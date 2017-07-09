« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 392 393 394 395 396 [397]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 558730 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,815
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15840 on: Today at 04:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:53:25 pm
Outside a Greggs.
;D

Was it L6 Red? Or am I misremembering?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,967
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15841 on: Today at 04:59:13 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:49:04 pm
Got himself a decent Fanni too....


(Fanni Gecsek)





He's a beautiful bastard
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,835
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15842 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm »
His go-to celebration is the call me hand signal and blowing a kiss.  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,815
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15843 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:10 pm
His go-to celebration is the call me sign and blowing a kiss.  ;D
Big Spagna fan then. Nice one
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,610
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15844 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:59:13 pm
He's a beautiful bastard
just not sure what's going on there with those hands and lower arm in contrast to the rest of his body?
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15845 on: Today at 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:10 pm
His go-to celebration is the call me hand signal and blowing a kiss.  ;D

I did see a Siu in one of the clips I watched so that will definitely need to stop!
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15846 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:49:55 pm
Just woken up and this thread has moved about 25 pages.

This is why we all love the transfer window. The buzz!

Yes! The first point at which I can get excited about transfers is when it reaches LIVERPOOL IN ADVANCED TALKS stage so here I am!

This lad any good then, what's the RAWK concensus - worth 60 big ones? Where's he gonna play for us? Seems more of an attacking mid? brb reading the last 30 pages
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15847 on: Today at 05:03:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:45:20 pm
By signing ready made starters like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, we will have a different problem. The playing time for Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic will decrease. Being in the Europa League next season will work in our favor, but by the summer of 2024 we must know what is the future of those three with us. Getting Szoboszlai pretty much rules out getting another right sided attacker, and I expect that we will be seeing him and Elliott deputising for Salah on those rare occasions when he is not starting.

The defensive midfielder position will still be open, but unless we get a player who will be our long term No.6 solution in our new Trentball setup this summer (I still think that Thuram could be perfect for the role), I suspect that we will go into the new season with Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson and Thiago as the options for the No.6 position, and then address the issue in the summer of 2024, when Thiago will be off the books, and we will know how well Bajcetic has progressed ...

yup pretty much. think mac and szobo will be the 2 midfield signings. we move on to the defensive reinforcements now. possible that there will a third midfield signing but that will be a rather cheapish/young project i guess.(depending how skint fsg are ;D) pretty risky not getting a proper no 6 but hopefully we could have a proper grasp of game management and not rely on a such dedicated DM.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,888
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15848 on: Today at 05:06:28 pm »
Capon, someone posted a link to the RAWK funniest posts thread and the one of Benitle thinking hed seen killer heels on a bar was in thereand youd posted a Barry George picture as a reply. Good to know your references havent aged in 10 years (not have mine!). :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,536
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15849 on: Today at 05:06:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:45:20 pm
By signing ready made starters like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, we will have a different problem. The playing time for Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic will decrease. Being in the Europa League next season will work in our favor, but by the summer of 2024 we must know what is the future of those three with us. Getting Szoboszlai pretty much rules out getting another right sided attacker, and I expect that we will be seeing him and Elliott deputising for Salah on those rare occasions when he is not starting.

The defensive midfielder position will still be open, but unless we get a player who will be our long term No.6 solution in our new Trentball setup this summer (I still think that Thuram could be perfect for the role), I suspect that we will go into the new season with Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson and Thiago as the options for the No.6 position, and then address the issue in the summer of 2024, when Thiago will be off the books, and we will know how well Bajcetic has progressed ...

Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:50:57 pm
I think even if he could recapture the performances of old we could do with a far more mobile player in there - even at his peak Fabinho didn't cover the ground that quickly, and a Mac Allister/Szoboszlai midfield is quite different off the ball to peak Gini/Henderson midfield in my opinion - Szoboszlai is pretty much an out and out attacking midfielder from what I've seen (albeit with a good workrate) and Mac Allister is very well rounded but he's not especially prolific defensively.

I'm delighted with the additions made so far but I'm not convinced a Mac Allister/BossLad/Fabinho midfield does significantly better on transitions that we saw last season. We'd press much better, we'd keep the ball better, but I still think if a team gets through that initial press you're getting through that ^ midfield like a knife through butter. We really could do with a player with exceptional stamina/athleticism who can track back when we lose the ball and I'm still not sure we have that.


All fair and you're right, it looks like we're going to be playing slightly differently to how we've done historically under Klopp, so it remains to be seen how who plays where and how it all works out. I always find there's always a bit worry with something going into a new season but that's part of football. Can't deny it's a potentially exciting signing though :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15850 on: Today at 05:07:08 pm »
So...it's about 5pm on a Friday in England.

Doesn't this deal need to be done today??
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15851 on: Today at 05:07:13 pm »
What's taking so long to trigger the release clause (as reported by Joyce)?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,536
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15852 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:59:13 pm
He's a beautiful bastard

He looks he's been transported straight from the 90's in that pic.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,213
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15853 on: Today at 05:08:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:07:08 pm
So...it's about 5pm on a Friday in England.

Doesn't this deal need to be done today??

It doesnt have to be done today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,815
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15854 on: Today at 05:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:06:28 pm
Capon, someone posted a link to the RAWK funniest posts thread and the one of Benitle thinking hed seen killer heels on a bar was in thereand youd posted a Barry George picture as a reply. Good to know your references havent aged in 10 years (not have mine!). :D
hes the go to stalker reference. Hes the Elvis of stalkers. Until another comes along Im sticking with him.

By the way, Barry George, not Benitle ;D

Also did a Rawk wiki entry for the same guy and used the same reference. Think I ended with benitle living in a caravan somewhere with his pet sheep(singular) called 50 Cent ;D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315794.msg13158559#msg13158559
« Last Edit: Today at 05:18:32 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,686
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15855 on: Today at 05:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:06:28 pm
Capon, someone posted a link to the RAWK funniest posts thread and the one of Benitle thinking hed seen killer heels on a bar was in thereand youd posted a Barry George picture as a reply. Good to know your references havent aged in 10 years (not have mine!). :D

:lmao happy memories
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15856 on: Today at 05:16:37 pm »
When does this need to be done by? 11pm our time? Get Ian Ayre over on the first flight to Leipzig now!
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,948
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15857 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:49:04 pm
Got himself a decent Fanni too....


(Fanni Gecsek)





At this moment I dont know which one I fancy more.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,213
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15858 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:16:37 pm
When does this need to be done by? 11pm our time? Get Ian Ayre over on the first flight to Leipzig now!

It doesn't have to be done today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,694
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15859 on: Today at 05:17:45 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 05:17:20 pm
At this moment I dont know which one I fancy more.

It's Fizz isn't it
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15860 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:07:33 pm
He looks he's been transported straight from the 90's in that pic.
Looks like a member of N Sync
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,213
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15861 on: Today at 05:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:16:37 pm
When does this need to be done by? 11pm our time? Get Ian Ayre over on the first flight to Leipzig now!

Paul Gorst
@ptgorst
Told Liverpool don't have to complete their Dominik Szoboszlai deal today due to release clause issue, as long as RB Leipzig are willing to continue negotiations. The two clubs have a respectful and long-standing relationship, which helps.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15862 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:18:36 pm
Paul Gorst
@ptgorst
Told Liverpool don't have to complete their Dominik Szoboszlai deal today due to release clause issue, as long as RB Leipzig are willing to continue negotiations. The two clubs have a respectful and long-standing relationship, which helps.

Nice one. Seems like we might even be trying to get him for lower than the £60m:

Quote
There are reports that he has a release clause of about £60m which expires on Friday, although Liverpool officials are believed to be negotiating the fee with Leipzig. (Guardian)
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online False9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15863 on: Today at 05:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:02:15 pm
Yes! The first point at which I can get excited about transfers is when it reaches LIVERPOOL IN ADVANCED TALKS stage so here I am!

This lad any good then, what's the RAWK concensus - worth 60 big ones? Where's he gonna play for us? Seems more of an attacking mid? brb reading the last 30 pages

I feel like this is the most probable scenario. Szoboszlai is a very versatile player that seems to be more comfortable as a slightly more attacking midfielder. I feel like he has a somewhat similar profile to what Henderson does on the right.

So my guess is that he would keep on this sort of Mezzala role on the right for most of the season, while MacAllister and Trent share the creative deep-lying midfielder roles.

Trent will probably be the player with the most freedom in the pitch, being able to attack wide, as well as being a deep lying playmaker in a double 6 with Fabinho or assuming a RCM role when Szoboslai is attacking the wings or in a more advanced role touching the box and infiltrating half-spaces.

That's a world class midfield that would make Liverpool a possible title contender as soon as all the pieces are connected.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,700
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15864 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
We need to stall the deal so the club shop can get some more Zs in.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15865 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:24:02 pm
We need to stall the deal so the club shop can get some more Zs in.
We've still got loads left over from the failed Zidane deal.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15866 on: Today at 05:25:37 pm »
I still think we need a CM that is more defensively minded and can stop counter attacks but not sure we will bring one in this summer. If we do it might be late in the window but I'm not convinced it'll be Thurman as he's similar to Szoboszlai. I'd be happy with Lavia despite him being  a project signing.

I think we should now prioritise signing a CB now and for me, we really should go all out for Levi Colwill. I would actually be more excited about signing him than Gvardiol. Would be a difficult deal to make though as Chelsea have already rejected a £40m bid from Brighton.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15867 on: Today at 05:26:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:24:02 pm
We need to stall the deal so the club shop can get some more Zs in.
Big Fat Joe has a few fair going spare after he put "call the Bizzies" on a load of shirts for the club shop at the Pit.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15868 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:16:37 pm
When does this need to be done by? 11pm our time? Get Ian Ayre over on the first flight to Leipzig now!

Babelcopters assemble!
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15869 on: Today at 05:27:20 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:49:04 pm
Got himself a decent Fanni too....


(Fanni Gecsek)





There appears to be at least one missing digit there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,835
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15870 on: Today at 05:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:22:39 pm
Nice one. Seems like we might even be trying to get him for lower than the £60m:

Actually we'd be paying slightly more.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #15871 on: Today at 05:28:49 pm »
*Refuses to make Fanni-finger gag*
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 392 393 394 395 396 [397]   Go Up
« previous next »
 