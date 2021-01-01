Love the signing! Since before the big three were doing their thing up front, we've haven't had consistent offensive contributions from midfielders in the Klopp era as Gerrard was done by then. Adding Szoboszlai, and even McAllister, this summer gives us additional options going forward from the middle of the park which is always a beautiful thing to watch.



It will be interesting to see where we go the rest of this summer. I'd still like to see a Kante type midfield destroyer as I'm not convinced Fabinho is ever coming back to his previous form. While I hope I'm wrong, I can't ever recall a player seeing a decline in their running and then turning that around. My only hope is his relatively young age and that the decline we saw last year shouldn't be happening to a plyer until their early/mid 30's. Obviously, a defender is the other incoming option that's been dicusssed so hopefully we have something concrete coming there although that has been the quietest transfer area this summer.



A final thought. FSG has been with us since 2010 and have averaged under 30M in net transfers per year (ie over both transfer periods!). Our largest transfers (Allison, VVD, Nunez) have always been partially/fully financed by outgoing sales (Coutinho) as seen by our net transfer average. We are now just under 100M this summer with the possibility of 1 or 2 more coming in which would take us to the 123-150 range. Unless FSG has decided after 13 years to suddenly increase their transfer spending, or there is incoming investment, don't be surprised if a large outgoing sale is approved this year or next. Salah is the one that stands out here and has been mentioned by others. Personally, my clear first option would be for Salah to finish his career here and enjoy some additional success with us. My second option is he's sold for 100M-150M to a team in the middle east and that money is put back into the team to help offset his loss. My final option, and biggest concern, is that he's sold this year or next and that money is what is being used to fund our spending this summer.



