Seeing some newcastle fans complaining they are missing out on all their targets, which is enjoyable.



If you're the sort that would play anywhere for Saudi blood money then you may as well go to Saudi Arabia and get the full experience.Newcastle will still end the transfer window with a host of new signings that wouldn't have given them a second thought prior to the takeover. It sounds like some of their new signings still don't want to give them a second thought if the story about Tonali breaking down in tears is true (I am being a bit facetious though as it sounds like he just wanted to stay at Milan).