Macedonia earlier this month. He is currently representing the Under-21s at the European Championships and has already played a part in them qualifying for the knock-out phase.

Colwills involvement in the tournament means the timing of a chat with Pochettino is uncertain. The squad leave for a pre-season tour of the USA on July 17.

Brighton could use Chelseas desire to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo as part of their pursuit to acquire Colwill, even if it ends up just being a second season on loan.

The Athletic reported a fortnight ago that Brighton value Caicedo at £100million ($128m), but Chelsea will not want to pay as much as that.

https://theathletic.com/4656343/2023/06/30/levi-colwill-chelsea-future-talks/?source=emp_shared_article


Come on Jorg. Do your ting!
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:36:48 pm
Not really. Szoboszlai had his senior debut in the Austrian Bundesliga in May 2018, Thuram his senior debut in the Champions League in November 2018, and Kone his senior debut in Ligue 1 in May 2019.

It is one of those funny RAWK myths, when people just decide to accept something as a fact, even though the reality is completely different ...
Bollocks.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:52:37 pm
How many champions league appearances and full international caps do Szoboszlai, Kone and Thuram have?

Al, FSG have just spent £60 million of their own money on a top midfielder. I know that you are pissed off, but I really can't make you company for the entire Friday evening ...
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:35:36 pm
Can I give a shout-out to Hungarian film director Béla Tarr, generally recognised as one of the most significant filmmakers of the last few decades? Best known for his 7 and a half hour masterpiece Sátántangó.

Werckmeister Harmoniak, one of my fave flicks.  8)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:55:29 pm
Al, FSG have just spent £60 million of their own money on a top midfielder. I know that you are pissed off, but I really can't make you company for the entire Friday evening ...

Just answer the question please Mac.
Colwill is the one.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:55:29 pm
Al, FSG have just spent £60 million of their own money on a top midfielder. I know that you are pissed off, but I really can't make you company for the entire Friday evening ...

Honest question how do we know that? It just be Liverpool paying up front and taking a third party loan with good pay plan or vice versa. FSG would have just given the green light no?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:00:33 pm
Colwill is the one.

Yep, would be a large fee you imagine but well within our wage structure.

Chelsea will be a bloody pain though.
