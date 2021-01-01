« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 563803 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16120 on: Today at 07:57:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:53:47 pm
Never seen a person so happy to be telling us we'd be competing for 10th or whatever nonsense.

You clearly haven't been looking very hard this summer NT  ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16121 on: Today at 07:57:36 pm »
Alright I'm pretty fucking happy with Szobozslai. I'll stop moaning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16122 on: Today at 07:57:47 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:57:30 pm
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THURAM?
It means that they won't be participating in the Liverpool leg of the Jack Rabbit Slims twist contest just yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16123 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:29:56 pm
I see that by mine on shopping advertisements. It's fucking awful ;D

Looks like it was done by a 10 year old.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16124 on: Today at 07:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:01:32 pm

I went the other way with Keown ;D

MOTD" border="0

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16125 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16126 on: Today at 08:01:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16127 on: Today at 08:01:54 pm »
Interesting that we would not pay the release clause for Timo Werner, who had outrageously good stats and seemed like a perfect fit (plus we had just won the league and were solidly in the champs league) but decided to pony up for Szobozslai who has less of a track record, is more expensive, and no champions league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16128 on: Today at 08:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:58:14 pm
I went the other way with Keown ;D

MOTD" border="0

Looks like a few of the after parties I've been to after Garlands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16129 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 05:45:53 pm
So if we get this fella on top of McAllister and no one else, would everyone be satisfied?

I think that we will definitely sign a left sided/left footed central defender. With those 3, I will be perfectly satisfied ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Jota - Gakpo - Elliott - Doak

Mac Allister - Fabinho - Szoboszlai
Jones - Thiago - Bajcetic - Henderson - Morton

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - New CD - Matip - Gomez - Van der Berg - Bradley

Alison
Kelleher - Adrian - Pitaluga
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16130 on: Today at 08:02:25 pm »
Klopp reet now

jk" border="0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16131 on: Today at 08:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:01:56 pm
Looks like a few of the after parties I've been to after Garlands.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16132 on: Today at 08:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:01:54 pm
Interesting that we would not pay the release clause for Timo Werner, who had outrageously good stats and seemed like a perfect fit (plus we had just won the league and were solidly in the champs league) but decided to pony up for Szobozslai who has less of a track record, is more expensive, and no champions league.
One was in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and the other wasn't, it's not that difficult to understand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16133 on: Today at 08:04:39 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 07:52:32 pm
The reds not fucking about, who knew.

Mac Allister and Szobozslai for £95m in this market is quite the business. Lets hope they both live up to it

Sky Sports just claimed we paid 55mill plus add-ons for Mac Allister ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16134 on: Today at 08:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:04:39 pm
Sky Sports just claimed we paid 55mill plus add-ons for Mac Allister ::)
Add it to the £100m for Nunez and £20m for Henderson in 2011, we seem to be the only club that pay add ons and incentives up front.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16135 on: Today at 08:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:04:09 pm
One was in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and the other wasn't, it's not that difficult to understand.

We signed Jota just a couple of months later in the middle of the same pandemic. The difference was payment structure. Which is why I'm surprised we were willing to pay the lump sum this time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16136 on: Today at 08:09:23 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 06:47:46 pm
I am fine with He who must not be named/Pronounced

Imma go with 'Steve'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16137 on: Today at 08:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:07:01 pm
We signed Jota just a couple of months later in the middle of the same pandemic. The difference was payment structure. Which is why I'm surprised we were willing to pay the lump sum this time.
You've reinforced the point I made, it was during a pandemic, and we didn't pay for Werner as we'd have had to pay it all up front, Jota was cheaper, payable in installments and lower wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16138 on: Today at 08:10:32 pm »
Sobo-sly is it?

Fine i can deal with that.

And He Sloboslys it home!!!! goal for Liverpool.

Wasn't that a Sloboslydrule pass! unreal! goal for Liverpool. 

First half hat trick its a Sloboslyce of heaven for Liverpool.


huh. Much more workable than i thought  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16139 on: Today at 08:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:01:54 pm
Interesting that we would not pay the release clause for Timo Werner, who had outrageously good stats and seemed like a perfect fit (plus we had just won the league and were solidly in the champs league) but decided to pony up for Szobozslai who has less of a track record, is more expensive, and no champions league.

Christ.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16140 on: Today at 08:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:47:25 pm
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
4m
Liverpool have informed RB Leipzig that they will trigger the 70m clause for Dominik Szoboszlai,

Mingebags :no :no :no
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16141 on: Today at 08:12:22 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16142 on: Today at 08:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:01:54 pm
Interesting that we would not pay the release clause for Timo Werner, who had outrageously good stats and seemed like a perfect fit (plus we had just won the league and were solidly in the champs league) but decided to pony up for Szobozslai who has less of a track record, is more expensive, and no champions league.

What is interesting about it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16143 on: Today at 08:14:32 pm »
AMA and Szoboszlai are both very good from penalties and free kicks which is always nice to add.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16144 on: Today at 08:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:01:54 pm
Interesting that we would not pay the release clause for Timo Werner, who had outrageously good stats and seemed like a perfect fit (plus we had just won the league and were solidly in the champs league) but decided to pony up for Szobozslai who has less of a track record, is more expensive, and no champions league.

Probably time to let this go now mate. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16145 on: Today at 08:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:58:14 pm
I went the other way with Keown ;D

MOTD" border="0



Love how Murphy isn't shopped at all :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16146 on: Today at 08:16:15 pm »
Sobby is taking #8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16147 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:44:36 pm
Zsa Zsa


After Zsa Zsa Gabor. The only Hungarian anyone knows ;D
Im gonna call him Puskas

Hopefully hell be as good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16148 on: Today at 08:17:39 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:14:46 pm
Probably time to let this go now mate. :)

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16149 on: Today at 08:18:10 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16150 on: Today at 08:19:13 pm »
https://twitter.com/JanAageFjortoft/status/1674851780734091272

Quote
Re: Szoboszlai

An assessment of his strengths:

One of the things I like most about him is his natural and effortless acting style. He excels at concealing his intentions, often putting others in advantageous positions. He possesses a rich offensive skill set when playing one-on-one.
Furthermore, he demonstrates versatility by being able to play in almost any position on the field, except for a traditional center-forward role. His ability to maneuver the ball in tight spaces is truly remarkable
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16151 on: Today at 08:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:01:54 pm
Interesting that we would not pay the release clause for Timo Werner, who had outrageously good stats and seemed like a perfect fit (plus we had just won the league and were solidly in the champs league) but decided to pony up for Szobozslai who has less of a track record, is more expensive, and no champions league.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16152 on: Today at 08:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:04:39 pm
Sky Sports just claimed we paid 55mill plus add-ons for Mac Allister ::)

Andy Naylor will be ringing in to complain that it's actually 75 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16153 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:42:52 pm
Midfield options

Mac/Jones/Thiago.   Szbolo/Hendo/Eliott

                   Fabinho/Bajectic

8 players not including Trent. Hendo and Thiago can play as a 6 too
Gakpo can play as an 8

I think since we are getting 2 proven starters
I dont think a 3rd cm is needed unless we have a sale

A CB is the next priority
Hendo at 6 or Inverting as RB only plz. Nunez and Jota will thrive as strikers in this system. Gakpo probably better at Wing or as a MF. Need somebody to be on the shoulder of the defender.
Getting Colwill would be ideal.
Think Mac Allister more likely to start right away then szoboszlai. Dont think he would play both together early
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16154 on: Today at 08:20:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:13:23 pm
What is interesting about it?

It seems slightly inconsistent? I grant that the pandemic played a part, but even so, given his track record and our financial strength/stability at the time, Werner at 45 million was a no-brainer.

This one seems quite a bit riskier, so I find it interesting that we didn't hesitate this time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16155 on: Today at 08:24:46 pm »
Get Colwill in and it would be a fantastic summer. I'd be happy with just those 3. It would be nice to get a DM in, but I think I'd rather get a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16156 on: Today at 08:26:26 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:14:32 pm
AMA and Szoboszlai are both very good from penalties and free kicks which is always nice to add.

Shola?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16157 on: Today at 08:27:12 pm »
Love the signing!  Since before the big three were doing their thing up front, we've haven't had consistent offensive contributions from midfielders in the Klopp era as Gerrard was done by then.  Adding Szoboszlai, and even McAllister, this summer gives us additional options going forward from the middle of the park which is always a beautiful thing to watch.

It will be interesting to see where we go the rest of this summer.  I'd still like to see a Kante type midfield destroyer as I'm not convinced Fabinho is ever coming back to his previous form.  While I hope I'm wrong, I can't ever recall a player seeing a decline in their running and then turning that around.  My only hope is his relatively young age and that the decline we saw last year shouldn't be happening to a plyer until their early/mid 30's.  Obviously, a defender is the other incoming option that's been dicusssed so hopefully we have something concrete coming there although that has been the quietest transfer area this summer.

A final thought.  FSG has been with us since 2010 and have averaged under 30M in net transfers per year (ie over both transfer periods!).  Our largest transfers (Allison, VVD, Nunez) have always been partially/fully financed by outgoing sales (Coutinho) as seen by our net transfer average.  We are now just under 100M this summer with the possibility of 1 or 2 more coming in which would take us to the 123-150 range.  Unless FSG has decided after 13 years to suddenly increase their transfer spending, or there is incoming investment, don't be surprised if a large outgoing sale is approved this year or next.  Salah is the one that stands out here and has been mentioned by others.  Personally, my clear first option would be for Salah to finish his career here and enjoy some additional success with us.  My second option is he's sold for 100M-150M to a team in the middle east and that money is put back into the team to help offset his loss.  My final option, and biggest concern, is that he's sold this year or next and that money is what is being used to fund our spending this summer.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16158 on: Today at 08:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:26:26 pm
Shola?

:lmao

Can we get Samantha Munba while were at it as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #16159 on: Today at 08:27:56 pm »
Can't say I've seen anything of him, but from the YouTube clubs he looks great. Great how this has seemingly come out of nowhere too.

If we go for Lavia, I suspect we see Bajcetic as an #8 longer term. Lavia makes a lot of semse for the HG quota, although Colwill makes even more sense, but I can't see Chelsea selling him to us. Suspect he'll end up staying at Chelsea.
