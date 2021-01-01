« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16160 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:01:54 pm
Interesting that we would not pay the release clause for Timo Werner, who had outrageously good stats and seemed like a perfect fit (plus we had just won the league and were solidly in the champs league) but decided to pony up for Szobozslai who has less of a track record, is more expensive, and no champions league.

Believe that was due to Covid at the time and the uncertainty around finances with empty stadiums. We got very preferential payment terms with Jota.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16161 on: Today at 08:29:37 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:15:12 pm
Love how Murphy isn't shopped at all :lmao
Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16162 on: Today at 08:30:11 pm
Being honest I know absolutely about this fella we are apparently signing but everyone seems happy with him so thats good, I still think we need 1 more defensive midfielder, I would let fab go and go balls deep for caicedo. That would be a fantastic window.
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16163 on: Today at 08:31:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:44:36 pm
Zsa Zsa


After Zsa Zsa Gabor. The only Hungarian anyone knows ;D

Not true in the slightest. The galloping major - Puskas is equally well known, then this list;

Count Almásy/The English Patient.
László Bíró
Adrien Brody.
Robert Capa.
Tony Curtis.
Harry Houdini.
Bela Lugosi.
Joseph Pulitzer.
Ergo Rubik.
Monika Seles.
Tommy Ramone
Michael Curtiz.
Alexander Korda.
Franz Liszt.

Incidentally, Zsa Zsa Gabor famously responded to a journalist who claimed that she was married and divorced 10 times because she was an awful housekeeper. She told him that it wasnt true, because after every divorce, she kept the house.


PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16164 on: Today at 08:32:39 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:20:58 pm
It seems slightly inconsistent? I grant that the pandemic played a part, but even so, given his track record and our financial strength/stability at the time, Werner at 45 million was a no-brainer.

This one seems quite a bit riskier, so I find it interesting that we didn't hesitate this time.

What are you talking about?
T.Mills

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #16165 on: Today at 08:33:23 pm
Is he quick? Looks a similar player to Bruno Fernandez in the YT clips?
