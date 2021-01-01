Zsa Zsa
After Zsa Zsa Gabor. The only Hungarian anyone knows
Not true in the slightest. The galloping major - Puskas is equally well known, then this list;
Count Almásy/The English Patient.
László Bíró
Adrien Brody.
Robert Capa.
Tony Curtis.
Harry Houdini.
Bela Lugosi.
Joseph Pulitzer.
Ergo Rubik.
Monika Seles.
Tommy Ramone
Michael Curtiz.
Alexander Korda.
Franz Liszt.
Incidentally, Zsa Zsa Gabor famously responded to a journalist who claimed that she was married and divorced 10 times because she was an awful housekeeper. She told him that it wasnt true, because after every divorce, she kept the house.