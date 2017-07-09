Yes! The first point at which I can get excited about transfers is when it reaches LIVERPOOL IN ADVANCED TALKS stage so here I am!



This lad any good then, what's the RAWK concensus - worth 60 big ones? Where's he gonna play for us? Seems more of an attacking mid? brb reading the last 30 pages



I feel like this is the most probable scenario. Szoboszlai is a very versatile player that seems to be more comfortable as a slightly more attacking midfielder. I feel like he has a somewhat similar profile to what Henderson does on the right.So my guess is that he would keep on this sort of Mezzala role on the right for most of the season, while MacAllister and Trent share the creative deep-lying midfielder roles.Trent will probably be the player with the most freedom in the pitch, being able to attack wide, as well as being a deep lying playmaker in a double 6 with Fabinho or assuming a RCM role when Szoboslai is attacking the wings or in a more advanced role touching the box and infiltrating half-spaces.That's a world class midfield that would make Liverpool a possible title contender as soon as all the pieces are connected.