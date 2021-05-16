paul joyce@_pauljoyce·4mLiverpool have informed RB Leipzig that they will trigger the 70m clause for Dominik Szoboszlai,
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
We'll have to fend off a late push from Everton who always seem to pull something out towards the end.
szobo is his nickname in Leipzig, dont let Capon ruin it for you
Paul, seems to be a bit behind on this.
I'm calling him Paddy, after the last dreamboat we signed from Bundesliga.
Crosby Nick never fails.
£230mil+ net spend since Diaz.. Eeek is that on dem charts?
Did we win the transfer window ?!!?
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THURAM?
Is that Hellboy?
So were not skint after all
We're doing so much winning this transfer window, we're getting sick of it.Boy this one moved really fast - Fabinho was the benchark but this one runs it pretty close.
Diaz - Nunez - SalahMac Allister - SzoboszlaiThuram - TrentColwill - Van Dijk - KonateAlissonThis is the rebuild, we're winning the league..
Mark McAdams needs to get back into his gimp box.
But...but...but...mingebags...
