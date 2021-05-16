« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 561104 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
paul joyce
Liverpool have informed RB Leipzig that they will trigger the 70m clause for Dominik Szoboszlai,

Paul, seems to be a bit behind on this.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
So were not skint after all >:(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Diaz - Nunez - Salah

Mac Allister - Szoboszlai

Thuram - Trent

Colwill - Van Dijk - Konate

Alisson

This is the rebuild, we're winning the league..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We'll have to fend off a late push from Everton who always seem to pull something out towards the end.

Good good, it's the taking part that counts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
He still works on pen and paper, doubt he even has an iphone ;) kids these days
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:48:50 pm
I'm calling him Paddy, after the last dreamboat we signed from Bundesliga.

Phwoooooar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I thought Thuram was getting #8 but Sobby will take it now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:46:05 pm
£230mil+ net spend since Diaz.. Eeek is that on dem charts?
But...but...but...mingebags...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THURAM?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:52:29 pm
Did we win the transfer window ?!!?

We're doing so much winning this transfer window, we're getting sick of it.

Boy this one moved really fast - Fabinho was the benchark but this one runs it pretty close.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:57:30 pm
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THURAM?

Takes the #15 shirt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Brilliant, brilliant news, had no choice but to do the clause or he'd be 90m tomorrow. Hopefully our relationship with Leipzig gets decent payment terms. Amazing player, 2 more to go!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:53:41 pm
So were not skint after all >:(

Mark McAdams needs to get back into his gimp box.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:57:34 pm
We're doing so much winning this transfer window, we're getting sick of it.

Boy this one moved really fast - Fabinho was the benchark but this one runs it pretty close.

Arsenal are still fucking around on the payment terms for Rice.. They are amateurs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:48:50 pm
I'm calling him Paddy, after the last dreamboat we signed from Bundesliga.
You're calling him Paddy after Emre Can?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:48:50 pm
I'm calling him Paddy, after the last dreamboat we signed from Bundesliga.
I used to deliver to Bergers old house next to Kennys and his missus always answered the door in just a white t shirt cos shed just got up. Never seen her fully clothed ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:54:01 pm
Diaz - Nunez - Salah

Mac Allister - Szoboszlai

Thuram - Trent

Colwill - Van Dijk - Konate

Alisson

This is the rebuild, we're winning the league..


Even without Thuram and Colwill its fucking good. And we are still going so this will be a very interesting season ahead of us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:58:16 pm
Mark McAdams needs to get back into his gimp box.
Is right pal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:57:14 pm
Is that Hellboy?

A normal christmas card from the Scholes household
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:57:34 pm
We're doing so much winning this transfer window, we're getting sick of it.

Boy this one moved really fast - Fabinho was the benchark but this one runs it pretty close.

The BS may have pipped us again with getting another year from Seamus Coleman, to be fair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:57:14 pm
Is that Hellboy?
Its just whats in my head but im getting used to it now so its a bit easier
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:55:55 pm
But...but...but...mingebags...

You do realise this is what other teams around us are doing routinely every season?
